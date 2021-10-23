EDC 2021 kicks off in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
In a town renowned for its buffets, the Electric Daisy Carnival offers a smorgasbord of a different sort: one for the eyes and ears.
The world’s largest dance music festival returns to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend in one of the biggest spectacles imaginable.
The three-day event celebrates its 10th anniversary in Vegas this year — and 25th year overall — having relocated from its native Los Angeles in 2011.
This will be the biggest EDC yet, with the fest’s largest footprint and a crowd of over 450,000 expected.
