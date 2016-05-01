Taste of the Town: Reader offers tuna poke recipe

After searching since February, a reader finally comes through for a recipe for tuna poke.

Tuna poke is an increasingly popular dish in the Las Vegas Valley, no doubt thanks to our ever-more-solid stance as the “ninth island,” but after reader Elayne Taylor contacted me in February in search of readers’ favorite recipes, I received only one, from Cathy Bourne of Pahrump. Here it is:

AHI TUNA POKE

2 pounds ahi tuna

1 cup soy sauce

¾ cup green onions, sliced

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 tablespoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons chopped macadamia nuts (optional)

Chop tuna and mix with other ingredients in a bowl; refrigerate to meld flavors.

Bourne adds that she also makes a California roll poke, with 2 pounds tuna, ¼ cup mayonnaise, 4 teaspoons sriracha, 1 pinch of sea salt and 1 teaspoon vinegar.

— Recipes from Cathy Bourne

For Olga Lyles, who’s looking for fresh broccolini, Delores Norelli said she found it at Smiths at 9851 W. Charleston Blvd., and Ann Brown and Diane Clarke found it at Sprouts Farmers Market, which has six stores in Southern Nevada.

For Geoff Marsh, who’s looking for crumpets, Brown reported spotting some in the bakery department at Sprouts that were made in Canada.

For Mary Ann Bajgier, who’s looking for Gouvea’s Portuguese Sausage, Derrick Nakanishi reported finding it at the International Marketplace at 5000 S. Decatur Blvd.

And for Jean Fabis, who’s looking for Albertsons brand cottage cheese, William Isaac emailed that since Albertsons got together with Vons, they carry the Vons’ store brand of cottage cheese, which is Lucerne.

More on biscuits and gravy: Stan Sobczak emailed that he “finally found the best” at the Omelet House 50s Diner at 3050 E. Desert Inn Road, which serves it with “plenty of sausage and pretty thick gravy.”

MORE READER REQUESTS

Norelli is in search of a local source for onion rye bread.

Harvey Ader is looking for pickled pork hocks — not pigs’ feet or pork strips.

Claudia Pollard is looking for Wickles Pickle Relish, a vital ingredient in Rachael Ray’s secret hamburger sauce, and a recipe for rugelach with lots of filling and a delicate flaky pastry that isn’t as heavy as those she finds online.

Dana LaFrana is looking for the original type of red hots, hot dogs that are “very red in color and snap when you bite them. NOT turkey or chicken. I believe they’re made from pork.”

And Denise LaForest is looking for Jaxon brand cornmeal mush, which comes in a cylinder, for her husband, who comes from Kansas City. She said she remembers seeing it in local stores, but not for a long time.

Readers?

