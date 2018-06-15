First family of superheroes returns in ‘Incredibles 2’

As titles go, “Incredibles 2” isn’t entirely accurate, but it’s bound to sell more tickets than something called “The Pretty Darned Goods.”

Elastigirl is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back in “Incredibles 2”—a mission that involves a helicopter chase among other Incredible stunts. Featuring Holly Hunter as the voice of Helen aka Elastigirl, “Incredibles 2” opens in U.S. theaters on June 15, 2018. ©2018 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

SUPER FAMILY -- In Disney Pixar’s “Incredibles 2,” Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home when a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot that only the Incredibles can overcome together. Also featuring the voices of Sarah Vowell as Violet and Huck Milner as Dash, “Incredibles 2” opens in U.S. theaters on June 15, 2018. ©2017 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT – In the midst of battling the Underminer villain, Violet protects her family by throwing one of her most super force fields yet. Featuring Sarah Vowell as the voice of Violet, Holly Hunter as the voice of Helen, Craig T. Nelson as the voice of Bob and Huck Milner as the voice of Dash, Disney•Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” busts into theaters on June 15, 2018. ©2018 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

HE’S GOT THIS – Bob Parr aka Mr. Incredible attempts his most heroic feat yet: spearheading life at home with Violet, Dash and baby Jack-Jack, whose super powers are about to be discovered by his family. Written and directed by Brad Bird and produced by John Walker and Nicole Paradis Grindle, Disney•Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” busts into theaters on June 15, 2018. ©2018 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

As titles go, “Incredibles 2” isn’t entirely accurate, but it’s bound to sell more tickets than something called “The Pretty Darned Goods.”

Picking up where 2004’s “The Incredibles” left off with the arrival of the villainous Underminer (voiced by Pixar mainstay John Ratzenberger), the sequel follows roughly the same patterns as the original. This time, though, it’s Helen Parr, aka Elastigirl (Holly Hunter), who’s persuaded to do some superheroing while her husband, Bob, better known as Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), stays home with 14-year-old Violet (Sarah Vowell), 10-year-old Dash (Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack (Eli Fucile).

Wealthy siblings Winston (Bob Odenkirk) and Evelyn Deavor (Catherine Keener), the latter of whom looks distractingly like Lisa Rinna, are huge fans of the Supers. Seeking to restore their legal rights to save ordinary citizens, the Deavors wage a public relations campaign centered around Elastigirl.

In case you’ve forgotten, unlike the X-Men, the government isn’t against Supers because they’re different. Rather, Supers were taken off the streets because they racked up incalculable, uninsurable damages. That’s mostly the result of Mr. Incredible’s penchant for “saving” people by running around like a top-heavy, tights-wearing bull in a litigious china shop.

“Politicians don’t understand people who do good just because it’s right. Makes ’em nervous,” commiserates Rick Dicker (Jonathan Banks), the government agent in charge of helping the Parrs keep their secret identities just that.

Helen takes a lot more convincing to slip on the spandex than Bob did. And there’s a fundamental difference in their attitudes about crime-fighting. She’s convinced Supers should obey the laws governing them, while he’s determined to keep saving the citizens of Municiberg — whether they want it or not. To borrow from another Disney-owned franchise, she’s the Iron Man to his Captain America.

Helen eventually agrees and heads off to battle Screenslaver, who hypnotizes people using their televisions and monitors. (Because the series exists in an alt-reality that’s like the 1950s never really grew up, no one’s addicted to their phones — but the point is the same.)

Bob, meanwhile, goes full “Mr. Mom,” learning “new math” to help Dash, accidentally ruining Violet’s first relationship and generally trying to keep up with Jack-Jack, whose powers are still terrifying. Seriously, that kid’s heading for an exorcism.

Written and directed by Oscar winner Brad Bird (“The Incredibles,” “Ratatouille”), “Incredibles 2” continues to traffic in subversive humor — not “Deadpool”-level subversive, but still — while being perhaps Disney/Pixar’s most relatable title for adults. This is, after all, the same series whose first movie saw Helen worried about Bob’s possible infidelity and how her hips looked in the Elastigirl suit.

While “Incredibles 2” may have lost the “The,” it has gained a remarkable sense of style. Watching the two movies back to back could result in a sort of visual whiplash, as animation has progressed exponentially in the past 14 years.

There’s no way that “Incredibles 2” could recapture the inventive deconstruction of the original. Despite essentially being a carbon copy, the sequel cranks out more than a few surprises involving the Parrs — the first family of superheroes, now that the Fantastic Four are a hot mess.

And the fact that you and your kids can enjoy it equally just may be the most incredible thing of all.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.