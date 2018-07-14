Heidi Knapp Rinella

Kitchen at Atomic in Las Vegas serves diverse, delicious fare

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2018 - 12:10 pm
 
Updated July 15, 2018 - 9:45 pm

The Kitchen at Atomic, which anchors the far-eastern frontier of the Fremont East entertainment district, grew out of a bar, and honors the Atomic’s storied tradition with a selection of snacks perfect for sitting and sipping. But chef Justin Kingsley Hall’s time spent at upscale restaurants (notably Sparrow + Wolf and the late Comme Ca at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas) clearly informs his choice of ingredients, and he uses them to advantage in complex dishes with more sophisticated touches.

The snacks section of the menu starts with three simple tavern selections: Roasted Nuts n Such, Roasted Tomatoes, Olives & Peppers and Pickled Things. The first ($3) was a bowl of mostly cashews, peanuts and toasted shelled sunflower seeds with ancho chile, suitable to be served with a cocktail at the bar or to begin a meal.

But there are more complex starters on this list, too, such as grilled red-wine chicken hearts, harissa carrots and the Cheesemonger’s Special with honeycomb and toast. Elote Hushpuppies ($9) were an extension of the Mexican street-corn craze, not as messy but no less multi-dimensional. They were an improvement on the classic, with corn kernels for a gentle crunch and chiles for a bit of spark, the pillowy interiors surrounded by a crisp coating. The half-dozen golfball-sized hushpuppies rested on a pool of cilantro cream and were sprinkled with cilantro and crumbled queso fresco, with crisp slices of watermelon radish for a pastiche of colors, flavors and textures.

Another menu section is sandwiches and burgers, such as the East Charleston Torta and vegetarian eggplant and Moroccan lentil roti. The Cigar City sandwich ($16) is an ode to Tampa, Florida, where Hall earned his culinary degree. It’s a riff on the city’s Cuban sandwich, retaining the elements that made it famous — pork shoulder, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard — but improving on them with sumptuous pork belly instead of ham and sweeter and richer brioche instead of Cuban bread, thoroughly grilled until it acquires a burnished patina.

Entrees include a couple of steaks, a pork Porterhouse and poached Petrale sole, and Hall has a chicken dish that changes with the seasons. Currently it’s a half-bird ($31) fried with a slightly salty breading and served with smoky-sweet molasses barbecue sauce for an appealing counterpoint. A summery side of succotash was summery, corn sautéed with butter beans and chunks of sunchoke, all showered with field greens and more watermelon radishes.

There’s also a selection of plates and bowls, such as shrimp skewers and twice-cooked baby artichokes with kale, peas and onions. Desserts are whiskey bread pudding and roasted stonefruit with honeycomb and cheese. Hall also includes notes on provenance on the back of the menu.

Service was always on point, as was the interior. The designer mostly resisted the current ubiquity of industrial chic, save for some ductwork and roll-up doors that provide access to the patio. It has a minimalist feel, with whitewashed walls, black pendant lighting and tufted black-leather upholstery accented by black-and-white art, the only exception being the substantial dark-wood bar area. The near-total avoidance of the nuts and bolts is ironic considering that until a few years before its 2017 opening, the Kitchen at Atomic was a gas station and auto-repair garage that predated the adjacent bar.

The Atomic, which was granted the city’s first tavern license in 1952, found new life through renovations following its 2012 sale, securing its spot as a downtown landmark. It’s a heritage worth honoring and the Kitchen at Atomic, with Hall at the helm, does it justice.

The Kitchen at Atomic, 917 Fremont St.; 702-982-3000 or atomic.vegas

The essence: Varied and well-conceived menu and great food provide for a variety of experiences.

Las Vegas Review-Journal restaurant reviews are done anonymously at Review-Journal expense. Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella onTwitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
More in Heidi Knapp Rinella
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Heidi Knapp Rinella Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like