106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Christopher Lawrence

Movies and TV shows to prepare you to storm Area 51

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2019 - 2:50 pm
 

Alienstock is less than a month away, so you should probably start getting prepared — even though, judging by the general disarray surrounding the Sept. 20-22 event in Rachel, hardly anyone else seems to be.

You could pregame the alien-themed festival just by bingeing all 14 seasons of History’s “Ancient Aliens.”

Thanks to Viceland, you can even spend hours watching rapper Action Bronson watch “Ancient Aliens” on the cleverly titled series “Action Bronson Watches Ancient Aliens.” (No, really. That’s an actual thing.)

If that isn’t enough — or you demand a little more variety — here’s a look at the movies and TV shows that will get you ready to head to Area 51.

‘Area 51’ (2015)

“Paranormal Activity” writer-director Oren Peli goes back to the found-footage well with this cautionary tale about young adventurers who decide to breach the Area 51 perimeter — after pit stops in Las Vegas at Hooters Hotel and the Seamless strip club, as well as the Little A’Le’Inn in Rachel. “It would be easier to rob a bank than to break into Area 51,” one character declares. “That’s because a bank expects to be robbed,” he’s told. “Nobody expects anyone to break into the base.” Oh, what a difference four years makes.

‘Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers’ (2018)

The reclusive Bob Lazar, who made international headlines in 1989 by claiming to have worked on reverse-engineering alien spacecraft in a top-secret facility near Area 51, makes a rare on-camera appearance in this documentary. George Knapp, the KLAS-TV, Channel 8 reporter who first interviewed Lazar, produced the film that relies heavily on footage of Lazar’s Channel 8 appearances, as well as an awful lot of filmmaker Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell talking to Knapp on speakerphone. It also includes the four words you almost never want to encounter: “Narrated by Mickey Rourke.”

‘Independence Day’ (1996)

A Marine pilot (Will Smith) leads a caravan of recreational vehicles carrying survivors of an alien invasion to Area 51. That’s also where Air Force One and President Whitmore (Bill Pullman) land before he launches the U.S. counteroffensive with the “Today, we celebrate our Independence Day” speech. Three months before the movie’s release, Pullman and co-stars Jeff Goldblum, Robert Loggia and Brent Spiner visited the Little A’Le’Inn to dedicate a time capsule intended to be opened in 2050, the plaque reads, “by which time interplanetary travelers shall be regular guests of our planet Earth.”

‘Paul’ (2011)

British tourists Graeme (Simon Pegg) and Clive (Nick Frost) head straight from Comic-Con to the Extraterrestrial Highway, where they meet a weed-loving little green man (voiced by Seth Rogen) and give him a lift in their RV. Before that, though, they stop at the Little A’Le’Inn, which still displays a signed poster from the cast.

‘The X-Files: Dreamland’ (1998)

Aliens are nearly as important to “The X-Files” as Mulder and Scully — and certainly more so than those FBI agents portrayed by Robert Patrick and Annabeth Gish in later seasons. This two-part episode, though, takes place in Area 51 and Rachel — albeit a Rachel that’s home to upscale neighborhoods with lush, manicured lawns and homes with a $400,000 mortgage in 1998 dollars. There’s even a fake, sprawling Little A’Le’Inn where residents gather to sip wine.

‘Groom Lake’ (2002)

This inexplicably terrible Area 51-adjacent tale co-stars William Shatner, who also directed and received a “story by” credit, as Commander Gossner, who leads a series of experiments on aliens in the Nevada desert. When a couple of meddling kids go searching for signs of extraterrestrial life, it leads to one of his alien test subjects being captured. Or maybe it was just some random dude in a wonky scuba suit. It’s hard to say for sure.

‘Starman’ (1984)

Who says you have to go all the way to Area 51 to see them aliens? If you’re patient enough, one of them might just come to you. Take this John Carpenter movie about an extraterrestrial who crash-lands in the woods near a recently widowed woman (Karen Allen), assumes the form of her late husband (Jeff Bridges) and kidnaps her at gunpoint before — in a scene that doesn’t seem problematic at all in 2019 — they make love in the cattle car of a train bound for Las Vegas. Desperate for money, “Starman” uses his powers to rig a slot machine at Binion’s, and the two drive off in a new sedan from Cashman Cadillac.

‘The Hills Have Eyes’ (1977)

If you need any lessons on the dangers of wandering too far out in the Nevada desert, look no further than this Wes Craven classic. When a vacationing family stops for gas at Fred’s Oasis, a dilapidated shack in the middle of nowhere, the old coot warns them, “You folks stay on the main road, now, ya hear? Stay on the main road!” They don’t and are quickly set upon by a family of mutated cannibals.

‘Naruto’ (2002-07)

The anime series, focusing on young ninja Naruto Uzumaki, is key if you want to master the art of the “Naruto run” — that awkward, arms-locked-behind-you-parallel-to-the-ground style of sprinting the character popularized — referenced in the original “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” Facebook post. (“If we (N)aruto run, we can move faster than their bullets.”)

‘Fyre Fraud’ (2019) and ‘Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened’ (2019)

A hastily organized music festival, centered around a social media sensation, with few concrete details scheduled for a remote location with absolutely no infrastructure? Why does this sound so familiar?

