Comic book showdown: ‘Punisher’ vs ‘Justice League’

Marvel vs. DC. It’s a battle that’s been waged for decades, but rarely this aggressively.

Marvel's The Punisher

Aquaman

“Justice League,” which brings together DC heroes Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg, has had a mid-November opening date staked out for more than three years.

Netflix waited till last month to announce the release of Marvel’s hotly anticipated 13-episode series “The Punisher.”

They both drop Friday.

What’s a comic book nerd — and I mean that in the best possible sense — to do?

To help you plan your weekend, here’s a look at how “The Punisher” and “Justice League” stack up, side by side.

Running time

“The Punisher”: 678 minutes

“Justice League”: 119 minutes

Black-clad vigilante forever damaged by the loss of his family

“The Punisher”: Frank Castle/The Punisher

“Justice League”: Bruce Wayne/Batman

Growling leading man who starred in 2016’s “The Accountant”

“The Punisher”: Jon Bernthal

“Justice League”: Ben Affleck

Villain(s)

“The Punisher”: A corrupt CIA official (Paul Schulze) and a combat veteran (Daniel Webber) with PTSD

“Justice League”: Steppenwolf, an orclike warrior from Apokolips — not the Canadian rock band behind “Born to Be Wild”

Weapons of choice

“The Punisher”: Guns — many, many guns — as well as knives, his bare hands and, in one particularly brutal sequence, a sledgehammer

“Justice League”: Any number of Bat-gadgets, the Sword of Athena, a five-pronged trident (which technically should be a quindent) and running really fast

Wardrobe

“The Punisher”: Black hoodies, tactical gear and, when he really means business, body armor with the famous white skull spray-painted on it

“Justice League”: All manner of skintight, high-tech materials that can withstand the heat of re-entry from outer space

Presumed dead character(s)

“The Punisher”: Castle and his new ally, former NSA analyst David Lieberman (Ebon Moss-Bachrach)

“Justice League”: Clark Kent/Superman (Henry Cavill)

Intrepid red-haired journalist

“The Punisher”: Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll)

“Justice League”: Lois Lane (Amy Adams)

African-American man missing at least one limb

“The Punisher”: Curtis Hoyle (Jason R. Moore), Castle’s best friend and a PTSD support group leader, who lost his leg in Afghanistan

“Justice League”: Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher), a genius football star who was rebuilt by his scientist father after a car wreck left him with little more than a head and torso

Multiculturalism

“The Punisher”: Homeland Security agent Dinah Madani (Amber Rose Revah) is Persian-American

“Justice League”: Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) is Themysciran; Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) is Atlantean

Preferred method of contact

“The Punisher”: A flowerpot in Karen’s window

“Justice League”: The Bat-signal and a fire in The Shrine of the Amazons

Bloodshed

“The Punisher”: Buckets of it — heck 30-gallon drums of it

“Justice League”: Not a drop

Comic relief

“The Punisher”: Umm, once, when his long hair gets him mistaken for a hipster, Castle jokes that he’s “flirtin’ with the idea of goin’ full man bun”

“Justice League”: Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) — he’s pretty much only there for comic relief