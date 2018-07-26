Christopher Lawrence

Meet the superheroes of ‘Teen Titans Go!’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2018 - 5:14 pm
 

Think of it as “Justice League,” only with flatulence, poop jokes and rapping.

So what the heck is “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies” anyway?

The big-screen debut of the superhero team of Robin, Cyborg, Beast Boy, Starfire and Raven marks the latest incarnation of the Teen Titans, the group originally made up of sidekicks that first appeared all the way back in 1964.

“Teen Titans Go!,” which began airing on Cartoon Network in 2013, is the silliest version yet, as the young heroes — referred to by the movie’s version of Superman as “goofsters” — are just as likely to slack off and watch TV as fight bad guys.

Now the characters have their own movie, which finds them heading to Hollywood to earn the respect of other superheroes by getting their own movie, in one of the many meta jokes that make the film play out like a “Deadpool” for preteens.

For the uninitiated, here’s a look at the main players in “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies”:

Robin

First appearance: “Detective Comics” No. 38 (1940)

Background: As you’re surely aware, when Dick Grayson’s family, a popular circus act, was killed, he became the ward of Bruce Wayne and the sidekick of his alter ego, Batman.

Abilities: He doesn’t have any intrinsic abilities, aside from a gymnastics background, but he relies on gadgets and his trusty staff.

Characteristics: This version of Robin is impulsive, controlling, obsessive and very defensive about his tiny hands.

Cyborg

First appearance: “DC Comics Presents” No. 26 (1980)

Background: Victor Stone, who actually appeared in “Justice League,” was a star athlete until an accident destroyed most of his body. He was rebuilt, as much machine as man, by his scientist father.

Abilities: Like a younger, cooler Inspector Gadget, his metallic body can do pretty much whatever he needs it to, whenever he needs it to. Also, there’s a cassette deck and a VCR somewhere in his chest.

Characteristics: He can’t stop saying “Booyah,” is “bros” with Beast Boy and loves waffles.

Beast Boy

First appearance: “The Doom Patrol” No. 99 (1965)

Background: To combat the rare, often fatal disease Sakutia, young Garfield Logan was given an experimental antivirus that turned his skin green and permanently altered his DNA.

Abilities: He can transform into any animal — albeit a green version of that animal — like whichever Wonder Twin isn’t limited to water.

Characteristics: Aside from the shape-shifting, it’s hard to notice much about Beast Boy other than his heavily affected manner of speech — “Yo, son! This guy don’t know who we is!” — that makes Jar Jar Binks sound like Queen Elizabeth.

Starfire

First appearance: “DC Comics Presents” No. 26 (1980)

Background: Also known as Koriand’r, she was a princess on the planet Tamaran who was enslaved by the Gordanians from the planet Karna before escaping and joining the Teen Titans.

Abilities: She can fly, has super strength and can shoot beams of energy known as starbolts.

Characteristics: Starfire still doesn’t have a great command of English, causing her to use the article “the” in ways it never was intended. She’s also easily distracted by cute animals.

Raven

First appearance: “DC Comics Presents” No. 26 (1980)

Background: She’s the estranged daughter of the demon Trigon, who proclaims himself to be the master of the dark, destroyer of dimensions and enslaver of civilizations.

Abilities: Raven can fly, cast spells, has telekinesis and, whenever everyone else has exhausted their powers, she’ll simply open a portal to transport the Titans out of danger or their enemy into it.

Characteristics: She’s a sarcastic, sullen, goth loner — much like Ally Sheedy from “The Breakfast Club” if she were a demon-human hybrid.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
More in Christopher Lawrence
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Christopher Lawrence Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like