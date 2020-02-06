45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Christopher Lawrence

7 Netflix dating shows to get you in the mood for Valentine’s Day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2020 - 5:40 pm
 

Netflix has two of the nine best picture nominees at Sunday’s Oscars.

Last fall, the streaming service had two dramas and a comedy up for the Emmys’ top prizes.

Now that it’s mastered the art of prestige entertainment, Netflix is setting out to conquer its final frontier: reality TV.

Already this year, the company has made noise with “The Circle,” its competition series that’s equal parts “Big Brother” and “Catfish” with just a touch of “Black Mirror.” And its docuseries “Cheer,” which salutes the tiny women of Navarro College and the men who launch them into the air and sometimes catch them, is a full-blown cultural phenomenon.

Up next is “Love Is Blind,” the dating series hosted by Vanessa Lachey and husband Nick Lachey that debuts Wednesday, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Billed as a social experiment, as the goofiest reality shows always are, “Love Is Blind” signs up single men and women desperate for a spouse, but it only lets them interact with each other inside separate “dating pods” — tiny rooms where they sit by themselves and talk to each other through the walls like inmates in solitary.

Any two like-minded singles can become a couple only after getting engaged and setting a wedding date, at which point they can lay eyes on each other for the first time.

Getting married at first sight? That’s crazy! Who would have thought of such a thing? I mean, aside from the creators of “Married at First Sight,” which just kicked off its 10th season on Lifetime.

“Love Is Blind” also shares the same basic concept — minus the nuptials and, presumably, the accidental groping — as “Dating in the Dark,” an ABC series from 2009 in which contestants only met each other in pitch-black rooms.

While you’re waiting for that to debut, here’s a look at some other dating reality shows from around the world that already are available on Netflix, any one of which could help get you in the mood for Valentine’s Day:

“Dating Around” (America)

Dating Around / Gurki (Courtesy of Netflix)
Dating Around / Gurki (Courtesy of Netflix)

Netflix’s first original dating show is among the most inclusive series you’ll encounter. In each of the first season’s episodes, someone looking for romance goes on five blind dates, chosen from a mix of ages and ethnicities, then picks his or her favorite for a second date. As for the contestants, there’s the obligatory young, straight, white dude and young, straight, white lady. Other episodes, though, focus on a gay man, an African American lesbian, a woman of Indian descent who was born in France and an older widower.

“Ainori Love Wagon” (Japan)

Seven strangers are crammed, “Road Rules”-style, into a small, pink minivan for a three-week journey through multiple countries. The ultimate destination, though, is love. As dating shows go, this one is unusually sweet. While “The Bachelor” has made a tradition out of contestants getting it on in the Fantasy Suite, one of the guys on the current season, the show’s third, has a request for a young lady that’s as demure as it is oddly specific: “Can I hold your hand for three minutes?”

“What the Love! With Karan Johar” (India)

What the Love! With Karan Johar (Ishika Mohan Motwane/Netflix)
What the Love! With Karan Johar (Ishika Mohan Motwane/Netflix)

Johar, the playful director known for his Bollywood romances, assembles a motley assortment of players, virgins and everything in between — all of whom have love lives he describes as “such a glorious mess” — before winnowing them down to the three men and three women he thinks he can best help overcome their insecurities. “Each singleton will be invited to my den for a love makeover,” Johar announces.

“Back with the Ex” (Australia)

Four former couples are reunited for the first time in years to decide, over the course of seven episodes, if they want to get back together for good. The pool of eligible singles is rather limited: It’s your ex or nothing. On the other hand, as a contestant, you don’t have to worry about being upstaged by someone younger and hotter, and you could skip that stressful “pretending to be better than you actually are” stage.

“My Hotter Half” (England)

Couples with too much time on their hands compete to see which of them is more appealing to the opposite sex. Each of them takes a series of selfies that are shown to people on the streets of London. The loser, aka whoever has the lowest percentage of strangers who want to date them, gets a makeover. The winner gets … well, that’s never made clear. But it’s probably a feeling of smug superiority that instills a sense of creeping doubt in their partner, along with the bill for a lifetime’s worth of couple’s counseling.

“REA(L)OVE” (Japan)

Eighteen singles, each of whom is burdened by a “dark secret” that’s kept them from finding true love, gather at an Okinawa water park to get to know one another and, at random intervals, reveal that particular embarrassment. One has erectile dysfunction. Another is addicted to plastic surgery. One is a divorcee whose wife cheated on him. All of these revelations are met with differing amounts of laughter. When one young lady bravely admits that an abusive relationship left her so damaged, she’s had 300 sexual partners, host Atsushi Tamura christens her with the nickname “300 Slut.” The series is the sort of pure evil that must be seen to be believed. The only way “REA(L)OVE” could be worse is if it were taking place during “The Purge.” Tamura’s behavior is abhorrent but also sadly understandable. He’s clearly cracking under the pressures of his dual roles as host and Satan’s manservant.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Panic! at the Disco frontman opens studio for kids - VIDEO
Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie launches Notes for Notes at a Henderson Boys & Girls Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sneak peek at the new Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is an Instagram dream come true with original art, an arch of skulls and one of roses. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegan menu unveiled on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday. Executive chef Pete Ghione talks about the menu. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drake's first show of 2020 at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Drake performs at the indoor/outdoor XS and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga joins her band leader at his after-hours show - VIDEO
After finishing her “Jazz + Piano” show at Park Theater, Lady Gaga joined her band leader Brian Newman for a rousing version of "Fly Me to the Moon" during his show at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip after midnight on New Year's Day, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brian Newman rings in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM - VIDEO
Brian Newman, bandleader for Lady Gaga, performs at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year of 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hits Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve - VIDEO
Man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes covers entertainment on the Strip on New Year's Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Mayfair Supper Club overlooking Bellagio fountains. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
RJ LIVE from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Aaron Drawhorn live from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve.
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina talk about opening International Smoke
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina, partners in International Smoke, admit things don't always admit things don’t always work the first time. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unravel the story of House of Eternal Return at Meow Wolf - VIDEO
New Mexico art collective Meow Wolf created the House of Eternal Return in 2016. The group is opening an original immersive experience in Las Vegas next year. (Meow Wolf)
Story behind Spago’s two-pound truffle - VIDEO
Spago chef Mark Andelbradt shares the story of a truffle hunter who found the truffle. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ayesha Curry preps for International Smoke opening
Ayesha Curry talks about preparing for the opening of International Smoke, her collaboration with Michael Mina at MGM Grand in Las Vegas (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST