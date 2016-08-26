Heidi Knapp Rinella

Emphasis on presentation evident in Salute’s dishes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2016 - 9:00 am
 

Yup, sometimes presentation is everything.

Perusing the pasta selections at the new Salute at Red Rock Resort, I paused at the Salute Signature Pasta ($24), “signature” or “house special” being the kind of words that restaurant critics tend to look for.

The notation that it was to be served tableside in a Parmesan wheel clinched the deal since, while that’s become commonplace in some locales, it certainly hasn’t been the case in the valley.

And so I ordered it, only to be told by our server that they didn’t have the Parmesan wheel. Was that OK, she asked, assuring me that she’d bring plenty of freshly grated cheese?

Definitely not the same thing, but I figured that, surely, the “signature” pasta must be inherently special, so sure, why not?

Except that special it wasn’t. Oh, don’t get me wrong; this was a perfectly acceptable dish of nicely al dente fettuccine in a creamy tomato, vodka-infused sauce. But in a bowl, it was just another dish of pasta.

I must have been in a presentation-conscious mood that evening, because I was easily tempted by a starter of crispy zucchini flowers ($14). These were perfect, three in number, filled with a citrus-tinged ricotta mixture and encased in an ultra-crisp breading, resting on smears of pesto for color, texture and flavor contrasts. They were excellent.

And really, Salute does a better job of presentation than most Italian restaurants that come readily to mind. Bread was served on a squarish tray, slices of bread and crisp grissini and an artfully shaped heel contoured like Pinocchio’s nose. With it was served a cup of tapenade, exceptional because the flavor of the olives rang clearly through.

Presentation reigned, too, with the Veal Milanese Saltimbocca ($42), although execution was equal to the task. We knew right from the get-go that this would be a little offbeat because it was a veal chop instead of scaloppine, but the reality was even more imaginative. The chop had been almost removed from the bone, butterflied, flattened and sauteed until it was ultra-crispy, layered with the customary Fontina and sage, and speck instead of prosciutto. With a sprinkling of capers on top and a little pitcher of a light lemony sauce, this was probably the best saltimbocca we’ve ever had.

And we had a side dish of sauteed spinach ($7), the “meh” element of which had nothing to do with presentation. The menu promised garlic, shallots and olive oil, but all we tasted was spinach, spinach and more spinach. Which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, if you appreciate the flavor of unadorned, lightly cooked fresh spinach, which clearly we do not.

Service throughout, both from our server, her assistant and the runners, was very good, and we liked the feel of the place, with comfortable seating at tables and curved booths and the sleek, streamlined decor that’s all the rage these days.

There’s outdoor seating, too, which will be tempting once the weather cools. That veal dish was just too good not to repeat. And maybe by next time they’ll have reinvented the wheel.

Las Vegas Review-Journal restaurant reviews are done anonymously at Review-Journal expense. Email Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Famous Infinity Mirror Room is open in Las Vegas
Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Infinity" mirror room is open at the Bellagio in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Glittering Lights dazzles Las Vegas
The Glittering Lights holiday display is shining at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Mat Luschek/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skybar at Waldorf Astoria lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history
Skybar At Waldorf Astoria Lets You Sip Your Way Through Las Vegas History (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stan Lee in Las Vegas for Madame Tussauds unveiling
Stan Lee Las Vegas speaks with the Review-Journal's Chris Lawrence about his love for his fans and shared universes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo
Lavo at the Palazzo serves a 16-scoop ice cream sundae that costs $800. (Rochelle Ricahrds, Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Heidi Knapp Rinella
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Heidi Knapp Rinella Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like