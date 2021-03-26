57°F
Entertainment

Electric Daisy Carnival sets date for decision on 2021 festival

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2021 - 9:33 pm
 
Fireworks light up the sky during Steve Aoki's performance at the Circuit Grounds stage on day ...
Fireworks light up the sky during Steve Aoki's performance at the Circuit Grounds stage on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
A sea of concert goers dance during SAYMYNAME's performance at the Circuit Grounds stage on day ...
A sea of concert goers dance during SAYMYNAME's performance at the Circuit Grounds stage on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

To dance from dusk ‘til dawn in the spring or the fall?

A final decision on when the Electric Daisy Carnival will be held this year will be made soon.

On his social media accounts, EDC founder Pasquale Rotella has set a deadline of April 8 — or sooner — for word on when the massive electronic dance music festival will take place in 2021 after skipping 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.

Rotella said in his post that the goal was to still hold the event on its currently scheduled dates of May 21-23 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and that his Insomniac promotions, which puts on EDC, has “submitted a robust safety plan that is currently under review by Nevada officials.”

If unable to proceed as planned, EDC will move to October.

“I hear your travel concerns & know this is not a perfect situation,” Rotella wrote to EDC fans. “However, most Vegas hotel reservations can be canceled up to 48 hours before check-in & most airlines are not charging change fees if you book by the end of March.”

Rotella also noted that any fans with tickets to the May dates, should they happen, could choose to transfer their tickets to EDC 2022 or get a refund if the event is moved to October.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter and @jbracelin76 on Instagram.