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terra Rossa Returns To Red Rock. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terra Rossa at Red Rock Resort is set to open on Aug. 26.
Hubert Keller’s Backyard Kitchen
Chef Hubert Keller of Fleur and Burger Bar shows off his backyard kitchen in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Watermelon Mojitos and Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon ‘N’ Waffles at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
Bartender Cassy Leedom and Chef Norberto Ortega make a Watermelon Mojito and Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon ‘N’ Waffles at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Juan’s Flaming Fajitas in Las Vegas celebrates National Fajita Day
Cook Ruben Fuentes and general manager Taylor Pulliam of Juan’s Flaming Fajitas in Las Vegas prepare steak and shrimp fajitas with the restaurant’s signature fiery treatment. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pasta Shop Ristorante serves a watermelon-shrimp salad
Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery in Henderson serves a summer salad that combines watermelon with greens, feta and shrimp. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Factory Kitchen in Las Vegas makes classic affogato
Jorge Luque, pastry chef at The Factory Kitchen at The Venetian in Las Vegas, makes affogato with two simple ingredients - house-made gelato and fresh espresso. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review Journal with image from The Factory Kitchen)
The Cereal Killerz Kitchen serves over 100 cereals
Christopher Burns, owner of The Cereal Killerz Kitchen at Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, makes a Milk & Cookies Shake from his more than 100 varieties of cereal. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in Las Vegas makes a State Fair CrazyShake
Bianca Zepeva, a shaker at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian in Las Vegas, makes a State Fair CrazyShake with a kettle corn rim, caramel, corn-based ice cream, popcorn brittle, crushed kettle corn, sprinkles and a cherry. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Balboa Pizza Company makes Thai peanut chicken wings
Irma Perez, kitchen manager at Balboa Pizza Company at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, near Las Vegas, brines chicken wings for 24 hours before roasting and frying them and finishing them in various styles such as Thai peanut. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
New Venetian pool deck
Final touches are currently being added to the hotel’s main tower pool deck, which consists of five pools. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who is Vegas Vic? (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada State Museum Director Dennis McBride explains the origins of the Vegas icon.
Slater’s 50/50 in Las Vegas serves a 4-pound Big Island Feast Burger
Cindy Sun, general manager of Slater’s 50/50 in Las Vegas, makes the Big Island Feast Burger with 2 1/2 pounds of the house bacon/beef blend, Napa-cilantro slaw, six slices of American cheese, a can of grilled Spam, six slices of chargrilled pineapple, four fried eggs and a drizzle of teriyaki and serves it with macaroni salad. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
Shark Week cupcakes at Freed’s Bakery in Las Vegas
Brittnee Klinger, a cake decorator at Freed’s Bakery in Las Vegas, makes Shark Week cupcakes with ocean-blue buttercream, fondant fins and a blood-red strawberry filling. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans and friends recall Elvis opening in Las Vegas
Fifty years ago on July 31st 1969, Elvis Presley opened at the International hotel in Las Vegas. He went on to do 837 consecutive sold-out shows at the property.
Hot peach cobbler at Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen at Texas Station
Michael Ross, room chef/pitmaster at Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen at Texas Station in Las Vegas, makes peach cobbler by baking peaches in a cast-iron pan with batter and crumble, then topping with Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream and bourbon-caramel sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Water Grill opens at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas
Water Grill, from a 30-year-old California company opening its first Las Vegas location, specializes is fresh seafood including 16 types of oysters. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cat's Meow comes to Las Vegas
New Orleans-based karaoke chain opens new location in Neonopolis. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas
Manny Menina, line cook at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas, stacks 8 ounces of beef, 2 strips of bacon, hash browns, caramelized onions and 2 fried eggs on 4 King’s Hawaiian slider buns to make the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SecretBurger at China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Carlos Cruz, executive chef of Jose Andres’ China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, makes the SecretBurger off-menu, one-night-only ‘All Quacked Up’ with a kimchi pancake, Peking duck, house-made hoisin sauce, a fried duck egg, pickled micro-vegetables, caviar and gold flakes and serves it with a Stillwater Artisanal Ale. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Famous Blue Angel statue commemorated in downtown Las Vegas mural
The 16-foot tall Blue Angel statue that stood above the Blue Angel Motel for six decades is featured in a mural spanning three walls at a downtown Las Vegas building. James Stanford designed the “A Phalanx of Angels Ascending" mural based on his photography, and Cliff Morris painted the mural at 705 Las Vegas Blvd. North, near the Neon Museum. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Making Castle Frites at the new Frites at Excalibur
Tom McGrath, district manager/executive chef at Frites at the Excalibur in Las Vegas, tops his beef-tallow fries like a loaded baked potato - with white and yellow cheddar, sour cream, bacon and chives. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hello Kitty Cafe on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The Hello Kitty Cafe opens Friday, July 12th, 2019, between New York, New York and Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Amano Las Vegas' Fat Baby Sandwich
Chef Jason Weber of Amano Las Vegas has created a sandwich stuffed with pasta, and it's a hit. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A class at Melissa Coppel Chocolate and Pastry School in Las Vegas.
Melissa Coppel, who teaches classes in various countries around the world, attracts students from far and wide to her eponymous school in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Havana Lobster at Boteco in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marcus Fortunato, co-owner of Boteco in Las Vegas, learned to make Havana Lobster from the chef at El Figaro, a favorite of former Cuban President Fidel Castro.
Chef Gustav Mauler Is retiring
Las Vegas chef Gustav Mauler announces his retirement on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Bellagio Conservatory unveils Italian summer exhibit
The Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens have opened the gates to its summer display. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
A.D. Hopkins on his debut novel
Veteran journalist introduces readers to “The Boys Who Woke Up Early.” (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST