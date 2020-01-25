Las Vegas movie theaters offer Oscar screening series

Just don’t expect to see the two Netflix films nominated for best picture.

A handful of Las Vegas movie theaters are touting screening series that make it easy to see the seven best picture nominees ahead of this year’s Oscars.

The only problem? There are nine best picture nominees.

“The Irishman,” which trails only “Joker” for the most overall nominations with 10, and “Marriage Story,” which garnered six including presumptive supporting actress winner Laura Dern, were both released by Netflix.

Because they arrived on the streaming service outside the “theatrical window,” that generally agreed upon period of roughly three months after a movie’s opening in theaters before it’s supposed to be available in homes, it’s easier for the nation’s three largest chains — AMC, Regal and Cinemark, which operates locally as Century — to just pretend they don’t exist.

The same was true last year with Netflix’s “Roma,” which went on to win Oscars for director, cinematography and foreign language film.

Netflix never had plans to wait 90 days to make those movies available to its subscribers. As a result, those chains — and many, many others — wouldn’t book them during their brief theatrical runs. “The Irishman” was able to find a home here only at Eclipse Theaters and Maya Cinemas, while “Marriage Story” never saw the inside of a local theater.

While you’ll have to catch those two on Netflix, here’s a look at how the three theater chains are celebrating the more traditional best picture nominees:

Green Valley Ranch and Red Rock Resort

As part of the Regal promotion, moviegoers can see each of the seven films as many times as they want, for a one-time fee of $35, from Jan. 31 to Feb. 9, the day of the Oscar telecast.

“Ford v Ferrari”: noon Jan. 31, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 1, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 4, 7 p.m. Feb. 5, noon Feb. 7 and 10:30 p.m. Feb. 8

“Jojo Rabbit”: 7 p.m. Jan. 31, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 2, noon Feb. 4, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 5 and noon Feb. 8

“Joker”: 10:30 p.m. Jan. 31, noon Feb. 2, 7 p.m. Feb. 3, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 5 and, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 7

“Little Women”: 3:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 7 p.m. Feb. 2, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 3, 7 p.m. Feb. 6, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 8 and noon Feb. 9

“1917”: 7 p.m. Feb. 1, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 3, noon Feb. 5, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 6 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 7

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”: 3:30 p.m. Feb. 1, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 2, 7 p.m. Feb. 4, noon Feb. 6 and 7 p.m. Feb. 8

“Parasite”: noon Feb. 1, noon Feb. 3, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 4, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 6, 7 p.m. Feb. 7 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9

Suncoast and South Point

There aren’t as many options with the Century promotion, which also costs $35, but it does come with an offer for 50 percent off any size popcorn.

“Ford v Ferrari”: 3:45 p.m. Feb. 4, 10 p.m. Feb. 5 and 6:45 p.m. Feb. 7

“Little Women”: 7 p.m. Feb. 4, 3:45 p.m. Feb. 7 and 1 p.m. Feb. 8

“Jojo Rabbit”: 10 p.m. Feb. 4, 4 p.m. Feb. 6 and 6:45 p.m. Feb. 8

“Joker”: 4 p.m. Feb. 5, 9:45 p.m. Feb. 6 and 4 p.m. Feb. 9

“1917”: 7 p.m. Feb. 3, 10 p.m. Feb. 7 and 4 p.m. Feb. 8

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”: 9:45 p.m. Feb. 3, 6:45 p.m. Feb. 5 and 12:45 p.m. Feb. 9

“Parasite”: 4 p.m. Feb. 3, 6:45 p.m. Feb. 6 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 8

Town Square

AMC is taking more of a “You’ll take what we offer, and you’ll like it” approach with its two days of mini-marathons. Tickets are $25 for Day One and $35 for Day Two.

Feb. 1: “Ford v Ferrari” (noon), “Joker” (2:55 p.m.) and “Little Women” (5:20 p.m.)

Feb. 8: “Jojo Rabbit” (noon), “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (2:10 p.m.), “Parasite” (5:05 p.m.) and “1917” (8 p.m.)

