Christopher Lawrence

Superheros, sequels and ‘Star Wars’ on the big screen in 2019

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2018 - 9:56 pm
 

Superheroes? Check.

Sequels? Oh, heck, yeah.

Disney continuing to remake pretty much its entire catalog except “Song of the South”? That, too.

It’s still very early, but 2019 at the movies is shaping up to look a lot like the past several years with one fairly large exception: Unlike 2018, there’s a “Star Wars” movie people might actually go see.

Here’s a look at some of what to expect over the coming year:

Comic book characters

Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Captain Marvel” (March 8) and is expected to play a key role in “Avengers: Endgame” (April 26). The latter seemingly will turn out better for Peter Parker than “Avengers: Infinity War,” considering he’s back in action in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (July 5).

The X-Men try to save an out-of-control Jean Grey in “Dark Phoenix” (June 7), while a potential new “X-Men” spinoff franchise is launched with the horror-tinged “The New Mutants” (Aug. 2).

Joaquin Phoenix takes over the mantle of perhaps the greatest supervillain ever in the origin story “Joker” (Oct. 4), setting the stage for the character to, based on the current Hollywood continuity, grow up to look exactly like a pale Jared Leto.

A 14-year-old turns into a mighty hero in “Shazam” (April 5), which is being hyped as “Big” but with superpowers. “Stranger Things” star David Harbour dons the sawed-off horns as the half-demon hero in “Hellboy” (April 12). And an abandoned cyborg shell with no memory is determined to save the world in “Alita: Battle Angel” (Feb. 14), from Robert Rodriguez.

Sequels, spinoffs, remakes and reboots

The Skywalker saga comes to an end — at least for now — with “Star Wars: Episode IX” (Dec. 20).

Chris Hemsworth and his “Thor: Ragnarok” co-star Tessa Thompson take over the black suits in “Men in Black: International” (June 14).

M. Night Shyamalan combines the narratives of “Unbreakable” and “Split” — along with their stars, Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy — for “Glass” (Jan. 18).

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham get their own “Fast & Furious” spinoff (Aug. 2).

The cast of “Downton Abbey” reunites for an as-yet-untitled movie (Sept. 20).

There are new takes on “Charlie’s Angels” (Nov. 1) and “Masters of the Universe” (Dec. 18), while new franchise installments include “John Wick: Chapter 3” (May 17), “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (May 31), “Zombieland 2” (Oct. 11) and “Angel Has Fallen” (Aug. 23), along with as-yet-untitled “Terminator” (Nov. 1) and “Jumanji” (Dec. 13) movies.

Family films

A secret agent (voiced by Will Smith) goes deep undercover in “Spies in Disguise” (Sept. 13). A 12-year-old criminal mastermind has some ne-fairy-ous plans for mythical creatures in Disney’s “Artemis Fowl” (Aug. 9). “Dora the Explorer” (Aug. 2) goes live-action. Patton Oswalt replaces Louis C.K. as the voice of Max in “The Secret Life of Pets 2” (June 7). And the sequel train chugs along with “The LEGO Movie 2” (Feb 8), “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (Feb. 22) and “Angry Birds 2” (Aug. 16).

Disney sequels and live-action remakes

Online commentators already are drooling over “Hot Jafar” (Marwan Kenzari) in director Guy Ritchie’s “Aladdin” (May 24), starring Will Smith as Genie. A circus owner (Danny DeVito) hires a former big top star (Colin Farrell) to look after a newborn elephant with enormous ears in Tim Burton’s “Dumbo” (March 29). After bringing “The Jungle Book” remake to life, director Jon Favreau tackles “The Lion King” (July 19), with Donald Glover voicing Simba. The original Woody and Buzz Lightyear, meanwhile, return in “Toy Story 4” (June 21), while Elsa and Anna leave Arendelle in “Frozen 2” (Nov. 22).

Horror

The boys — and Beverly — are back in Derry, alongside their adult selves, in “IT Chapter Two” (Sept. 6). Lupita Nyong’o and Elisabeth Moss star in “Us” (March 15), writer-director Jordan Peele’s follow-up to “Get Out.” Demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren battle that creepy doll in an as-yet-untitled “Annabelle” movie (July 3). An apparition stalks a social worker and her children in 1970s Los Angeles in “The Curse of La Llorona” (April 19). And look out for new takes on “Pet Sematary” (April 5) and “Grudge” (June 21), as well as more supernatural shenanigans in “Happy Death Day 2U” (Feb. 14).

