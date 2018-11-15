Christopher Lawrence

Netflix hopes Coen Brothers, Alfonso Cuaron films merit Oscars

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2018 - 5:19 pm
 

The disrupter has become the disrupted.

Netflix, which revolutionized the way its more than 100 million subscribers watch TV, has spent the past three years attempting to fundamentally alter the way people watch movies. As part of its latest effort, the streaming service is reaching out to an unlikely partner: movie theaters.

In a major concession to Hollywood purists, Netflix gave Joel and Ethan Coen’s Western anthology “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” an eight-day head start in select cinemas before its Friday debut on televisions, computers and smartphones.

The company has announced similar early theatrical releases for two other awards-season hopefuls: Oscar-winning “Gravity” director Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,” before it debuts Dec. 14 on Netflix, as well as “Bird Box,” a dystopian thriller starring Sandra Bullock, ahead of its Dec. 21 launch on the service.

The strategy is nearly as shocking as it is obvious.

It sounds simple enough: You make a movie, you show it in movie theaters, and, if the right people like it, you take home some Oscars. That longstanding formula, though, clashes with Netflix’s signature business model of releasing all of its content at once. Heck, Reed Hastings, the company’s CEO, has spent the past several years trolling theater owners and the moviegoing experience.

It’s not like Netflix is just now making — or, in many cases, buying — good films. Idris Elba won a Screen Actors Guild Award for 2015’s child-soldier drama “Beasts of No Nation,” yet the Oscar love has been grudging at best. Outside of the documentary and foreign language categories, Netflix has four nominations, all of them for last year’s historical drama “Mudbound.”

Amazon, meanwhile, the company’s closest competitor, saw its “Manchester by the Sea” take home Oscars for best supporting actor (Casey Affleck) and best original screenplay (Kenneth Lonergan), while its Iranian movie “The Salesman” grabbed one for best foreign language film.

The key difference: Amazon lets its movies play out in theaters, for months at a time, before making them available on its platform.

As Steven Spielberg put it during an interview with ITV News in March, “Once you commit to a television format, you’re a TV movie. You certainly, if it’s a good show, deserve an Emmy — but not an Oscar.”

Ouch.

So what’s all the fuss about?

I haven’t been able to see Oscar-winning Danish filmmaker Susanne Bier’s “Bird Box,” which sounds like a visual version of “A Quiet Place”: Hoping to survive a mysterious force that kills anyone who looks at it, a mother (Bullock) and her two children must complete a treacherous two-day hike to a sanctuary while blindfolded.

Cuaron’s deeply personal “Roma,” though, is simply wonderful. Set in 1970-71 in the Mexico City neighborhood of Cuaron’s youth, the drama follows Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio, a young woman with no acting experience) and, to a lesser extent, the family for whom she works as a maid. The intimate portrait, filmed in stunning black and white and recorded in Spanish with English subtitles, is as far removed as possible from the reach-for-the-nausea-medication thrills of Cuaron’s “Gravity,” but it’s a masterful achievement nonetheless.

You can discover what Netflix sees in “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” beginning Friday. A combination of six unrelated short films, ranging from the comedic to the horrifying, the result is a more poetic look at the miseries of frontier life than Seth MacFarlane could muster in “A Million Ways to Die in the West.”

For pure entertainment value, you can’t beat the opening segment starring Tim Blake Nelson as the titular singing cowboy. Duded up atop his horse, Dan, and strumming a guitar while crooning “Cool Water” through a big, goofy grin, Buster is the closest to a classic Coen Brothers character you’ll find here.

By kicking things off with this story, the brothers set up the potential of a modern “Blazing Saddles” — with musical numbers in place of racism. The finished product, though, is far more surprising, as the tales — starring the likes of Liam Neeson, James Franco and Tom Waits — vary in their levels of darkness as well as their degrees of success.

Despite the Coen Brothers’ pedigree, watching “Buster Scruggs” on my laptop made it feel like just another chunk of top-notch Netflix content.

For comparison’s sake, I saw “Roma” on the big screen and was wowed by its theatricality — especially its dynamic, immersive sound.

“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” aside, that Spielberg fella just may know a little something about what it takes to make a great movie.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Skybar at Waldorf Astoria lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history
Skybar At Waldorf Astoria Lets You Sip Your Way Through Las Vegas History (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stan Lee in Las Vegas for Madame Tussauds unveiling
Stan Lee Las Vegas speaks with the Review-Journal's Chris Lawrence about his love for his fans and shared universes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo
Lavo at the Palazzo serves a 16-scoop ice cream sundae that costs $800. (Rochelle Ricahrds, Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Christopher Lawrence
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Christopher Lawrence Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like