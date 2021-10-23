69°F
EDC 2021 kicks off in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2021 - 8:33 pm
 
Attendees dance at the Cosmic Meadow stage during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees arrive for the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Costumed performers entertain the crowd as attendees arrive at the Cosmic Meadow stage during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Traffic along Las Vegas Boulevard North as attendees make their way to th Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees arrive for the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alexis Hansen, center, and Dakota Ripka, both of Minnesota, dance at the Cosmic Meadow stage during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Genesis Sapitan, left, and Jonathan De Leon, both of Long Beach, Calif., dance at the Cosmic Meadow stage during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Hassan Alshar, of Riverside, Calif., dances at the Cosmic Meadow stage during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees arrive for the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees arrive for the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees take in the sights of the Cosmic Meadow stage during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In a town renowned for its buffets, the Electric Daisy Carnival offers a smorgasbord of a different sort: one for the eyes and ears.

The world’s largest dance music festival returns to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend in one of the biggest spectacles imaginable.

The three-day event celebrates its 10th anniversary in Vegas this year — and 25th year overall — having relocated from its native Los Angeles in 2011.

This will be the biggest EDC yet, with the fest’s largest footprint and a crowd of over 450,000 expected.

For full coverage of EDC, visit reviewjournal.com/edc.

