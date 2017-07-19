Taste of the Town readers seek comfort food in Las Vegas

We in Las Vegas don’t need to put together hurricane boxes — and thank heavens for that — but if we did, BM Brown Bread would be a good candidate. It’s hearty, easy to store and, because it’s canned, has a long shelf life.

October 11, 2017

A steady supply of doughnuts and pizza has passed through the Review-Journal newsroom in the past week or so, and I suspect similar scenarios in homes and businesses across the valley as we seek comfort foods in a stressful time.

Taste of the Town has always been about comfort foods, so this week I’m dedicating it to requests, to help more readers find those old favorites.

Donna Alper is looking for chicken fat, which she used to get at Harrie’s Bagelmania.

Ronnie Johnson is looking for a place that serves smoked spare ribs.

Mary Bustos is looking for cube steaks.

Ernie Lopez is looking for lilikoi pie.

Tami Weiner is looking for Libby’s canned beef tongue.

Eva Streeter is looking for dried beef.

Shirley Colucci is looking for a supermarket that sells red clam sauce, which she used to get at Glazier’s Food Marketplace.

Bea Rutberg is looking for Sara Lee Crumb Cake.

Tara Klimek and a friend are looking for a yellow cake mix that contains pudding.

Bill Shahan is looking for canned quail eggs in sauce.

Elizabeth Jacobs is looking for a place to purchase an angel food cake with dark chocolate or fudge frosting.

Carol Taber is looking for Bigelow Spiced Chai Decaffeinated black tea bags, which she used to get in a box of 20 at Smith’s.

Cornell Rowbotham is looking for square loves of challah, for making French toast.

And Harvey Allen is looking for reader suggestions for kosher-style pickled green tomatoes, and “a good chopped liver sandwich that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.”

Readers?

October 4, 2017

A well-prepared beef stroganoff is a wonderful thing — tender meat and velvety sour cream, sometimes with woodsy mushrooms — but it’s become less popular in recent years. However, Taste of the Town readers have suggestions for Bob Schaffhauser, who’s looking for reader suggestions for an off-Strip restaurant that serves it.

Bob Busch recommended Cafe Mayakovsky at 1775 E. Tropicana Ave. Randy D’Amico recommended Three Angry Wives Pub at 8820 W. Charleston Blvd. in Boca Park, where he said it’s served over noodles or a potato. And Valerie Weinberg said it’s often available as a special at Johnny Mac’s at 842 S. Boulder Highway in Henderson. She recommends calling a couple of days ahead (702-564-2121) and requesting it for a specific day.

For Betty Bailey, who’s looking for a restaurant that serves whole-bellied fried clams, D’Amico suggested Lazy Joe’s Fish & Chips at 7835 S. Rainbow Blvd.

For Lloyd Sheaffer, who’s looking for a local source for large sheets of lavosh, Ann Brown emailed that it’s available at Sprouts Farmers Market. Kara Hierro of Glazier’s Food Marketplace, 8525 W. Warm Springs Road, said that store carries 15-inch lavosh.

For Jackie Temkin, who’s looking for Isadora Refried Beans in pouches, Christine Ingram said they’re available at the 99 Cents Only store at 3835 Blue Diamond Road.

More reader requests

Jon Elstad is looking for a local restaurant that serves Rocky Mountain oysters or lamb fries.

J.J. Sharabaugh is looking for canned plums (not prunes) in syrup.

Andy Hommel is looking for wasabi mayonnaise, formerly available at Trader Joe’s.

And Cynthia Zavala is looking for a grinder — similar to a sub or hoagie, but with a crunchy Italian roll and meat, cheese and vegetables drizzled with oil.

Readers?

September 27, 2017

Yes, Bull’s Eye Original BBQ Sauce, subject of a couple of recent items in Taste of the Town, is available in Las Vegas.

After reader Fran Abbott said she was looking for it, she reported finding a bottle hanging on her door.

It was left by neighbor Wayne Midura, who said he finds it at 99 Cents Only stores. Midura said the stores have other flavors besides original, “and you can’t beat a buck a bottle, so stock up.” Ann Brown said she found it, also in several flavors, at Walmart Supercenter, 5200 S. Fort Apache Road.

For Gloria Shannon, Brown said raisin-walnut bread is available at Great Buns Bakery, 3270 E. Tropicana Ave.

