Where Elvis performed in Las Vegas: Then and now — PHOTOS

The King of Rock and Roll performed at several Vegas hotel-casinos over his career.

Elvis Presley poses outside a car during his first run of shows at the New Frontier on April 30, 1956, in Las Vegas. (Jerry Abbott/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Las Vegas Hilton marquee with Elvis Presley as headliner on Jan. 26, 1972. Elvis re-ignited his career with his engagement in Las Vegas. Elvis’ step­brother Billy Stanley recalls in his autobiography that “we were seeing a whole new side of Elvis …. More than a decade had been erased in one night’s performance; the ‘rebel king’ was back on top of his profession and on top of the world.” (Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority)

Liberace plays the guitar while Elvis Presley plays the piano in November 1956 at the Riviera Hotel in Las Vegas. (AP Photo)

Elvis and Priscilla Presley cut the cake at their wedding reception in Las Vegas on May 1, 1967. (AP Photo)

Elvis performs during his first run of shows at the New Frontier on April 30, 1956, in Las Vegas. (Jerry Abbott/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Elvis Presley poses for publicity photos at the New Frontier swimming pool. (Jerry Abbott/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Drummer D.J. Fontana, left, guitarist Scotty Moore, bassist Bill Black and Elvis Presley relax poolside at the New Frontier. (Jerry Abbott/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Col. Tom Parker, left, and Elvis Presley pose for a photo April 30, 1956, at the New Frontier in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

The New Frontier hotel-casino at 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd. is imploded early in the morning on Nov. 13, 2007. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elvis Presley and his bride, the former Priscilla Beaulieu, sit for photos at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas after their wedding on May 1, 1967. Presley, 32, and Beaulieu, 21, both from Memphis, Tenn., met while he was stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army. (AP Photo)

Elvis and Priscilla Presley's wedding day at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas on May 1, 1967. (Don Zirkle/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aladdin hotel-casino is imploded on the Las Vegas Strip on April 27, 1998. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new Aladdin Hotel and Casino, now Planet Hollywood Resort, is shown during its opening day on Aug. 17, 2000, in Las Vegas. Workers scrambled to put final touches on the $1.4 billion mega-resort just hours before more than 600 invited guests and a crowd of 20,000 were to arrive. (AP Photo/Jeff KLein)

Elvis Presley poses with Las Vegas showgirls in a photo from the book "Vegas Gold" by David Wills. (Bernard of Hollywood Publishing)

Joan and Alex Shoofey, left, talk with Elvis Presley at the International Hotel during a press conference on Aug. 1, 1969, to announce his new show. Presley's manager, Col. Tom Parker, second from right, wears a jacket advertising the Presley show. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

From left, International Hotel-Casino President Alex Shoofey, Elvis Presley and Bill Miller tour the International’s construction site and sign Presley's contract to perform in the hotel's showroom on Feb. 26, 1969. (Joe Buck/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas on June 21, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The history of Elvis is synonymous with the history of Las Vegas.

With Baz Luhrmann's film "Elvis" set to hit theaters on June 24, Vegas visitors may be interested in knowing what Elvis Presley's old Sin City haunts look like today. Many of Presley's iconic spots have taken new names or are no longer standing.











