It’s ‘Bring Your Own Cup’ Day at 7-Eleven today and tomorrow

To celebrate the beginning of Slurpee season and the company’s 50th anniversary, 7-Eleven is offering $1.50 Slurpees to anyone who brings in their own cup between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cups can be any size or shape, but must be clean and leak-proof and able to fit within the 10-inch cutout in the machine. …

Brio Tuscan Grille at Town Square and at Tivoli Village and Bravo! Cucina Italiana at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson will celebrate National Ravioli Day, which is Sunday, with half off all dine-in ravioli dishes from Sunday through Wednesday. …

Sprinkles at The Linq, 3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South, will celebrate its second anniversary Monday. Anyone who comes in before 3:21 p.m. will get a free cupcake, and other gifts and giveaways are planned. …

Here’s an interesting way to celebrate National Chips & Dip Day, which is Wednesday: Instead of the more commonplace salsa and tortilla chips, Carlo’s Bakery at the Grand Canal Shoppes, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South, will offer cannoli-shell chips with ricotta and chocolate-chip cannoli dip. …

Giada at The Cromwell, 3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has planned a winemaker dinner featuring Silver Oak Winery for 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. It’s $200 per person; email GiadaWine@caesars.com. …

Food Truck Fridays are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25 and April 1, 8 and 15 in the parking lot of the Huntridge Shopping Center, 1120 E. Charleston Blvd. …

Tickets are on sale for the Spring Wine Walk from 3 to 6 p.m. March 26 at the Container Park, 707 E. Fremont St. For tickets, which are $25, go to downtowncontainerpark.com. …

Pizza Forte at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road in Henderson, offers buy-one-get-one slices Mondays through Thursdays.

