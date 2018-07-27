Heidi Knapp Rinella

Flower Child in Las Vegas makes it easy to eat the rainbow

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2018 - 4:45 pm
 

A clean, healthy diet comes with inherent limitations, but Flower Child celebrates the eat-the-rainbow philosophy with a deep dive into nature’s bounty, resulting in a delightful feast of flavors and tumble of textures.

Avocado toast ($7) has become a cliche in many circles, but at Flower Child it’s a triumph. The pile starts with toasted multigrain bread, cut into fingers for easier eating. It’s heaped with silken crushed avocado, shredded white cheddar and wedges of soft-cooked egg, all of which add rich, luxurious elements, and black sesame seeds to balance the crunch.

Consuming all of your colors is easy with a section of vegetables that can be ordered singly ($4), in pairs ($7) or trios ($9). Tender grilled asparagus was bathed in ginger miso for a sweet-smoky touch and served with a mix of ancient grains. Indian-spiced cauliflower, golden from turmeric, was sweetened with date and a hint of garam masala, and soft chunks of sweet potato had a sweet-spicy chile glaze and were sprinkled with sesame seeds and adorned with soft bits of bok choy.

The Strawberry Fields salad ($8) emphasized the appeal of contrasting flavors by pairing the sweet fruit with the bitter austerity of arugula. They were tossed with lots of romaine and some snappy toasted oats, plus thinly sliced fennel and crumbles of goat cheese.

Most of Flower Child’s vegetarian dishes can be customized to add a protein, such as chicken ($5) added to a Forbidden Rice Bowl ($9). Other options are steak, $6; salmon, $7; and tofu, $4. The bowl’s whole-grain black rice was tossed with red japonica rice and some freekeh and topped with an array of crisp vegetables including broccoli, sugar snap peas, carrots and sliced white onions, plus the softer bok choy, sesame seeds and thick slices of broiled chicken breast. It was laced with a sauce in which the sweetness of hoisin was tempered by fiery chiles.

Wraps start out with lots of grains, the house-made whole-wheat flatbread laced with flax and chia seeds. The Flying Avocado ($12) was rolled around a thick stack of smoked turkey with shredded lettuce, thinly sliced tomato, carrot and daikon, plus avocado hummus to tie the whole thing together. With it was an impressively varied salad of romaine, chicory, red oak leaf lettuce and other field greens, lightly dressed with a lemon-tinged vinaigrette.

Desserts are scarce, although a gluten-free chocolate chip cookie ($1.95) and bittersweet-chocolate brownie ($3) were excellent, moist and chocolatey and lacking the crumbly, dry texture that plagues so many gluten-free baked goods. They’re baked in-house but individually packaged with the ingredients clearly marked. Beverages include kombucha, seasonal lemonade, teas, cold brew, wines and Nevada beers.

Flower Child is a counter-service spot and service is speedy, with two cashiers handling the line at the prime dinner hour and runners delivering food to tables marked with numbered signs. Flatware is on a counter at the rear and easy to miss if you’re seated in the front, but servers are quick to oblige.

The restaurant’s motto is “happy food for a happy world,” which seems like a tall order. But Flower Child’s dedication to a variety of fresh, local produce is a pot of gold for its customers.

■ Flower Child, 1007 S. Rampart Blvd. (in Rampart Commons); 702-507-2545 or iamaflowerchild.com

■ The essence: Lots of fresh, colorful produce and a customizable menu.

Las Vegas Review-Journal restaurant reviews are done anonymously at Review-Journal expense. Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
More in Heidi Knapp Rinella
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Heidi Knapp Rinella Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like