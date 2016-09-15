Heidi Knapp Rinella

Gold Spike reaching out to downtown hipster crowd

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2016 - 4:00 am
 

Welcome to Kitchen Confidante, your go-to spot for the latest dish about the Las Vegas food scene.

First stop: Downtown Las Vegas, where things slowed down this summer, but are stirring on sleepy little Ogden Avenue. You may remember the Gold Spike at Fourth Street and Ogden as a place to get a cheap beer, a whiff of something that’s best forgotten and not much else, in which case you may be surprised to learn it’s now a hipster hangout — with a Las Vegas Boulevard address, no less. The Gold Spike has morphed into a sort of extension of the nearby Zappos headquarters, with “co-working” space during the day and plenty to do at night, including Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night (know your audience, we always say), Down & Derby disco skating parties and games such as Connect Four and Skeeball in the Backyard.

So the new 24/7 restaurant Fiddlestix fits right in, with cornflake-crusted French toast or a breakfast burrito to wake up, along with the expected build-your-own parfaits or acai bowls, salads, burgers, flatbreads, panini and alcohol-infused milkshakes. There’s even a kids’ menu. Do hipsters have kids?

A little farther west on Ogden, Freedom Beat is to open this month at the Downtown Grand. Chef Scott Commings’ (“Hell’s Kitchen” season 12 Champion) menu features Chicken Fried Bacon and Red, White & Blue Velvet Waffles. And, as its slogan “American Taste & Tunes” promises, it’ll also be a live-music venue.

Coming up, on the other side of downtown: Sour Saturday, a celebration of sour beers at Atomic Liquors at 917 Fremont St. It’s not until Nov. 5 but tickets are on sale now, and if you’re a lover of sour beers, it might be a good idea to plan ahead. It’s $50 general admission or $75 VIP; visit soursaturdaylv.com

A stroll through The Venetian on a recent afternoon revealed that the Anchor Bar — an offshoot of the bar in Buffalo, N.Y., that’s arguably the birthplace of the Buffalo chicken wing — has quietly disappeared. In the former Wolfgang Puck Postrio space is the new Mercato della Pescheria, styled like an outdoor Italian seafood market and featuring fresh handmade pastas.

Eric Klein is leaving as executive chef of Spago; more to come on his plans.

Las Vegas DJ Shaun O’Neale and poker pro David Williams will compete (along with a Kentucky schoolteacher) in the finale of “MasterChef” tonight on Fox.

Sightings: Rapper Yo Gotti, hip-hop artist Busta Rhymes and pop star Ashanti (no, not together) at Tao restaurant, Donnie Osmond and Jewel at VegeNation (no, not together), Vancouver Canucks goalie Ryan Miller and retired NHL player George Parros having burgers (together) at Topgolf.

Overheard at Metro Pizza: “Every time I see twins, I think of ‘The Shining.’ ”

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella@reviewjournal.com.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Famous Infinity Mirror Room is open in Las Vegas
Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Infinity" mirror room is open at the Bellagio in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Glittering Lights dazzles Las Vegas
The Glittering Lights holiday display is shining at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Mat Luschek/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skybar at Waldorf Astoria lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history
Skybar At Waldorf Astoria Lets You Sip Your Way Through Las Vegas History (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stan Lee in Las Vegas for Madame Tussauds unveiling
Stan Lee Las Vegas speaks with the Review-Journal's Chris Lawrence about his love for his fans and shared universes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo
Lavo at the Palazzo serves a 16-scoop ice cream sundae that costs $800. (Rochelle Ricahrds, Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Heidi Knapp Rinella
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Heidi Knapp Rinella Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like