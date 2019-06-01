92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Christopher Lawrence

‘Bar Rescue’s’ Jon Taffer helping marriages that are on the rocks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2019 - 5:56 pm
 

“Bar Rescue” host Jon Taffer may not seem like the obvious choice to dole out relationship advice on television, but the Las Vegan has a couple of things in common with Dr. Phil McGraw: Both men are built like brick outhouses, and neither has a license to practice psychology.

“We have found after years, particularly as the show has matured and evolved, that the best part of the show was about relationships — between partners, between married couples,” Taffer says. “And if I didn’t fix the relationships, I couldn’t fix the business.”

Now, he’s making fixing relationships his only business in the new series “Marriage Rescue” (10 p.m. Sunday, Paramount Network).

No vacation

Couples for whom traditional therapy hasn’t worked are flown to a five-star resort in Puerto Rico. But, as Taffer explains in the show’s intro, “This is not a (expletive) vacation.” This despite the time the warring spouses spend skydiving, parasailing and playing paintball.

Much like “Bar Rescue,” Taffer only makes his presence known to the people he’s trying to help after he’s watched them interact via video monitors. Only then do they learn their marriage is in the hands of a man who’s spent the past 35 years fixing troubled bars.

If some of those marriages were, in fact, bars, his best advice could be, “Burn it to the ground and collect the insurance money.”

In the episode provided, Mark and Kelly have been married for six years. He can’t believe she cheated on him with a co-worker. She can’t believe he won’t let it go. “It happened,” she says, “and it is what it is, and it’s time to get over it.”

Barrington and Shanicqua were married five years ago, after just three months together. Then he cheated on her with the mother of his first child. “Being married so quickly to a woman who I barely knew,” he explains, “it was just a quick culture shock for me.”

‘I’m gonna challenge you’

“I’m really good at this, and I know it,” Taffer says after filming a series of promos at Commonwealth in downtown Las Vegas. “I have a way of talking to people, of opening them up, of getting them to be honest with me. I have a way of connecting (with) people. And even when I was a young teenager, people used to come talk to me.”

Still, he wasn’t taking his first foray into televised counseling lightly. He read a number of books about therapy and watched several videos, including some by Tony Robbins, to prepare.

“I didn’t overdo it, because I want to be me. I don’t want to put other people’s words in my mouth,” he explains. “But I needed to understand, ‘What is the clinical process that a therapist would take you through? What are the steps, and what is the process that they do?’ I don’t wanna do it like them. But I wanna respect the process and then do it like me.”

Doing it like Taffer isn’t for the faint of heart — for the giver or the receiver.

“You’re a frickin’ liar!” he screams at one husband. Another earns a “Go screw yourself.” Taffer pulls no punches with the cheating Kelly, telling her, “Maybe you’re just a horrible wife.”

“I might have to say things to you (that) you don’t wanna hear,” Taffer admits at Commonwealth. “I really might have to hurt your feelings to help you. That’s never fun. … It’s more regretful that I have to act this way. But I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna challenge you. I’m gonna curse you out. I’m gonna challenge you — as a man, as a husband, as a human being — in every way I can, because I wanna help you.”

‘I will succumb’

He also rarely suffers foolishness.

Asked if he wins every argument with his wife, Nicole, now that he can play the “I’m a relationship expert” card, Taffer doesn’t miss a beat.

“You know what’s interesting? My wife’s my best friend. And I will never win every argument with my wife because I don’t want to. That would rob her of her dignity, her significance and all the things that make a marriage great.

“She’s too important to me to disagree with her all the time. So even if I think I’m right, I will succumb, because the significance that my wife gets from me is far more important than any individual choice in very many cases.”

Lesson learned.

‘A huge responsibility’

It’s been a long road to “Marriage Rescue” for Taffer.

When “Bar Rescue” came around in 2011, he wasn’t expecting much.

“I thought I’d do a pilot and go home, to be honest with you. Then, after the first season, I thought it would be just asinine to even think I’d have a second season.”

The reality that Taffer had a hit on his hands finally began to sink in after Season 3. Now, the series is approaching its seventh season and 200th episode.

With the first season of “Marriage Rescue” in the can, he says he and Paramount Network executives are exploring ideas for more series.

“This has been a really gratifying experience for me to do ‘Marriage Rescue.’ I mean, there’s children involved. … It’s really important work,” Taffer reveals.

