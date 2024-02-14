56°F
Kats

5-time Grammy winner to make Las Vegas Strip theater debut

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2024 - 11:09 am
 
Lauryn Hill performs during the Lovers and Friends music festival on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lauryn Hill performs during the Lovers and Friends music festival on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The only woman to win five Grammy Awards in a single night is playing the Strip in April.

Ms. Lauryn Hill plays Dolby Live at Park MGM on April 6. “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour” recalls Hill’s debut solo album.

Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday Pacific time at Ticketmaster.com. Presale launches at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Hill most recently played Las Vegas at the Lovers and Friends festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds last May.

“Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” remains the former Fugees star’s only solo album. It is one of the most successful and critically acclaimed hip-hop releases ever. The album was entered into the Library of Congress in 2015.

This was the first hip-hop album to receive the Grammy for Album of the Year. The release is Diamond-certified (marking 10 million copies). The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, selling more than 422,000 copies in its first week, setting a record for first-week sales by a female artist.

The album was highlighted hit singles “Doo Wop (That Thing)”, “Ex-Factor,” and “Everything Is Everything.” Hill appeared as a music guest on “Saturday Night Live” and sold out a world tour.

