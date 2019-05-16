71°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Christopher Lawrence

It’s going to be a rough weekend for dog lovers at the movies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2019 - 6:37 pm
 

There surely isn’t much crossover between the audiences for “John Wick” and “A Dog’s Purpose.”

The hyperviolent action spectacle and the family-friendly drama don’t appear to have all that much in common.

But the movies, both of which have sequels opening Friday, are among the most traumatic things for dog lovers ever to come out of Hollywood — at least until Mel Gibson gets around to directing “The Passion of Old Yeller.”

Daisy’s demise

“John Wick” begins with the titular assassin (Keanu Reeves) burying Helen (Bridget Moynahan), the wife for whom he left the killing-for-hire game. Then, as part of her final act, a beagle puppy is delivered to Wick’s door, because Helen knew he’d need something to love once she was gone.

Daisy may be the single most adorable puppy in the history of puppies. She curls up beside Wick at every chance and laps up the cereal and milk he feeds her, because apparently that puppy delivery service didn’t coordinate with a kibble delivery service.

Then, after Wick rebuffs a gangster’s son when he asks to buy Wick’s classic Mustang, the punk and some goons break into his home, tune him up with a baseball bat, steal the car and beat Daisy to death.

As movie shocks go, it’s right up there with that reveal in “The Crying Game.”

Goodbye Bailey

“A Dog’s Purpose” would have to be more uplifting, right?

Bailey’s thoughts are narrated by Josh Gad, whom your kids will recognize as the snowman from “Frozen.” He comes into the world, focuses his little puppy eyes on his mother, plays for a bit and is nabbed by a dogcatcher. “It seemed like such a short life,” Bailey thinks on his way to being euthanized a mere 35 seconds into the movie.

He’s reborn and escapes from a puppy mill, where he’s picked up by some junkmen hoping to sell him. Left in a hot truck while they go to a bar, a dehydrated Bailey almost dies a second time, all in the first three minutes.

What is going on here?

John Wick’s motivation

As horrifying as it is, at least Daisy’s death drives the action for “John Wick,” its sequel, “John Wick: Chapter Two,” and Friday’s “John Wick: Chapter Three — Parabellum.”

In the first film, before he even changes out of his bloody T-shirt, Wick takes a sledgehammer to his basement’s floor to unearth the weapons cache he buried there years ago when he gave up the assassin life. Then he showers and slips on a three-piece suit and a tie before laying waste to a dozen killers sent to his home.

By the end of the movie, he’s dispatched, by my unofficial count, 63 more. He’s also broken into a veterinarian’s office in search of medical supplies. After stapling himself together, he liberates another dog with a simple, “It’s OK. Let’s go home.”

It’s a sweet ending — until you realize that dog could have belonged to some poor child who’ll never know what happened to her best friend.

What’s the purpose?

The sadism on display in “A Dog’s Purpose,” meanwhile, is just absurd.

After being rescued from that sweatbox and taken home by a boy named Ethan, Bailey survives run-ins with the child’s alcoholic father as well as a house fire. Then Ethan goes off to college and leaves Bailey to die a drawn-out death. “I was tired all the time. I didn’t feel like playing anymore,” Bailey thinks. “Everyone was so sad, but I was too tired to cheer them up.”

He’s reborn as a K9 officer and is shot and killed in the line of duty.

Next up, he lives with a college student, falls in love with her boyfriend’s dog, loses her — “One day, Roxie went to the vet, and she never came back.” — then quietly passes away at home.

In Life No. 5, he’s purchased by a couple of dirtballs who keep him chained outside — “I never went anywhere. I never played. It was like the days went on without me.” — before abandoning him.

The final toll

No dogs were harmed in “John Wick: Chapter Two.” People, though? That’s another story.

Again, by my count, Wick kills 105 people, including 19 during the song “John Wick Mode” — Golden Knights fans will recognize it as the team’s entrance music — and 40 in its immediate aftermath.

That adds up to 180 human lives ended — usually by point-blank gunshots to the face, often delivered after a sound beating — in retaliation for Daisy.

Poor Bailey died four times in that doggie snuff film, and — mild spoiler alert — he’s going to die several more times starting Friday in “A Dog’s Journey.” And for what?

At least Daisy’s death gave us that sweet hype song.

