New book adaptations coming to TV this summer — TRAILERS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2018
 

Adaptations are all the rage this summer with new TV series based on novels by Stephen King, J.K. Rowling, Tom Clancy and Gillian Flynn, as well as a Marvel comic book, the movie “Heathers” and the life of Kyle Richards of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

No, really. I just triple-checked. Kyle Richards inspired a series of scripted stories — aside from the scripted stories she’s a part of on “Housewives.”

Here’s a look at those adaptations and some of the other new dramas and comedies that will be hitting your televisions, tablets and phones over the next few months.

■ The Paramount Network — formerly Spike, formerly TNN, formerly The National Network, formerly The Nashville Network — is making a big push into scripted programming. The most promising of the bunch is “Yellowstone” (9 p.m. June 20), a drama starring Kevin Costner as the owner of America’s largest ranch, written by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan (“Hell or High Water”). A new batch of mean girls (and one mean guy) is unleashed in “Heathers” (10 p.m. July 10), an update of the 1980s black comedy. And a newly single mother (Alicia Silverstone) struggles to raise her daughters during an upswing in feminism in 1970s L.A. in “American Woman” (10 p.m. June 7), a dramedy based on Richards’ childhood.

■ If Marvel and DC can create shared universes, why not Stephen King? The psychological-horror series “Castle Rock” (July 25, Hulu) takes place in the fictional Maine town featured in many of his stories.

■ For fans of mismatched investigators, a former TV cop (Rachel Bilson) fresh out of rehab shadows a private detective (Eddie Cibrian) for research in “Take Two” (10 p.m. June 21, ABC), from the creators of “Castle.” And a New York detective (Dominic Monaghan, “Lost”) teams with a Swedish cop (the late Michael Nyqvist) to hunt a serial killer in “100 Code” (10 p.m. Tuesday, WGN America).

■ Prefer your investigators a little more traditional? A war veteran turned private detective takes on cases the London police can’t solve in “C.B. Strike” (10 p.m. June 11, Cinemax), based on the novels J.K. Rowling wrote under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

■ Novice CIA agents take center stage in “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (Aug. 31, Amazon), starring John Krasinski, and “Condor” (10 p.m. June 6, DirecTV), based on the novel “Six Days of the Condor” — not the movie “Three Days of the Condor.”

■ Young women return to their hometowns looking for justice in “Sharp Objects” (9 p.m. July 8, HBO), based on the novel by “Gone Girl’s” Gillian Flynn about a reporter (Amy Adams) investigating the murder of a preteen girl and the disappearance of another, and “Burden of Truth” (8 p.m. July 11, The CW), in which an attorney (Kristin Kreuk, “Smallville”) fights for a group of sick children.

■ Enjoy watching people discover their superpowers? Two teenagers, one who can engulf others in darkness and one who can emit daggers of light, are drawn to each other in “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” (8 p.m. June 7, Freeform).

■ And while tracking the mercenaries who killed everyone in her village but her, a young woman must learn to harness a supernatural power she’ll need to battle a fanatical religious dictator in “The Outpost” (8 p.m. July 10, The CW).

■ Elsewhere, a former hostage negotiator (Sarah Shahi) is recruited by her ex-boss (Dennis Haysbert) to rescue people from a virtual reality program in “Reverie” (10 p.m. Wednesday, NBC).

■ An 80-year-old media magnate (Brian Cox) announces he has no plans to retire and refuses to name his eventual replacement, sending shockwaves through his family, in “Succession” (10 p.m. June 3, HBO).

■ Someone is killing men accused of sexual abuse in the dark comedy “Dietland” (9 p.m. June 4, AMC), co-starring Julianna Margulies and Campbell Scott.

■ And Evan Peters, Kate Mara and James Van Der Beek star alongside the largest cast of transgender actors ever assembled in “Pose” (9 p.m. June 3, FX), the latest drama from uber-producer Ryan Murphy, which is set in New York in the 1980s.

Returning series

“The Bachelorette” (8 p.m. Monday, ABC)

“Six” (10 p.m. Monday, History)

“Arrested Development” (Tuesday, Netflix)

“America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m. Tuesday, NBC)

“Beat Shazam!” (8 p.m. Tuesday, Fox)

“Animal Kingdom” (9 p.m. Tuesday, TNT)

“Love Connection” (9 p.m. Tuesday, Fox)

“Queen Sugar” (10 p.m. Tuesday, OWN)

“World of Dance” (10 p.m. Tuesday, NBC)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Wednesday, Netflix)

“American Ninja Warrior” (8 p.m. Wednesday, NBC)

“MasterChef” (8 p.m. Wednesday, Fox)

“Running Wild With Bear Grylls” (10 p.m. Wednesday, NBC)

“So You Think You Can Dance” (8 p.m. June 4, Fox)

“Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (9 p.m. June 4, The CW)

“Humans” (10 p.m. June 5, AMC)

“Younger” (10 p.m. June 5, TV Land)

“Teachers” (10:30 p.m. June 5, TV Land)

“Nashville” (9 p.m. June 7, CMT)

“Claws” (9 p.m. June 10, TNT)

“The Bold Type” (8 p.m. June 12, Freeform)

“Marlon” (9 p.m. June 14, NBC)

“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” (10 pm. June 14, Bravo)

“Goliath” (June 15, Amazon)

“12 Monkeys” (8 p.m. June 15, Syfy)

“The Affair” (9 p.m. June 17, Showtime)

“Shades of Blue” (10 p.m. June 17, NBC)

“Match Game” (9 p.m. June 21, ABC)

“Queen of the South” (9 p.m. June 21, USA)

“Shooter” (10 p.m. June 21, USA)

“Luke Cage” (June 22, Netflix)

“Preacher” (10 p.m. June 24, AMC)

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (8 p.m. June 25, The CW)

“Salvation” (9 p.m. June 25, CBS)

“Big Brother” (8 p.m. June 27, CBS)

“GLOW” (June 29, Netflix)

“Masters of Illusion” (8 p.m. June 29, The CW)

“Power” (9 p.m. July 1, Starz)

“Harlots” (July 11, Hulu)

“Trial & Error” (9 p.m. July 19, NBC)

“Snowfall” (10 p.m. July 19, FX)

“Wynonna Earp” (9 p.m. July 20, Syfy)

“Killjoys” (10 p.m. July 20, Syfy)

“Outcast” (10 p.m. July 20, Cinemax)

“Casual” (July 31, Hulu)

“Animals” (11:30 p.m. Aug. 3, HBO)

“Ballers” (10 p.m. Aug. 12, HBO)

“Insecure” (10:30 p.m. Aug. 12, HBO)

“Mr. Mercedes” (10 p.m. Aug. 22, DirecTV)

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com

