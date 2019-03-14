MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Christopher Lawrence

From ‘NYPD Blue’ to ‘90210,’ more TV revivals are on the way

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2019 - 7:05 pm
 

The Bluths are back.

Again.

Netflix commissioned a new season of “Arrested Development,” the critically beloved comedy about the eccentric Bluth family, in November 2011, five years after it was canceled by Fox.

Not to diminish the series — it’s one of the most original TV comedies of all time — but this revival came during a bygone era when Netflix was looking for any headlines about its original content that it could muster. The streaming giant’s first homegrown series, “House of Cards,” wouldn’t premiere until February 2013.

Since then, TV has been inundated with revived series — unlike remakes, these retain some or all of their original casts — including “Will & Grace,” “The X-Files,” “Gilmore Girls,” “Twin Peaks,” “Dallas” and, briefly, “Roseanne.”

With a new batch of “Arrested Development” episodes hitting Netflix on Friday, here’s a look at some of the other revivals in active development:

‘NYPD Blue’

It’s going to be significantly harder to shock viewers when the once-controversial series, which aired from 1993 to 2005 on ABC, returns to New York’s 15th Precinct. So far, “NYPD Blue” alums Kim Delaney and Bill Brochtrup have signed on to the ABC pilot, which finds Theo Sipowicz (Fabien Frankel) investigating the murder of his father, Det. Andy Sipowicz (Dennis Franz). ABC also is attempting to revive the detective drama “New York Undercover,” which ran from 1994 to ’99 on Fox, with original star Malik Yoba reprising his role.

‘The L Word’

Showtime already went back to its groundbreaking drama about the lives and loves of Los Angeles-area lesbians, which aired from 2004 to ’09, with the reality spinoff “The Real L Word.” In January, the pay channel announced an eight-episode commitment to a new iteration of the series, set to debut this year, that would follow original characters Bette (Jennifer Beals), Shane (Katherine Moennig) and Alice (Leisha Hailey) as well as a new generation of LGBTQ friends and rivals.

‘Veronica Mars’

Marshmallows, as the show’s fans are known, were thrilled when the mystery series, starring Kristen Bell as a teenage private investigator, was first revived as a Kickstarter-funded movie in 2014. Now, they’re getting eight additional episodes of the show, which ran from 2004 to ’07 on UPN and The CW. The revival — which will see most of the original cast plus Oscar winner J.K. Simmons head to sunny Neptune, California — is scheduled to debut later this year on Hulu.

‘Crank Yankers’

You can’t keep a good puppet show down. From 2002 to ’07, comedians including Tracy Morgan, Patton Oswalt, David Alan Grier and a young Dane Cook helped co-creators Jimmy Kimmel and Adam Carolla prank-call unsuspecting civilians so those encounters could be re-enacted by puppets. (Those conversations often originated from Las Vegas, both because it’s Kimmel’s hometown and Nevada was one of the few states that didn’t require the consent of both parties to record phone calls.) Last month, Comedy Central announced a deal for 20 new episodes that would expand the yanking from telephones to social media and e-sports platforms.

‘The Twilight Zone,’ ‘Night Gallery’ and ‘Amazing Stories’

Sci-fi anthologies were all the rage long before there was a “Black Mirror.” Now, three of the biggest are poised for comebacks. Jordan Peele is executive producing and hosting a new look at Rod Serling’s “The Twilight Zone,” which debuts April 1 on CBS All Access. “Night Gallery,” Serling’s lesser-known series, is in development at Syfy. And “Amazing Stories,” Steven Spielberg’s NBC anthology from the 1980s, is in the works from Apple’s new streaming service.

‘Mad About You’

After being pitched all over Hollywood — and several places far beyond — for more than a year, an update of the comedy about New Yorkers Paul and Jamie Buchman (Paul Reiser, Helen Hunt), which ran from 1992 to ’99 on NBC, finally found a home. The catch? To see it when it debuts this year, you’ll have to get your cable from Charter Communications.

‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

OK, this was weird even before Luke Perry died; now it just seems off-putting. As if the reboot “90210” that ran from 2008 to ’13 on The CW wasn’t enough, viewers will be dragged back to America’s most famous ZIP code with a different “90210.” This one, scheduled for a summer debut on Fox, will feature Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling playing heightened versions of themselves while trying to get a reboot of “Beverly Hills, 90210” (1990-2000) up and running. What hath Larry David wrought?

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence @reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

