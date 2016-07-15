Heidi Knapp Rinella

Poutine in Pawn Plaza makes for an only-in-Vegas experience

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2016 - 11:32 am
 

One of my “only-in-Vegas” memories dates to a few years ago. It was after it had become clear that people from all over the world would stand in line in the heat just to glimpse members of the “Pawn Stars” TV show at their Gold and Silver Pawn Shop on a somewhat less tourist-friendly part of Las Vegas Boulevard.

I was doing a periodic update on places to eat in downtown Las Vegas. There were a couple of new ones then (apparently promising places that have since closed), but still, the pickings were pretty slim. Some enterprising soul had popped up a hot dog stand in the pawn shop’s parking lot, which seemed pretty inspired, since most of those line-standers probably would be happy to find a cold drink.

Only thing was, no one would talk to me about it. I stopped by, made a few calls, and it was as if the place didn’t exist — leading me to figure that it probably didn’t, on paper anyway. It vanished shortly thereafter.

Cut to today, after a few more years of downtown revitalization. Conventional wisdom has it that after the construction of Downtown Container Park, the “Pawn Stars” folks decided something similar would be a pretty good idea in their parking lot. And, sitting on the covered patio the other evening, watching a steady stream of vehicles come and go, it seemed like a pretty good idea to us, too.

Pawn Plaza, a much smaller version of Container Park, has all of the food sources you’d think would work in these surroundings: a doughnut shop, an ice-cream shop, a pizzeria and a barbecue restaurant with bar. But it also has something unheard of this far south of Quebec: a poutine restaurant.

Yes, poutine. In case you’re not familiar, it’s french fries topped with cheese curds and gravy. Yes, it’s pretty much a soggy mess, but like a lot of soggy messes it’s acquired a cult following in the half-century or so it’s been in existence, mostly in Canada, which explains a lot (kidding!). It’s acquired such a following, in fact, that there even are poutine chains, of which Smoke’s Poutinerie is one.

As you’d expect from a restaurant in a shipping container, it’s a tiny place. Line up at the counter, figure out what you want from the signboard above, watch as the employee drops the fryer baskets, and before you know it, your poutine is ready.

And you do have to figure out what you want, because one thing I haven’t mentioned is that there seem to be countless poutine variations, this being an extremely malleable genre. Smoke’s Las Vegas shop currently lists 27 varieties (in pork, beef, chicken and vegetarian), and there was at least another mentioned on the window, and they’re available in three sizes, though we stuck with “meal size.”

While poutine is rare in these parts for a whole bunch of reasons, we weren’t complete newbies, having had it in upstate New York a couple of years ago and as a novelty special locally, so we knew we’d have to go with a Traditional ($7.99) to get the measure of the place.

And yes, it was classic poutine, in all its dubious glory. The fries on the top were reasonably intact, but those on the bottom had devolved into mush, as we expected. The gravy, also as we expected, had salt as its primary flavor characteristic, which apparently is a requirement of authentic poutine. One thing we did like was that these cheese curds had been cut into smallish chunks, so instead of just being chewy, they were nice and melted all over the potatoes and throughout the gravy.

I suppose we were asking for a saltapalooza with the Montreal ($9.99), but I wanted to try the Montreal smoked meat. It was in plentiful supply, very thinly sliced and then cut into squares, and a pleasant, if salty, addition to the traditional poutine. But encountering something this salty, I suspected the triple pork (with pulled pork, bacon and sausage) would’ve made my ears ring.

Smoke’s is all poutine, all the time, with no appetizers or desserts. The lone employee behind the counter was pleasant and efficient enough, and our dining surroundings on the Pawn Plaza patio reasonably pleasant, if a little warm on a summer night (we noticed they have heaters for winter but sure would’ve appreciated a fan or a mister).

And the scenery, of course, includes that endless stream of vehicles, most of them rental cars, rental motorcycles or vehicles with out-of-state plates, coming by for a little reflected reality-show glory. If the whole experience isn’t an only-in-Vegas scenario, I don’t know what is.

Las Vegas Review-Journal restaurant reviews are done anonymously at Review-Journal expense. Email Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Famous Infinity Mirror Room is open in Las Vegas
Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Infinity" mirror room is open at the Bellagio in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Glittering Lights dazzles Las Vegas
The Glittering Lights holiday display is shining at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Mat Luschek/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skybar at Waldorf Astoria lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history
Skybar At Waldorf Astoria Lets You Sip Your Way Through Las Vegas History (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stan Lee in Las Vegas for Madame Tussauds unveiling
Stan Lee Las Vegas speaks with the Review-Journal's Chris Lawrence about his love for his fans and shared universes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo
Lavo at the Palazzo serves a 16-scoop ice cream sundae that costs $800. (Rochelle Ricahrds, Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Heidi Knapp Rinella
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Heidi Knapp Rinella Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like