Dogs amaze audience during show at Las Vegas Springs Preserve

Dogs took to the air to perform acrobatic stunts much to the delight of children and adults alike Friday at the Springs Preserve.
Trainers guide the dogs through a series of tricks during Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show, which also will take place at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through December at the preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd.
Admission to the show is free for Springs Preserve members or with paid general admission to the preserve.
The show is presented by Las Vegas-based CoolDog Productions, founded by trainer Lou McCammon, also known as Lou Mack.
Many of the performing dogs have been adopted from various animal shelters throughout the U.S.
For information, visit springspreserve.org.