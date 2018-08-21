Jon Stewart helps goats found on New York subway tracks

Jon Stewart has helped make a home for two goats found roaming along the subway tracks in New York City.

In this Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 photo provided by the New York City Transit, goats stand on the subway tracks in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Jon Stewart has made a home for the two goats found roaming along the tracks. The comedian and his wife own Farm Sanctuary, a shelter in Watkins Glen, N.Y. (New York City Transit via AP)

A train operator on Monday alerted headquarters about “two very baaaaad boys” along the N Line in Brooklyn. It wasn’t clear where the goats came from.

Two very baaaaad boys. pic.twitter.com/3fcb9QCxGh — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 20, 2018

Police arrived on the scene, tranquilized the male goats, and took them to an animal shelter. The shelter contacted Farm Sanctuary.

That’s when Stewart stepped in to help. In a video, Stewart is shown helping load the goats into a trailer to Farm Sanctuary. The comedian and his wife often assist transporting animals found in the city to the shelter in Watkins Glen, New York.

They have partnered with the organization to open a farm and education center in New Jersey.