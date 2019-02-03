This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

No need to wait until Feb. 14: Romantic couples can turn up the heat Feb. 7 with Roll of Attraction: An Aphrodisiac Sushi Rolling Class for Couples at Ra Sushi at the Fashion Show mall.

(Andrew Meade/Ra Sushi)

Sushi class for lovers

No need to wait until Feb. 14: Romantic couples can turn up the heat Feb. 7 with Roll of Attraction: An Aphrodisiac Sushi Rolling Class for Couples at Ra Sushi at the Fashion Show mall. Participants will make the Soy Crazy for You Roll, a rainbow roll and tuna and salmon nigiri and have the chance to imbibe three varieties of sake and Sofia Brut Sparkling Rose. The class, which will run from 8 to 9:30 p.m., is $50 per person; reserve at 702-696-0008.

Lunar New Year buffet

A special Chinese New Year seafood buffet will be served from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Rampart Buffet at the Rampart Casino. Among the offerings will be crab legs, steamed swai, clams with black bean sauce and dim sum such as barbecued pork buns and Shrimp Moneybags. It’s $18.88. Call 702-507-5900.

Dalla Valle wines

The next installment in the winemaker dinner series at Wynn Las Vegas will be Wednesday with guest Maya Dalla Valle of Dalla Valle Vineyards. Among the wines to be served are the company’s Maya 2015 vintage, which has a yearlong waiting list. There’s a reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7. It’s $495 plus tax and tip; call 702-770-7070.

Happy hour

The new Smoked Burgers & BBQ at the Forum Shops now offers happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. daily. Appetizers of two pulled pork or buttermilk fried chicken sliders, four smoked chicken wings, truffle mac ’n’ cheese or chili are $5, as are Bud Light and Michelob Ultra drafts, a selection of wines and well drinks. A specialty cocktail will be offered each Wednesday. Call 702-836-2096.

Chai cocktail

Press at the Four Seasons is featuring a new winter cocktail, the Chai Old-Fashioned. It’s made with chai syrup, bourbon, chocolate bitters, simple syrup and Grand Marnier and garnished with a sprinkle of nutmeg and a cinnamon stick, and it’s $20. Call 702-632-5275.