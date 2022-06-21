Where Elvis performed in Las Vegas: Then and now — PHOTOS
The King of Rock and Roll performed at several Vegas hotel-casinos over his career.
The history of Elvis is synonymous with the history of Las Vegas.
With Baz Luhrmann’s film “Elvis” set to hit theaters on June 24, Vegas visitors may be interested in knowing what Elvis Presley’s old Sin City haunts look like today. Many of Presley’s iconic spots have taken new names or are no longer standing.
Elvis performs during his first run of shows at the New Frontier April 30, 1956, in Las Vegas. (Jerry Abbott/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Drummer D.J. Fontana, left, guitarist Scotty Moore, bassist Bill Black and Elvis Presley relax poolside at the New Frontier. (Jerry Abbott/Las Vegas News Bureau)
4/30/1956 New Frontier, From left – Col. Tom Parker and Elvis Presley. (Las Vegas News Bureau)
Elvis Presley poses for publicity photos at the New Frontier swimming pool. (Jerry Abbott/Las Vegas News Bureau)