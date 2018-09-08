Politics aside, new space dramas appeal to our better selves

During the 1960s, as turbulent a decade as our nation has seen, enough Americans were able to set aside some of their differences to put a man on the moon.

Kayla and Tom find themselves at odds when faced with a difficult decision. A problem arises with the Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV) that may jeopardize the crewճ safety. Aiko hosts a dinner party to celebrate Sadie and Ollieճ wedding anniversary. Nick Fletcher (James Ransone), Sadie Hewitt (Hannah Ware), Kayla Price (LisaGay Hamilton), Jennifer Aiko Hakari (Keiko Agena), Matteo Vega (Rey Lucas), shown. (Photo by: Paul Schiraldi/Hulu)

The First -- "The Choice" - Episode 107 - Tom and the Providence crew must make a choice with potentially life-threatening consequences. Matteo wrestles with his past. Tom and Denise must deal with unfinished business. Tom Hagerty (Sean Penn) and Nick Fletcher (James Ransone), shown. (Photo by: Alan Markfield/Hulu)

THE FIRST -- Sean Penn leads an ensemble cast in this near-future drama about a crew of astronauts attempting to become the first humans on Mars. Under the direction of visionary aerospace magnate Laz Ingram (Natascha McElhone), the crew contends with peril and personal sacrifice as they undertake the greatest pioneering feat in human history. Tom Hagerty (Sean Penn), shown. (Photo by: Paul Schrimaldi/Hulu)

The First -- "Separation" - Episode 101 - On launch day, Vista CEO Laz Ingram and the Providence crew count down to the first manned mission to Mars. Former mission commander Tom Hagerty watches from home. After an intense day he is confronted by an unexpected visitor. Tom Hagerty (Sean Penn), shown. (Photo by: Paul Schiraldi/Hulu)

The First -- "The Choice" - Episode 107 - Tom and the Providence crew must make a choice with potentially life-threatening consequences. Matteo wrestles with his past. Tom and Denise must deal with unfinished business. Tom Hagerty (Sean Penn) and Kayla Price (LisaGay Hamilton), shown. (Photo by: Alan Markfield/Hulu)

Sarah Paulson returns in "American Horror Story: Apocalypse." (Frank Ockenfels/FX)

Maggie Gyllenhaal stars in "The Deuce." (Paul Schiraldi/HBO)

Emmy Rossum stars as Fiona Gallagher in "Shameless." (Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME)

Today, we’ve become so fractured, some of us can’t even refrain from trying to drive a wedge between neighbors after hearing about one scene — or the lack of said scene — in a movie about that first man on the moon.

As part of one of the sillier outrages to come along in quite a while, there are calls to boycott “First Man,” the upcoming Neil Armstrong movie from Oscar-winning “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle and Oscar-winning “Spotlight” screenwriter Josh Singer, because it doesn’t show Armstrong, portrayed by Ryan Gosling, planting the American flag on the moon.

Granted, it would be odd — alarming even — if the filmmakers tried to pretend that flag wasn’t there. But according to some of the handful of people who’ve seen “First Man,” the film contains several shots of that flag not flapping in the moon’s nonexistent breeze.

So the flag is shown on the moon. Armstrong was the first human to set foot on the moon. Without a scene that shows him physically inserting it into lunar soil, what’s the genuine concern? That someone might think that U.S. flag was a naturally occurring phenomenon?

If you’ve spent enough time inside cable TV or social media echo chambers that any of that enrages you, the new astronaut drama “The First” (Friday, Hulu) just may make your head explode. The series, written by “House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon, focuses on the first manned mission to Mars, led by Capt. Thomas Hagerty, who’s portrayed by liberal bogeyman Sean Penn.

For those of you still reading, “The First” is set in the year 2031, in a somewhat futuristic New Orleans, where everything from televisions to automobiles are voice-controlled, Alexa-style. Despite the fun gadgetry — variations of Google Glass have become a necessity — it’s a time of multiple crises.

“What we’re confronting is widespread drought, rising sea levels, record extinction rates,” aerospace magnate Laz Ingram (Natascha McElhone) testifies before a Senate committee that seems far more willing to spend money on school lunches than science. “There are currently over 900 million eco-refugees worldwide. In the States, cities like Miami are disappearing.”

While it comes at a great personal sacrifice — Mars is a 2½-year roundtrip — that mission would benefit all of humanity, Ingram argues. And public sentiment is clearly on the side of the astronauts. Hagerty, the 13th man to walk on the moon, is a national hero.

Given Willimon’s credits — in addition to “House of Cards,” he also wrote the Gosling-George Clooney campaign thriller “The Ides of March” — “The First” spends a bit of its time chronicling the political pressures involved in such an undertaking. The dissent, however, is more personal than partisan.

Ingram, like the series, makes an appeal to our better selves — the sides many of us, especially those who feel the need to score points on every issue, real or imagined, haven’t shown in quite a while.

“The First” does offer some hope for humanity, though. Even amid all the natural and man-made disasters, 13 years from now, where there’s a karaoke machine, people will still sing and dance to The Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).”

That’s the sort of future we should all be able to get behind.

TV to watch

The 10th season of “American Ninja Warrior” (8 p.m. Monday, NBC) comes to an end with the national finals, which were filmed on Las Vegas Boulevard in June.

Think of it as “American Horror Story: All-Stars” as characters from previous seasons collide on “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” (10 p.m. Wednesday, FX).

The second season of “The Deuce” (9 p.m. Sunday, HBO), starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal, picks up five years later, in 1977, as pornography is about to go mainstream.

Start saying goodbye to Fiona Gallagher as actress Emmy Rossum begins her ninth and final season of “Shameless” (9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime).

