HBO’s ‘Westworld’ aims to shoot straight in second season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2018 - 4:25 pm
 

What if, following “Lost’s” deliriously twisty first season, Jack and the gang never entered the hatch and simply battled The Others for control of the island?

There would have been no flash-forwards, no flash-sidewayses and, mercifully, no Nikki and Paulo. But would the drama have generated such a passionate fan base? Or would a more linear storytelling approach have made it an even bigger phenomenon?

The best test case yet is upon us as the second season of “Westworld” (9 p.m. Sunday, HBO) ditches most of its keep-viewers-guessing puzzle-box design. The move comes after last season’s biggest “surprises” — that William (Jimmi Simpson) and The Man in Black (Ed Harris) were the same person, and that Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) was a robot — were sussed out in website comments sections long before series creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy intended.

It’s a decision that’s probably for the best, considering that as good as “Westworld” is, there’s simply no way it can compete with FX’s “Legion” when it comes to head-scratching wonder.

When last we visited “Westworld,” Dr. Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins), the co-creator of the park that offered its wealthy guests access to its array of robot hosts and a variety of rape and murder wish fulfillments, was about to unveil his final story as the centerpiece of a gala. Then Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) shot him in the back of the head before picking off several of the well-heeled guests. William, who’d always sought more danger from the game, could barely contain his enjoyment at being shot by a host, who’d never previously been able to harm the guests. And Maeve (Thandie Newton) had all but escaped into the real world before she headed back at the last moment to look for the “daughter” she remembered from a former program.

As the second season kicks off, let’s just say it’s a good thing Michael Crichton, who wrote and directed the 1973 movie on which “Westworld” is based, also has “The Great Train Robbery,” “The Andromeda Strain,” “Disclosure” and “ER” on his resume. Otherwise, the “Jurassic Park” author would be remembered merely for having two of the worst ideas in the history of theme parks.

Much like the dinosaurs rampaged throughout their park, the former hosts, having had a look behind the curtain at what’s really going on, are ready to wreak Western-style havoc on what’s left of Westworld.

The bandoliered Dolores, with the chivalrous Teddy (James Marsden) at her side, hunts down the guests who managed to escape the bloodbath at the gala, because they’re the closest she can get to those she holds accountable for creating her and controlling her fate.

Teddy, though, longs for a simpler life. “We don’t need to claim this world. We just need a small corner of it for ourselves,” he tells Dolores. “We’d never survive,” she counters. “There’s a greater world out there. One that belongs to them. It won’t be enough to win this world. We’ll need to take that one from them as well.”

As she continues to mount an army, security chief Ashley (Luke Hemsworth), Charlotte (Tessa Thompson, “Thor: Ragnarok’s” Valkyrie), the executive director of the board of Westworld’s parent company, and a malfunctioning Bernard go to great lengths to ensure their evacuation.

Maeve has kidnapped Lee Sizemore (Simon Quarterman), the prissy head of Westworld’s narrative department, to manipulate in her quest for her daughter. She’s also continuing her unprogrammed affair with gunslinger Hector (Rodrigo Santoro, “Lost’s” ill-fated Paulo), who still reminds me way too much of Joey’s black-clad nemesis in that episode of “Friends” when he was spritzing department store customers with Hombre cologne.

And as for William, he’s still beyond thrilled that the stakes within Westworld are finally real, with actual consequences.

As he tells his horse — and, by extension, “Westworld’s” viewers — “We’re gonna have some fun now.”

Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Companies bet their futures on cryptocurrency
Two Las Vegas entrepreneurs talk about finding their niche in blockchain enabled technologies and digital currency.
Solar panels reduce energy bill for CCSD
Wilbur and Theresa Faiss Middle School is one of 42 CCSD schools with solar panel installations, saving approximately $514,000 per year in energy costs.
