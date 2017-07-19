Taste of the Town readers find Napoleons in Las Vegas

Napoleons — flaky puff pastry layered with pastry cream or whipped cream, with a glaze on top — are a rare treat, but hopefully not as rare for Janice Giannosa now that her fellow Taste of the Town readers are telling her where to find them.

Belinda King of Pahrump, calling them “my husband, Kenneth’s, downfall,” recommended the Bagel Cafe at 301 N. Buffalo Drive. Gerry Kulz recommended the Bagel Corner Deli & Bakery at the Suncoast. Allen Asch suggested Freed’s Bakery at 9815 S. Eastern Ave. Ann Brown recommended Patisserie Manon at 8751 W. Charleston Blvd. And Marianne McCall recommended Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road.

For Stephen Salchenberger, Karin Gavin recommended the Orange Roughy Francese at Pasta Mia West at 4455 W. Flamingo Road. Matt Oreskovich recommended the orange roughy served at the Village Pub at 2610 Regatta Drive; there are numerous Village Pubs in the valley. And Brown said he can find orange roughy fresh at Glazier’s.

For Penny Reese, who’s been looking for shredded Swiss cheese, Jan Visser, who said he’s been looking for either shredded Swiss or Gruyere, reported finding a blend of the two at Trader Joe’s at 10345 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson; there are four other Trader Joe’s in the valley.

More reader requests

Carol Jordan is looking for Durkee’s Famous Sauce.

Hank Osterhoudt is looking for English bacon.

Hazel Kaye is looking for Postum.

And Paul Gary is looking for “big, round knishes they don’t fly in from New Jersey” in spinach, kasha and potato, from a source other than Bagel Cafe, Weiss Restaurant Deli Bakery or Glazier’s.

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella @reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.