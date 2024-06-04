Electric Playhouse immersive experience to open in Las Vegas

A new immersive experience is set to open on the Las Vegas Strip later this month.

Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announced it will open inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Electric Playhouse)

According to a news release, “merging the digital and physical worlds into one through dozens of motion-activated games and experiences,” Electric Playhouse will open a new 10,000-square-foot experience inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on June 22.

The attraction “promises to lure visitors off the couch and into a vibrant world where their bodies become the controllers.”

According to the release, the venue will feature seven different areas of physically and mentally stimulating games for solo players, pairs and groups of up to 40.

Guests will notice that Electric Playhouse doesn’t require headsets or gadgets, as the walls and floors inside the venue “spring to life and respond to players’ actions.”

According to Electric Playhouse, the attraction is equipped with a network of sensors that generate a real-time point cloud, enabling precise tracking of individuals and large groups throughout the facility.

“As guests move, the walls, floors and tables react to their actions in a variety of ways, enhanced by 360-degree projection mapping that fully immerses guests in interactive games and dining experiences,” the venue described in the release.

Electric Playhouse noted that later this year the attraction will also launch “upscale themed dining experiences” and a full-service bar to serve guests 21 and over.

The Las Vegas location will mark Electric Playhouse’s second venue, following its original location that launched in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 2021.

Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the release said.

For more information on Electric Playhouse or to purchase tickets, visit electricplayhouse.com.