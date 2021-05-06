‘27’ rock show, Top Rank Boxing 1st events at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

A screen grab of "27" at the Viper Room in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 10, 2021. (27show.com)

It’s “27” at the 24.

That’s the crib-sheet description of the first residency ever at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The previously reported “27” rock musical residency is set to open May 16 at 24 Oxford, formerly Vinyl, at the newly refurbished and rebranded resort.

And, we’re about to get an early look at the versatility of The Theater, which was The Joint in the Hard Rock Hotel days. Top Rank Boxing already sold out its May 22 card featuring Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor in a 140-pound title unification bout.

That card is the first of four events running through June at the theater, which has undergone $7 million of mostly cosmetic work. The entertainment at the venue, which is to be powered rock residencies, is being booked by AEG Live.

Emerging in Las Vegas a month ago, “27” is set to run an innovative concept designed to appeal primarily to classic rock fans. The musical focuses on members of the “27 Club” of artists who perished at age 27. The show is to run 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, with tickets starting at $65 (there is no on sale date yet announced).

The show charts the rock ‘n’ roll paths cut by such figures as Robert Johnson (the blues great who wrote “Cross Roads Blues” and “Sweet Home Chicago” who died in 1938), Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse. Music director Erik Himel heads up a band of ace L.A. musicians. An expert guitarist, Himel hosted and produced “The Sunset Jam” live music experience at The Viper Room in L.A. for five years.

The “27” project effectively replaces the most recent residency show on the property, Raiding the Rock Vault, which went on to headline at the Rio’s 172 club in 2019. The new show’s producer and primary backer is known Vegas high roller Ramy El-Batrawi, who learned is entrepreneurship from the likes of the Saudi multibillionaire Adnan Khashoggi, and also worked with Marvin Davis, Carl Icahn and Ron Burkle’s Yucaipa Companies.

Over at the onetime Joint, boxing is the first (and thus far, only) event booked at the Theater. Ramirez-Taylor opens the quartet of fight cards. Junior lightweights Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila head up the June 12 card, followed by a bantamweight title bout between Naoya Inoue and Michael Dasmarinas on June 19, capped by June 22 by Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Masoyoshi Nakatani for the undisputed world lightweight title.

The May 16 Top Rank card will run at limited seating capacity. It is the company’s first card in the pandemic shutdown not to be held at “The Bubble” at MGM Grand.

