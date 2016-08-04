Heidi Knapp Rinella

Olivia’s surprises with creative dishes, sleek setting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2016 - 10:04 am
 

We’d heard that things were changing at the Boulevard Mall, but we didn’t know how much they were changing until we dined at Olivia’s Mexican Restaurant.

Visually, Olivia’s is something we’d expect to see on the Strip or in the ’burbs instead of as part of the resurgence of what has been a down-at-the-heels mall. The blue-and-white exterior, fronting the parking lot near the mall’s cab stand, is sleek and contemporary, which carries over to the interior with its roughly textured stacked white stone (limestone, maybe?) and black accents.

The better-than-its-environment vibe carried over to the food, too. But a few days after we were there, we learned that the opening chef and the owners had parted ways — something that’s not real unusual in a restaurant’s early life, but which can turn out to mean big changes, no changes, or anything in between. Olivia’s already has gone through some rejiggering in its first four months, moving from a self-proclaimed Latin restaurant to a Mexican one, though a few vestiges of the Latin identity remain.

But we hope changes to the food won’t be sweeping, because there was a lot to like on the evening of our visit. That started with the salsa, one of the most complex I’ve had in a long time, with chipotle undertones and brash cilantro contributing to an alchemy that resulted in lots of layers of flavor. With it came chips that tasted as though they’d been fried in-house and that were especially crisp, which we liked.

We knew Olivia’s was different when we were served our starter of pulled beef brisket flautas ($9). The three crisp rolls were not at their heart all that unusual, but their treatment was — drizzled with regular and avocado crema and sprinkled with some cotija cheese, pickled (in-house, we suspect) onions and an avalanche of arugula, its bitter austerity effectively balancing the richness of the beef and cremas.

We figure the chef is/was a fan of arugula because that also played significantly in our chile relleno ($16). From the menu description we knew this wouldn’t be a common chile relleno, and it wasn’t, the only similarity being that it was indeed a poblano pepper, and it was stuffed. In this case, though, the pepper was lightly par-cooked and retained its bright color and crisp-tender texture, and the filling was a mix of cubes of grilled carne asada and roasted potato and slices of wild mushroom, covered with a blanket of melted Oaxacan cheese before being showered with arugula and surrounded by a tomatillo-based sauce. The pepper rested on a bed of the restaurant’s way-above-average cilantro-corn rice.

We knew we’d have to try the garlic shrimp ($15) because I’d been informed by a reader who’d been in awhile back that he was rather surprised to be served head-on shrimp in this familiar dish, as a lot of people would be. The heads were gone, though, the seven plump shrimp optimally cooked and bathed in a super-garlicky butter mixture, which is a good thing. On the side was more cilantro-corn rice and some frijoles that not been squashed and refried; these were whole and just soft enough, a refreshing change.

And a sweet corn tamale ($6), somewhat diminutive, with an appealing sweetness and lots of crisp kernels of corn.

Service was friendly, polite and well-intentioned but scattered, beginning with some apparent confusion about who actually would be serving us and continuing with forgotten drinks and poorly timed courses. This was one area in which Olivia’s didn’t measure up to its more ambitious brethren.

Successful restaurants continually evolve just enough to capitalize on their high points and weed out the low ones. Olivia’s already has done some evolving, and it’ll be interesting to see how the chef change affects it. We just hope the owners are cognizant of both sides of the equation and adjust accordingly.

Las Vegas Review-Journal restaurant reviews are done anonymously at Review-Journal expense. Email Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Famous Infinity Mirror Room is open in Las Vegas
Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Infinity" mirror room is open at the Bellagio in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Glittering Lights dazzles Las Vegas
The Glittering Lights holiday display is shining at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Mat Luschek/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skybar at Waldorf Astoria lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history
Skybar At Waldorf Astoria Lets You Sip Your Way Through Las Vegas History (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stan Lee in Las Vegas for Madame Tussauds unveiling
Stan Lee Las Vegas speaks with the Review-Journal's Chris Lawrence about his love for his fans and shared universes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo
Lavo at the Palazzo serves a 16-scoop ice cream sundae that costs $800. (Rochelle Ricahrds, Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Heidi Knapp Rinella
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Heidi Knapp Rinella Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like