Dogs amaze audience during show at Las Vegas Springs Preserve

Dogs took to the air to perform acrobatic stunts much to the delight of children and adults alike Friday at the Springs Preserve.

Trainer Lou McCammon, also known as Lou Mack, and his rescue dog Zee perform a trick during Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Trainer Lou McCammon, also known as Lou Mack, and his rescue dog Kato greet Penny Augstin, 6, of San Diego after Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. At rear Springs Preserve volunteer Bill Jimerson holds Bubba. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Trainers guide the dogs through a series of tricks during Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show, which also will take place at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through December at the preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd.

Admission to the show is free for Springs Preserve members or with paid general admission to the preserve.

The show is presented by Las Vegas-based CoolDog Productions, founded by trainer Lou McCammon, also known as Lou Mack.

Many of the performing dogs have been adopted from various animal shelters throughout the U.S.

For information, visit springspreserve.org.