More on lobster rolls: Minnie Mistretta recommended Tides Seafood & Sushi Bar at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson and Mon Ami Gabi at Paris Las Vegas. Sharon Cline and Cecilia Peluso recommended Brigg’s Oyster Co. at the Suncoast. And Randy D’Amico likes the one at Lobster ME at The Venetian, where he said it’s available with butter or mayonnaise and locals get 20 percent off.

More reader requests

Lisa Chillemi is looking for Progresso Macaroni & Bean (Pasta e Fagioli) soup, adding that the company said it’s available at Smith’s, but she hasn’t been able to find it there.

Karla Menard is looking for Ken’s Steak House Lite Apple Cider Vinaigrette salad dressing.

Karen Daily is looking for a place that serves a Kentucky-style Hot Brown.

Readers?

September 20, 2017

Split-top hot-dog buns have been a frequent request in Taste of the Town over the years. East Coast expatriates love them with the sides grilled, whether holding a hot dog or as lobster rolls. The King’s Hawaiian brand is widely available in valley supermarkets these days, but readers Dave Berry and Mark Damron are looking for a version that’s a little less sweet. And as usual, Taste of the Town readers have the 411.

Annette Gallagher said Whole Foods Market, which has four stores in the valley, carries the Authentic Euro Brioche brand, and Bob Drabicki and Don Barrington reported spotting split-top rolls in the bakery at Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road.

Damron also is seeking reader recommendations for the best lobster rolls in the valley, and readers came through there as well. Marlene Drozd recommended the one served at Andre’s Bistro & Bar at 6115 S. Fort Apache Road. And Brown recommended the Cousins Maine Lobster truck, which is at 506 Fremont St. downtown (at Las Vegas Boulevard), and at other locations listed at cousinsmainelobster.com/las-vegas (702-420-2008), plus Giada’s at The Cromwell and Public House in the Grand Canal Shoppes.

More reader requests

Lou Verrocchio is looking for Italian pepper or wine biscuits, which he said are a staple at Italian bakeries and markets in Rhode Island.

Carl Weinstein is looking for Claussen refrigerated pickle relish and pickled green tomatoes.

Diane Jackson is looking for Gazebo Room Lite Greek Salad Dressing.

And B.H. Laverty is looking for Libby’s Yellow Cling Peach Slices, no sugar added, in 23.5-ounce plastic jars, which used to be available at Albertsons.

Readers?

September 13, 2017

And, after Joan Aten asked, readers contacted Taste of the Town to report its availability in the valley. Chuck Himber and Ann Brown said they found it at Glazier’s Food Marketplace, 8525 W. Warm Springs Road, and Pete Mooney found it at Winco at 6101 N. Decatur Blvd.; there’s another Winco at 80 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson.

For Carol Jordan, Brown said she can find Durkees Famous Sauce at Glazier’s as well.

For Bob Moudree, who’s looking for a local source for low-carb bread, Brown suggested Sprouts Farmers Market, which has six stores in the valley, and Walmart.

For David Zee, Brown said she’d recommend the sloppy joes at Born and Raised, which has three valley locations.

For Calvin Carwile, Nancy Conradsen said the best rice pudding she’s had was at Chef Flemming’s Bake Shop at 7 S. Water St. in Henderson.

More on green goddess salad dressing: Ruth Jagodzinski said the Kraft brand also is available at Glazier’s.

More reader requests

Paul Hestand is looking for Sailor Boy Pilot Bread, which he had in Alaska.

Claude Black is looking for a place that serves “good, thin, non-greasy, fresh” corn chips similar to those he used to get at Baja Fresh.

Anita Kase is looking for hawaij, a Yemeni spice blend.

And Jackie Temkin is looking for Isadora Refried Beans, which come in pouches, and which used to be available at Walmart.

Readers?

September 6, 2017

Requests to the Taste of the Town column sometimes involve rather obscure items, but more often they’re for the tastes of childhood — or the tastes of home, since so many Las Vegans are expatriates of other areas. This week’s focus is on Bob’s Big Boy Tartar Sauce, being sought by Tawny Ponce.

Patsy Watkins, Mary Novotni and Carol Wofford said it can be found at Smart & Final stores, with Novotni adding that they carry Big Boy Cocktail Sauce as well. And Melissa Brearey said her family purchases it from Amazon, advising, “just order a limited quantity because of a short pantry and fridge life.”