All Bailey’s many, many deaths will give you are years of therapy bills, a fun conversation with your kids about reincarnation and the chance to deflect numerous questions about what Grandma’s going to be when she comes back from the dead.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence @reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

Entertainment Videos
Beauty & Essex in Las Vegas makes an EDC Wonder Wheel
In honor of the Electric Daisy Carnival, Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas makes its Wonder Wheel party-worthy. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giada talks Vegas Uncork’d
Giada De Laurentiis talks during Aperitivo Hour, a Vegas Uncork'd event, at her Caesars Palace restaurant, Pronto, May 10, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scenes from Vegas Uncork’d 2019 on the Las Vegas Strip
The 13th edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit brought four days of food, wine, celebrity chefs and parties to town, May 9-12. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three ingredients Gordon Ramsay can’t live without
Bon Appetit's Andy Baraghani interviews the "Hell's Kitchen" chef during a Vegas Uncork'd event at Caesars Palace, May 11, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Uncork’d launches wiith bubbles and a blade
Dozens of chefs representing some of the Strip’s top restaurants gathered Thursday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to launch the 2019 edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bunky the Clown at the clown convention
Bob "Bunky the Clown" Gretton talks about his life as a clown and the Clown Convention which was in Las Vegas at Texas Station this week. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Frying soft-shell crab at Lola’s in Las Vegas
At Lola’s: A Louisiana Kitchen in Las Vegas, soft-shell crab is breaded and fried and served either as an appetizer, po’boy or platter. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
The Stove in Henderson makes Pecan Pie Pancakes
At The Stove in Henderson, chef/partner Antonio Nunez stacks buttermilk pancakes with pecans and dulce de leche and tops them pie crust crumbs. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vinnie Paul remembered at Count's Vamp'd
The late rocker's favorite table at one of his favorite clubs in Las Vegas. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4DX movie experience at Red Rock
4DX movie experience during a demo reel at Red Rock. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What To Do On May The 4th
There are plenty of events going on May the 4th this year around Las Vegas. Celebrate Star Wars and Comic Book Day all at once. The Rogue Toys, the 501st, Rebel Legion and Millennium Fandom Bar are all hosting fun events to help celebrate your geek-dom. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Water Sports Introduces New Attraction At Lake Las Vegas
Las Vegas Water Sports will debut its new aqua park attraction at Lake Las Vegas Days this weekend. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Making the Space Invader at Greene St. Kitchen in Las Vegas
Lysa Huerta, pastry cook at Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms in Las Vegas, starts with angel food cake, Fruity Pebbles ice cream and strawberry sorbet to create a space creature engulfed in flashing lights and swirling mists. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Pools
The M, Park MGM and NoMad are just a few great pools in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jose Andres explains Iberico pork
(Al Mancini/Las Vega Review-Journal)
Inside Life is Beautiful
Craig Asher Nyman explains how Life is Beautiful festival is booked and talks about this year's line-up. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America Pops Up In Vegas
Tattoo'd America, a new pop-up attraction on the Linq Promenade, had their grand opening Friday. The attraction is dedicate to the culture of tattoos. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Jose Andres gets key to the Strip
Chef Jose Andres was presented with a Key to the Las Vegas Strip and a proclamation declaring April 26 Jose Andres Day in Clark County by County Commissioner Tick Segerblom on Friday. The ceremony took place at his restaurant Bazaar Meat in the SLS Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sadelle’s in Las Vegas makes a grilled cheese with an inverted bagel
Michael Vargas, executive sous chef at Sadelle’s at Bellagio in Las Vegas, inverts an everything bagel and grills it with Swiss, cheddar and Muenster cheeses to make the Inverted Bagel Grilled Cheese. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures
Kassandra Lopez at Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Prime rib is carved tableside at Lawry’s The Prime Rib in Las Vegas
Dave Simmons, executive chef of Lawry’s The Prime in Las Vegas, which plans special cuts for National Prime Rib Day, demonstrates the restaurant’s service from rolling tableside carving carts. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making gluten-free pizza at Good Pie in Las Vegas
Good Pie owner/pizzaiola Vincent Rotolo makes his gluten-free pizza.
Rockabilly fans enjoy Las Vegas weather poolside
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender runs Thursday, April 18th through Sunday, April 21st with a huge car show on Saturday featuring The Reverend Horton Heat, The Delta Bombers and The Coasters. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brownie sundae at VegeNation in Las Vegas is completely vegan
Donald Lemperle, chef/owner of VegeNation in Las Vegas and nearby Henderson, NV, makes his sundae with ice cream made with coconut and almond milks, a brownie made with coconut flour and oil and organic sugar and cacao, and fresh fruit. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Taste of the Town: Henderson Booze District
Those who like to support local businesses and sample local products will find the best concentration in an unlikely spot: a Henderson industrial park.
Founder of Las Vegas theater talks about a favorite play
Ann Marie Pereth, founder of A Public Fit Theatre Company, speaks to the Review-Journal about which play she would see every day if only given one option. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N interactive exhibit
The new exhibit features original and recreated props and plenty of interactive features. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Writer's Block and Lucy are open in Las Vegas
The Writer's Block and Lucy are open in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ice cream shop offers everything in the kitchen sink
Have you ever wanted to eat an ice cream sundae out of a kitchen sink? Who hasn't, right? At Sloan's, located inside the Venetian, you can do just that. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
THE LATEST