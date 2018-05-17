Christopher Lawrence

28 ways to watch and celebrate royal wedding in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2018 - 5:41 pm
 

It’s the biggest television event since the Super Bowl.

Like the big game, extravagant rings will be involved, but the commercials won’t be anything special, and there’s no one to root against — with the possible exception of Prince Charles.

Prince Harry is set to marry actress Meghan Markle at 4 a.m. Saturday local time. Despite the ungodly hour, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the royal wedding in Las Vegas before, during and after the ceremony.

A word of caution, though: Attempting too many of these suggestions may result in a royal hangover.

■ Play a “Deal or No Deal” slot machine in honor of Markle’s stint as a briefcase model. According to the game show’s extraordinarily thorough Wiki page, “she first stood beside Briefcase No. 11 (regularly held by Katie Cleary) for two episodes before moving up to Briefcase No. 24.”

■ Re-create Harry’s scandalous 2012 weekend in Las Vegas by drinking shots of Ass Juice at the Double Down, playing strip billiards in a suite at Encore and getting a cabana at the MGM Grand’s Wet Republic.

■ You probably won’t be able to challenge Ryan Lochte to a 3 a.m. race in the XS pool the way Harry did that weekend. But, considering the way the Olympian’s career has been trending since starring in E!’s “What Would Ryan Lochte Do?,” you never know.

■ Eat with a king during “Tournament of Kings” at Excalibur.

■ Eat with some queens — their word — during Drag Brunch at Señor Frog’s at Treasure Island.

■ Party with a Prince during the tribute show “Purple Reign” at the Tropicana.

■ Party with a Princess — or at least a young lady calling herself that — at pretty much any gentleman’s club in the city.

■ Sip a Gin Windsor at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas. Bombay Sapphire Gin, Earl Grey tea, honey-infused simple syrup and fresh-squeezed lemon juice are garnished with a sprig of fresh lavender. It costs $15, and it’s available all month.

■ Get married at the Royal Wedding Chapel, 1215 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

■ Start a heated argument over whether Cullen Skink is a British meal or a “Harry Potter” character. (It’s a soup made from smoked haddock, potatoes, onions and milk.)

■ If you attend a watch party or any other royal-themed function, try not to slap anyone who offers you spotted dick. The suet pudding containing dried fruit is a British staple.

■ Gorge on The Royal Wedding Cake Shake at Black Tap at The Venetian. The vanilla shake has a vanilla-frosted rim topped with a two-tiered, lemon elderflower miniature wedding cake. It’s available only on Saturday, and it sells for $19.

■ Share a toast with the Royal Love cocktail, consisting of Empress Gin, Yellow Chartreuse, lime juice, simple syrup, Veuve Clicquot, Limoncello whipped cream and gold mist. It’s $16 throughout May at Libertine Social at Mandalay Bay.

■ Challenge your friends to guess what “Suits,” the USA drama Markle just left after seven seasons, is about.

■ Take a friend named Harry for a drink.

■ Take a friend who’s hairy for a wax.

■ Celebrate royalty with “Royal Tea” events. Tea Lounge at Mandarin Oriental offers Golden Osetra caviar and Moet & Chandon Champagne alongside tea sandwiches and scones through Saturday. On Saturday, the Tea Lounge adds coverage of the royal wedding as well as gifts from Sugarfina and Tealeaves and styling tips from hat designer Louisa Voisine. Admission to all seatings is $115 per person. Reservations are required by calling 888-881-9367. Veranda at Four Seasons, meanwhile, has a selection of teas, finger sandwiches and desserts from 3 to 4 p.m. weekdays in May. The cost is $35 per person, and reservations are required by calling 702-632-5121.

■ Drink some Royal Crown Cola to help you stay awake during the wedding.

■ Drink some Crown Royal to help you get to sleep after the wedding.

■ Wear your finest PJs to Topgolf’s Royal Pajama Party. Starting at 3 a.m., guests can sip tea and snack on finger sandwiches as well as items from the Royal Donut Wall during a live viewing party. Admission is free, but tickets are required. See topgolf.com/us/las-vegas/play/royal-pajama-party.

■ Turn on your television virtually anytime to find some sort of coverage leading up to the ceremony. You’ll have plenty of choices for watching the wedding, but it’s going to be hard to beat “The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish!” (4:30 a.m., HBO), featuring commentary from “broadcast legends” Cord Hosenbeck (Will Ferrell) and Tish Cattigan (Molly Shannon).

■ Wait until the more sensible hour of 10 a.m. to watch the wedding on a movie screen at Santa Fe Station. Tickets are $10 and include one of the following free drinks at the hotel’s 4949 Lounge: rose wine, Champagne, tequila shot, pint of beer or Tito’s vodka and Red Bull.

■ Snack on the Royal Wedding Cupcake from Freed’s Bakery. The Earl Grey-infused chocolate cake, iced with European buttercream and topped with crushed English toffee, is available Friday and Saturday for $3.25.

■ Hold a garage sale in hopes of bidding on slices of cake from five other royal weddings during the Julien’s Auctions sale June 23 at Planet Hollywood Resort. Up for bid will be pieces from the wedding cakes of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and Princess Anne and Mark Phillips.

■ Savor the Royal Pear Perfection, which combines Tanqueray No. 10, Elation Nectar de Poire, lemon juice and ginger ale and is garnished with a lemon wheel and a Dianthus flower. It’s available through the end of the month at Picasso inside Bellagio for $18.

■ Go see Elton John, a close friend of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, perform at Caesars Palace. Oh, wait. You can’t. He canceled the last two nights of his 7-year-old “Million Dollar Piano” residency to attend the wedding — reportedly before he was invited.

■ Experience a sugar rush with The American Princess. The sugar cookie with lemon frosting, topped with a smaller sugar cookie with elderflower glaze, white fondant flowers and edible sparkles, is available for $2.25 through Saturday at The Sugar Cookie, 10960 Eastern Ave., Suite 109, in Henderson and 4624 W. Sahara Ave.

■ Raise a glass of Royal Fizz at Aria’s Lobby Bar. The cocktail, available through May for $15, combines champagne, Ciroc Peach, lemon juice and raspberry syrup.

■ Or, just sleep in and watch the Royals host the Yankees at 4 p.m. on MLB Network instead.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show celebrates 21st year
The Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Duane Eddy, Elvira and Mitch Polzak make appearances the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
This "Alice in Wonderland" cocktail changes colors and flavors while you sip
Take a tour of The Underground at The Mob Museum
Prince death investigation coming to an end
Prosecutors in Minnesota plan an announcement Thursday on the two-year investigation into Prince's death from a drug overdose Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. An autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Search warrants unsealed about a year after Prince died showed that authorities searched his home, cellphone records of associates and his email accounts to try to determine how he got the drug. The county attorney has scheduled a morning announcement at which time charges could be filed.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Big Bounce America visits North Las Vegas
Billing itself as "the biggest bounce house in the world," Big Bounce America visits Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
Disneyland debuts new foods for Pixar Fest on Friday
Pixar Fest takes place ahead of California Adventure’s Pixar Pier expansion. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sneak Peek at New Decorations, Merch and Parade for Disneyland's Pixar Fest
Las Vegas Philharmonic celebrates 20th anniversary season
Orchestra’s 2018-19 season features premiere, more (Carol Cling/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas' newest bar is a reggae lounge
Jammyland serves island-inspired cocktails. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
This boozy milkshake is big enough to share with seven of your best friends
Fiddlestix makes an "8 Man Milkshake" that's packed with alcohol. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five Chris Stapleton songs you need to hear
More in Christopher Lawrence
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Christopher Lawrence Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like