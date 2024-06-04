88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment

Electric Playhouse immersive experience to open in Las Vegas

Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announc ...
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announced it will open inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Electric Playhouse)
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announc ...
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announced it will open inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Electric Playhouse)
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announc ...
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announced it will open inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Electric Playhouse)
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announc ...
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announced it will open inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Electric Playhouse)
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announc ...
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announced it will open inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Electric Playhouse)
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announc ...
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announced it will open inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Electric Playhouse)
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announc ...
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announced it will open inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Electric Playhouse)
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announc ...
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announced it will open inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Electric Playhouse)
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announc ...
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announced it will open inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Electric Playhouse)
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announc ...
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announced it will open inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Electric Playhouse)
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announc ...
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announced it will open inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Electric Playhouse)
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announc ...
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announced it will open inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Electric Playhouse)
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announc ...
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announced it will open inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Electric Playhouse)
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announc ...
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announced it will open inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Electric Playhouse)
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announc ...
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announced it will open inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Electric Playhouse)
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announc ...
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announced it will open inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Electric Playhouse)
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announc ...
Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, announced it will open inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Electric Playhouse)
More Stories
The Collins bar is seen inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Courtesy Fontainebleau)
2 Las Vegas bars make Esquire’s list of best bars in America
Spaghetti carbonara is on the special prix fixe lunch menu for Las Vegas Restaurant Week at RPM ...
230-plus restaurants are offering deals for Las Vegas Restaurant Week
Singer/songwriter Morrissey performs onstage at the Anthem on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Washi ...
‘Fully present in blood-soaked flesh’: Alt-rock icon returning to Las Vegas
Happy Leaf, a salad spot, is set to open on June 10, 2024, in Proper Eats Food Hall at Aria on ...
Food hall on Las Vegas Strip adds salads to the mix
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2024 - 9:56 am
 

A new immersive experience is set to open on the Las Vegas Strip later this month.

According to a news release, “merging the digital and physical worlds into one through dozens of motion-activated games and experiences,” Electric Playhouse will open a new 10,000-square-foot experience inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on June 22.

The attraction “promises to lure visitors off the couch and into a vibrant world where their bodies become the controllers.”

According to the release, the venue will feature seven different areas of physically and mentally stimulating games for solo players, pairs and groups of up to 40.

Guests will notice that Electric Playhouse doesn’t require headsets or gadgets, as the walls and floors inside the venue “spring to life and respond to players’ actions.”

According to Electric Playhouse, the attraction is equipped with a network of sensors that generate a real-time point cloud, enabling precise tracking of individuals and large groups throughout the facility.

“As guests move, the walls, floors and tables react to their actions in a variety of ways, enhanced by 360-degree projection mapping that fully immerses guests in interactive games and dining experiences,” the venue described in the release.

Electric Playhouse noted that later this year the attraction will also launch “upscale themed dining experiences” and a full-service bar to serve guests 21 and over.

The Las Vegas location will mark Electric Playhouse’s second venue, following its original location that launched in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 2021.

Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the release said.

For more information on Electric Playhouse or to purchase tickets, visit electricplayhouse.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Taxi surcharges to be in place during EDC in Las Vegas
recommend 2
Restaurant closing after more than a decade on Las Vegas Strip
recommend 3
Nicki Minaj announces show on Las Vegas Strip
recommend 4
Bellagio unveils ‘Higher Love’ summer display on Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS
recommend 5
The Beach Boys announce 3 shows on Las Vegas Strip
recommend 6
McDonald’s to debut new McFlurry flavor in Las Vegas