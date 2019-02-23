ABC treating the Oscars like the Super Bowl

Oscar ratings have been trending downward since 2014, having plummeted from 43.7 million viewers that year to an all-time low of 26.5 million in 2018. But that isn’t stopping ABC from treating Sunday’s Academy Awards as though it were the Super Bowl.
The network’s coverage will begin at 10 a.m. with the three-hour special “Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet Live.” Because who among us won’t be riveted by whomever — florists, security guards, day laborers — happens to be on the red carpet a full seven hours before the show.
That’s being used as a lead-in to “American Idol: A New Journey Begins” (1 p.m.), a 30-minute showcase promoting the upcoming season of the revived competition series that, before it was canceled by Fox in 2016, rarely needed promotion.
After a half-hour break for “World News Tonight,” be on the lookout for “On the Red Carpet at The Oscars: The Arrivals” (2 p.m.), a 90-minute special that pretty much acknowledges that there won’t be any arrivals during “Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet Live.”
Neither of those should be confused with “Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From the Red Carpet” (3:30 p.m.), which at last promises actual interviews with nominees and presenters.
Following the 91st Academy Awards — finally, mercifully scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. — ABC will air what it’s calling a special sneak preview of its new spy dramedy “Whiskey Cavalier,” the same way networks look to get a viewership bounce for series in that coveted post-Super Bowl slot.
The pilot episode, set to air at 10 p.m., follows globe-trotting FBI agent Will Chase (Scott Foley), who’s still reeling from being very publicly dumped by his girlfriend. His colleagues know all the messy details. They’ve even seen the surveillance footage.
Weeping while listening to Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” emailing fellow agents for suggestions on his breakup playlist and eating ice cream on the phone with the agency’s top profiler (Ana Ortiz), Will’s a hot, blubbering mess.
It’s kind of like if James Bond adopted a rescue puppy — and then gave that puppy a gun.
During a covert overseas mission, Will — whose code name gives the series its title — clashes with top CIA operative Frankie Trowbridge (Lauren Cohan, “The Walking Dead”). She’s cold and calculating, while his insides are clearly made from unicorns and melted candy hearts.
Because “Whiskey Cavalier” is a sitcom cloaked in a high-octane action drama, Will, Frankie and their respective allies are forced to work together.
Then they open an Irish pub called The Dead Drop as a cover.
“Whiskey Cavalier,” which counts “Scrubs” and “Cougar Town” creator Bill Lawrence (no relation) as an executive producer, is an odd gumbo of genres and tropes. Despite a talented ensemble cast, it’s rarely as funny or as high-stakes as it should be.
But, once you’ve sat through more than nine hours of Oscars coverage, your brain should be beaten into submission to the point that you probably won’t care.
Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.
What to watch
Look for some serious Las Vegas vibes and connections when the identities of Peacock, Bee and Monster are revealed in the season finale of “The Masked Singer” (8 p.m. Wednesday, Fox).
Las Vegas’ Kahanna Montrese is among the 15 competitors vying for the $100,000 grand prize during the 11th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (9 p.m. Thursday, VH1).
A traitorous former CIA agent (Jennifer Carpenter, “Dexter”) is sprung from prison to help an FBI agent (Morris Chestnut) prevent further acts of espionage in “The Enemy Within” (10 p.m. Monday, NBC).
Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years a Slave”) writes, directs and co-stars in “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” (Friday, Netflix), the drama that premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival that’s based on the true story of a 13-year-old who engineered a windmill that saved his Malawian village from famine.