For readers looking for Del Monte sweet relish, Wofford said that’s available at Smart & Final as well.

For Betty Bailey, who’s looking for whole-bellied fried clams, Janet Tonelli said Crab Corner at 6485 S. Rainbow Blvd. had them on several recent Wednesdays; she recommended calling ahead to check (702-489-4646).

For Jerry Otto, who’s looking for a restaurant that serves fresh clams casino, Tony Costanza recommends the Palm Restaurant at The Forum Shops at Caesars.

For Jan Edwards, who’s looking for whole-wheat slider buns, W.G. Raley notes that the whole-wheat dinner rolls at Sprouts Farmers Market are “basically the same thing.” Sprouts has six stores in the valley.

More reader requests

Dave Berry and Mark Damron are looking for split-top hot dog buns, in a brand other than King’s Hawaiian.

Damron also is looking for reader suggestions for a good lobster roll — “not fancy, just plain with butter.”

Gloria Shannon is looking for walnut-raisin bread and a restaurant where the staff cures pastrami.

And Bob Schaffhauser is looking for reader suggestions for an off-Strip restaurant that serves “really good” beef stroganoff.

Readers?

August 30, 2017

Southern Nevada has at times been sort of a … ahem … desert when it comes to seafood selection, but several readers emailed to say they know where Marie Fris can find sole.

Linda Lapham recommended Salvatore’s Ristorante Italiano at the Suncoast, and Ann Brown recommended the Italian-American Club at 2333 E. Sahara Ave.

For fresh sole from the market, Brown said it’s available at Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road; Glazier’s Kara Hierro said it must be pre-ordered, with three- to five-days notice.

And Lapham said she has occasionally seen it at Albertsons and Costco.

More on Postum: Lovine Rebman said it’s available at vermontcountrystore.com (800-547-7849).

Here’s further testament to Taste of the Town readers: After I ran a query from Fran Abbott in search of Bull’s-Eye Original B.B.Q. Sauce, Abbott said she woke the following day to a bottle hanging on her front door, apparently courtesy of a neighbor. (And, like Abbott, we’re still looking for a local source.)

More reader requests

Calvin Carwile is looking for a local source for creamy rice pudding with raisins and cinnamon.

Howard Mincer is looking for a restaurant that serves seafood au gratin.

Gail Abbott is looking for date and nut bread, which she remembers came in a can.

Jimmy Wike is looking for salmon collars.

And Carol McElroy is looking for reader recommendations for late-night places that serve small plates such as baby lamb chops.

Readers?

August 23, 2017

The flavors of home: That’s what Taste of the Town is all about — finding those foods beloved in other places but maybe difficult to spot in Las Vegas. This week we have a source for Drake’s Devil Dogs for Peter Billitteri. Dave Reynard, CeCi Schreiber, Jane Goldberg, Susan McCusker, Carol Jordan and Ann Brown found them at Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road — with some adding that if they’re not with the snack cakes, it’s smart to check the frozen-food aisles. And Kara Hierro of Glazier’s said in addition to Devil Dogs, they carry Drake’s Ring Dings, Yankee Doodles, Funny Bones, Yodels and pies and cakes.

For Larry Lewandowski, Schreiber, Pat Ferrell, Dee Hopkins, Bob Moudree and Maryln Harrison found Kraft Green Goddess salad dressing at Walmart Supercenter.

And after last week’s column in which I said Oregon Trail cinnamon-raisin bread is available at Walmart, Leslie Fox-Priest dropped me a line to note it’s actually at Sam’s Club.

More reader requests

Moudree is looking for a local source for low-carb bread.

Joan Aten is looking for a local source for canned B&M Brown Bread.

Tawny Ponce is looking for a local source for Bob’s Big Boy tartar sauce.

Sue Demo is looking for frozen Camp’s Buttered Beef Steaks, which she used to get at Smith’s and Albertsons, and a local source for Caspers Hot Dogs, which she used to get at Costco.

And David Zee is looking for restaurants that serve really good sloppy joes, preferably in the northwest part of the valley.

Readers?

August 16, 2017

Cinnamon-raisin bread is one of the great comfort foods, so we have good news for Francesca Haak, who’s looking for Aunt Hattie’s version. Marsha Yanko reported finding it at the Walmart Supercenter at 2310 E. Serene Ave. Greta Baker and Dale Klabacha found it at Winco, which has stores at 80 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson and 6101 N. Decatur Blvd. Barbara Brooks and Leslie Fox-Priest found it at Albertsons. And Fox-Priest added that Oregon Trail cinnamon-raisin bread, found at Walmart, is “just as good.”

For Peggy Luerssen, who’s looking for Kraft Deluxe Singles in sharp cheddar, Micky Gennuso reported finding them at the Walmart Supercenter at 540 Marks St. in Henderson (adding, “so much better for grilled cheese than American”), and Kara Hierro of Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road said that store carries it, as well as Kraft Singles 2-percent sharp cheddar and Swiss. And Gloria Castricone pointed out that Smith’s sells Tillamook sharp cheddar slices.

For Carol Jordan, who’s looking for Durkee’s Famous Sauce, CeCi Schreiber said it’s available in the mayonnaise section at Albertsons, and Hierro said Glazier’s carries it as well.

And Wanda Bradford wanted to let fellow Spam fans know about a handy Spam-slicing device she found at spam.com. Turns out there’s a dizzying array of Spam-related merchandise there, including a Hello Kitty musubi kit and a case of 12 cans in different flavors.

More on tahini: William Raley also found it at Sprouts Farmers Market and Trader Joe’s.

More reader requests

Betty Bailey is looking for a restaurant that serves whole-bellied fried clams.

Jerry Otto is looking for a restaurant that serves fresh clams casino.

Chuck Thompson is looking for hot dogs or sausage that don’t contain paprika.

Richard Torres is looking for a market that sells garlic scapes which, as he points out, are not the same as chives.

Linda Lapham is looking for a local source, other than Albertsons, for Lactaid Ice Cream.

And Bob Thompson is looking for a source for frozen or canned caramelized onions.

Readers?

August 9, 2017

“They’re just like my grandmother’s,” Joan O’Connell said of Ba-Tampte Half Sour Pickles, and there aren’t many tributes higher than that. For Fred Nagy, who’s looking for the pickles, O’Connell and Gerry Kulz found them in the Kosher Experience section at Smith’s at 2211 N. Rampart Blvd. And Sandy Woolf found them at Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road.

For Hazel Kaye, who’s looking for Postum, Darlene Donoghue-Anekwe recommended Rainbow’s End Natural Foods at 1100 E. Sahara Ave.; a call to the store found they carry a similar product.

For William Anderson, who’s looking for a restaurant, preferably in Henderson, that serves fresh, not frozen, onion rings in a light tempura-like batter, Sharlene Neely recommended the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. in Boulder City.

For Michael Frias, who’s looking for a restaurant that serves Swiss steak, Ann Brown recommended the Coronado Cafe at the South Point, where she said it’s a special on Wednesdays.

And for Paul Gary, who’s looking for “big, round knishes they don’t fly in from New Jersey” from a source other than Bagel Cafe, Weiss Restaurant Deli Bakery or Glazier’s, Marty Auerbach recommended the Kosher Experience at Smith’s, although he said the knishes there are square.

More reader requests

Larry Lewandowski is looking for green goddess salad dressing.

Gary Sell is looking for a local source for Johnsonville Garlic Summer Sausage.

Danny Calico is looking for goat horn peppers in oil, which he used to find on the olive bar at Smith’s.

And Fran Abbott is looking for a local source for Bull’s-Eye Original B.B.Q. Sauce.

August 2, 2017

After I printed a request from Maureen Cooper for reader recommendations for the best tahini, I received three responses from her fellow Taste of the Town readers — with different opinions. Nobody can say food isn’t a personal thing.

Linda McGlasson recommended Tazah brand Tahini Extra, which she gets at Habib’s Persian Market, 2575 S. Decatur Blvd., and said she uses it in her hummus. Barbara Roth, who said she’s Lebanese, recommended Mid East tahini, which she said is available at Mediterranean stores and at the International Marketplace at 5000 S. Decatur Blvd. And Karen DelGrosso emailed that the best tahini is Soom, available at Amazon and soomfoods.com.

For Nancy Clark, who’s looking for Sacramento Tomato Juice, Laura Gordon, Ann Brown and Dale Klabacha reported finding it at Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road.

For Iris Torjman, who’s looking for Wheatena, Gordon said she’s seen it at Glazier’s, “but not usually at this time of the year.”

For Shag Shigenaga who’s looking for San Luis sourdough bread, Lisa Cole emailed that, following advice in a previous Taste of the Town column, she tried Trader Joe’s sourdough, and it’s the same as San Luis.

And for Margot Guenther, who’s looking for frozen twice-baked potatoes, Don Barrington said they’re available at Omaha Steaks at 2192 N. Rainbow Blvd., in the Best in the West shopping center.

More reader requests

Gordon is looking for Nabisco Social Tea cookies, and sandwich-size Thomas’ English Muffins.

Peggy Luerssen is looking for Kraft Deluxe Singles in sharp cheddar.

Lloyd Sheaffer is looking for a local source for large sheets of lavosh cracker bread.

And Peter Billitteri is looking for Drake’s Devil Dogs.

Readers?

July 26, 2017

Sometimes a product is sought as much for its use in recipes as for its original purpose. That tends to be the case with Knorr dry soup mixes, which star in some of the most popular dip recipes around.

Pat McManis is looking for Knorr’s leek, vegetable and French onion varieties, and Pat Ilic reported finding them at Albertsons at 4800 Blue Diamond Road. Van and Karen Bohrer found them at Albertsons at 8350 W. Cheyenne Ave., and Jan Visser at the International Marketplace at 5000 S. Decatur Blvd. Kara Hierro of Glazier’s Food Marketplace, 8525 W. Warm Springs Road, said that store carries them.

For CeCi Schreiber, who’s looking for a buffet that has deviled eggs, Ron Hirschkind and Pat Ducharme said they’re on at Golden Corral at 1455 S. Lamb Blvd.

For all you Hellman’s mayonnaise fans: Glazier’s just got a shipment of it. The manufacturer says Best Foods, which is sold west of the Rockies, is identical, but I know some readers beg to differ. Hierro also said the Canadian version of Hellman’s is on the way.

More on Monte Cristo sandwiches: Janet Fidelman recommended the version served at Jerry’s Famous Coffee Shop at Jerry’s Nugget.

More reader requests

Francesca Haak is looking for Aunt Hattie’s Cinnamon Raisin Bread, which she used to get at Glazier’s.

Lasurer Leverette is looking for a local source for Blazin Blends Memphis Style BBQ Seasoning.

Michael R. Frias is looking for restaurants that serve Swiss steak.

And Marie Fris is looking for a market that sells fillet of sole, or a restaurant that serves it.

Readers?

July 19, 2017

Napoleons — flaky puff pastry layered with pastry cream or whipped cream, with a glaze on top — are a rare treat, but hopefully not as rare for Janice Giannosa now that her fellow Taste of the Town readers are telling her where to find them.

Belinda King of Pahrump, calling them “my husband, Kenneth’s, downfall,” recommended the Bagel Cafe at 301 N. Buffalo Drive. Gerry Kulz recommended the Bagel Corner Deli & Bakery at the Suncoast. Allen Asch suggested Freed’s Bakery at 9815 S. Eastern Ave. Ann Brown recommended Patisserie Manon at 8751 W. Charleston Blvd. And Marianne McCall recommended Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road.

For Stephen Salchenberger, Karin Gavin recommended the Orange Roughy Francese at Pasta Mia West at 4455 W. Flamingo Road. Matt Oreskovich recommended the orange roughy served at the Village Pub at 2610 Regatta Drive; there are numerous Village Pubs in the valley. And Brown said he can find orange roughy fresh at Glazier’s.

For Penny Reese, who’s been looking for shredded Swiss cheese, Jan Visser, who said he’s been looking for either shredded Swiss or Gruyere, reported finding a blend of the two at Trader Joe’s at 10345 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson; there are four other Trader Joe’s in the valley.

More reader requests

Carol Jordan is looking for Durkee’s Famous Sauce.

Hank Osterhoudt is looking for English bacon.

Hazel Kaye is looking for Postum.

And Paul Gary is looking for “big, round knishes they don’t fly in from New Jersey” in spinach, kasha and potato, from a source other than Bagel Cafe, Weiss Restaurant Deli Bakery or Glazier’s.

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella @reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.