The return of Quentin Tarantino

Yeah, this one gets its own category. My 2019 preview, my rules. For his ninth film, the writer-director teams Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as a faded TV star and his longtime stuntman in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (July 26), set against the backdrop of the Manson Family murders with Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 02-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
New American Eagle flagship on the Las Vegas Strip lets you customize your clothing
American Eagle flagship on the Las Vegas Strip lets you customize your clothing
Bellagio Conservatory display is Majestic Holiday Magic
Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory
Las Vegas Ready for 2019 NYE Fireworks Show
The city of Las Vegas is ready to celebrate "America's Party" with a new and improved fireworks show that will pay tribute to the Golden Knights.
Sugar Factory makes a shareable Christmas cocktail
If you’re looking to share holiday cheer, this goblet is big enough to split among at least a few friends. The bubbly punch is made with cherry vodka, cranberry juice and a scoop of Christmas tree gummy candies — just in case it’s not sufficiently sweet.
New Year's Eve fireworks are ready to fly in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Fireworks by Grucci unveil details of “America’s Party 2019” New Year's Eve fireworks and entertainment extravaganza during a news conference at the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Liberace Museum at Thriller Villa
The Thriller Villa in Las Vegas was not only home to Michael Jackson, but now houses the Liberace Museum collection.
The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village
Opportunity Village's Magical Forest added 1 million lights and a synchronized music show visible from all over the forest this year. The holiday attraction, which began in 1991, has a train, rides, food and entertainment along with the light displays. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cinebarre theaters opens at Palace Station
Cinebarre is the new dine-in multiplex movie theater at Palace Station. Food and drink can be delivered to you in the theater. And there is a bar, restaurant and lounge. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tim Burton's imaginative artwork coming to Las Vegas
Tim Burton's imaginative artwork coming to Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday poultry with Tim and Chemaine Jensen of Village Meat & Wine
Tim and Chemaine Jensen of Village Meat & Wine explain the different types of poultry available for the holidays. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spring Preserve kicks off its Holiday Express
Springs Preserve hosts its Holiday Express, which includes a train ride, visits with Santa, SNOW, and a village winter wonderland.
Artists from Cirque du Soleil contribute art to Las Vegas art exhibit
Artists from Cirque du Soleil contribute art to Las Vegas gallery exhibit
Red Plate on the Las Vegas Strip serves a cocktail made with blooming jasmine tea
Red Plate on the Las Vegas Strip serves a cocktail made with jasmine tea
Benny the Ice Skating Dog
Benny is a Las Vegas Labrador who was rescued by former pro skater Cheryl Del Sanyo, and trained to ice skate. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Nevada State Museum
The Nevada State Museum of Las Vegas, located at the Springs Preserve, covers all eras of the state, from prehistoric to today.
Throw a better dinner party
Cash appears at Baseball Winter Meetings
Lights FC mascot Cash plays the electronic drums at the EZ Inflatables’ booth on Tuesday at the Baseball Winter Meetings trade show at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
5 albums to soundtrack your holiday gatherings in style
1. Various Artists, “Holidays Rule," with Rufus Wainwright, The Shins, Calexico and more. 2. Various Artists, “We Wish You a Metal Xmas and a Headbanging New Year," with Lemmy Kilmister, Alice Cooper, Chuck Billy and others. 3. Various Artists, “Christmas on Death Row," featuring Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg to name but a few. 4. Bright Eyes, “A Christmas Album.” 5. Various Artists, "The Motown Christmas Album." (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Inside the kitchen at Springs Preserve
The staff of Divine Events do party preparation in the kitchen at Divine Cafe at Springs Preserve. With nine parties the following day, this is a particularly busy time for the crew. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
WinterFest
WinterFest in Henderson.
Miss Rodeo America Fashion Show
The 28 women contestants of Miss Rodeo America compete in a fashion show at the Tropicana on Dec. 7, 2018.
Tournament Of Kings Holiday Show
Wizards and warriors are ready for the holidays at Excalibur's Tournament of Kings Holiday Dinner Show.
Take a dive with the Silverton mermaids
A visit to the Silverton Casino Hotel is not complete without taking in the popular, and very unique, mermaid show.
Cowboys and western aficionados can buy virtually anything at Cowboy Christmas
Vegas Golden Knights Christmas Display
In the Las Vegas Valley, the chances of getting a white Christmas are slim. But this year, you can have a “Knight” Christmas. A Henderson resident has a Christmas lights display that is synchronized to the entrance music for the Golden Knights. GG Misa’s Knights light show is played every 30 minutes from 5 to 10 nightly. His light show consists of two songs: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and the entrance music, “Le Castle Vania,” from the movie “John Wick.” The display is located at 730 Bollons Island St. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Reivew-Journal)
Holiday Hooch At El Cortez is Just in Time For Repeal Day And Christmas
Holiday Hooch At El Cortez Is Just In Time For Repeal Day And Christmas. Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal
TV's LGBT superheroes
Green Valley Ranch's Winter's Village
The Mob Museum
Best Friend Menu Reveal Wednesday
Chef Roy Choi tells us what to expect from Wednesday’s Facebook Live Menu Reveal for his new Park MGM restaurant Best Friend. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Christopher Lawrence
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Christopher Lawrence Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like