“Dare I say, I almost feel blessed or a little noble to be able to do it in the first place. So it’s a huge responsibility. I’m not scared by it. I welcome it.”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence @reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland - VIDEO
What it's like to ride the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ada’s opens at Tivoli Village in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Ada’s, from James Trees, owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas’ Arts District, brings Tivoli Village a similar menu of seasonal, artisanal pastas, pizzas — and ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Nutella French Toast at Cafe Americano in Las Vegas
Harold Norris, executive chef at Cafe Americano at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coats brioche in cinnamon and chocolate and layers it with Nutella and bananas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavier traffic expected from EDC festival attendees
Electric Daisy Carnival attendees began to vacate the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting before 5 a.m., the majority heading south on Interstate 15.
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DJ Steve Aoki visits Las Vegas comic book store
DJ Steve Aoki visits Torpedo Comics in Las Vegas Friday, May 17, 2019, for a signing for his new comic book series "Neon Future." (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Smith & Wollensky opens at The Venetian
After 18 years, the Smith & Wollensky location on Las Vegas’ south Strip closed in 2017, to be re-born two years later with a rib-cutting — instead of a ribbon-cutting — in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Colin Cantwell, Creator Of Iconic Star Wars Ships Visits Vegas
Colin Cantwell, who created and designed such "Star Wars" ships as the X-Wing fighter, and Death Star, met fans at Rogue Toys in Las Vegas today. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Beauty & Essex in Las Vegas makes an EDC Wonder Wheel
In honor of the Electric Daisy Carnival, Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas makes its Wonder Wheel party-worthy. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giada talks Vegas Uncork’d
Giada De Laurentiis talks during Aperitivo Hour, a Vegas Uncork'd event, at her Caesars Palace restaurant, Pronto, May 10, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scenes from Vegas Uncork’d 2019 on the Las Vegas Strip
The 13th edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit brought four days of food, wine, celebrity chefs and parties to town, May 9-12. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three ingredients Gordon Ramsay can’t live without
Bon Appetit's Andy Baraghani interviews the "Hell's Kitchen" chef during a Vegas Uncork'd event at Caesars Palace, May 11, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Uncork’d launches wiith bubbles and a blade
Dozens of chefs representing some of the Strip’s top restaurants gathered Thursday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to launch the 2019 edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bunky the Clown at the clown convention
Bob "Bunky the Clown" Gretton talks about his life as a clown and the Clown Convention which was in Las Vegas at Texas Station this week. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Frying soft-shell crab at Lola’s in Las Vegas
At Lola’s: A Louisiana Kitchen in Las Vegas, soft-shell crab is breaded and fried and served either as an appetizer, po’boy or platter. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
The Stove in Henderson makes Pecan Pie Pancakes
At The Stove in Henderson, chef/partner Antonio Nunez stacks buttermilk pancakes with pecans and dulce de leche and tops them pie crust crumbs. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vinnie Paul remembered at Count's Vamp'd
The late rocker's favorite table at one of his favorite clubs in Las Vegas. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4DX movie experience at Red Rock
4DX movie experience during a demo reel at Red Rock. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What To Do On May The 4th
There are plenty of events going on May the 4th this year around Las Vegas. Celebrate Star Wars and Comic Book Day all at once. The Rogue Toys, the 501st, Rebel Legion and Millennium Fandom Bar are all hosting fun events to help celebrate your geek-dom. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Water Sports Introduces New Attraction At Lake Las Vegas
Las Vegas Water Sports will debut its new aqua park attraction at Lake Las Vegas Days this weekend. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Making the Space Invader at Greene St. Kitchen in Las Vegas
Lysa Huerta, pastry cook at Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms in Las Vegas, starts with angel food cake, Fruity Pebbles ice cream and strawberry sorbet to create a space creature engulfed in flashing lights and swirling mists. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Pools
The M, Park MGM and NoMad are just a few great pools in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jose Andres explains Iberico pork
(Al Mancini/Las Vega Review-Journal)
Inside Life is Beautiful
Craig Asher Nyman explains how Life is Beautiful festival is booked and talks about this year's line-up. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America Pops Up In Vegas
Tattoo'd America, a new pop-up attraction on the Linq Promenade, had their grand opening Friday. The attraction is dedicate to the culture of tattoos. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Jose Andres gets key to the Strip
Chef Jose Andres was presented with a Key to the Las Vegas Strip and a proclamation declaring April 26 Jose Andres Day in Clark County by County Commissioner Tick Segerblom on Friday. The ceremony took place at his restaurant Bazaar Meat in the SLS Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sadelle’s in Las Vegas makes a grilled cheese with an inverted bagel
Michael Vargas, executive sous chef at Sadelle’s at Bellagio in Las Vegas, inverts an everything bagel and grills it with Swiss, cheddar and Muenster cheeses to make the Inverted Bagel Grilled Cheese. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures
Kassandra Lopez at Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST