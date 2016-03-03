Tickets on sale now for 42nd annual UNLVino in April

Tickets are on sale for the 42nd annual UNLVino, set for April 14 to 16.

Chef Daniel Boulud, shown high-fiving UNLV mascot Hey Reb, received the prestigious Dom Perignon Award of Excellence during UNLVino’s Bubble-Licious at The Venetian April 16, 2015. (Special to View)

Tickets are on sale for the 42nd annual UNLVino, set for April 14 to 16. Events will begin with Bubble-Licious from 7 to 10 p.m. April 14 at The Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South ($100 in advance, $125 at the door); continue with Sake Fever from 7 to 10 p.m. April 15 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. ($75 in advance, $100 at the door); and culminate with the Grand Tasting from 7 to 10 p.m. April 16 at Paris Las Vegas, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South ($100 in advance, $125 at the door). Event proceeds go toward scholarships and other academic needs of UNLV students. For tickets, go to www.unlvtickets.com.

The monthly dinner series at Rivea at The Delano, 3940 Las Vegas Blvd. South, continues tonight with an artichoke-centric menu, including an entree of lobster and purple artichokes. With cocktail pairings, it’s $90. For tickets, call 877-632-5400.

Saturday is Absinthe Day at Parlor Lounge at The Mirage, 3400 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The event, which runs from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., will enable guests to sample various types of absinthe, complete with towers and drippers.

An Italian cooking demonstration is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Aliante Casino, 7300 N. Aliante Parkway in North Las Vegas. The demonstration, conducted by Chef Francesco de Furia of Bistro 57, will cover a four-course menu with an entree of potato gnocchi. It’s $50 per person and includes step-by-step lesson and tips. For reservations, call 702-692-7265.

The Hilton Lake Las Vegas, 1610 Lake Las Vegas Parkway in Henderson, now serves afternoon tea from 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Sunday of the month (except in April), with the next being March 20. It’s $38 per person and includes petite tea sandwiches, scones with preserves and Devonshire cream, desserts and tea. For reservations, call 702-567-4700.

