A $2M donation sends Las Vegas dance company for a spin

You attend enough galas, you recognize the moment when someone drops a boulder into the pond. Stella Roy created a splash at Saturday night’s Nevada ballet Theatre Black & White Ball, the event honoring Woman of the Year Lea Thompson.

Roy, a dedicated NBT board member, announced a $2 million donation at the event at Encore Las Vegas, throwing a charge into the 450 gala attendees. As we say, that’s a lotta leotards. The money will be used to fun all facets of production costs, including production outlays and education programs.

The crowd gave the moment a standing ovation, deservedly. But I looked across the room at someone who understands big gifts, Raiders owner Mark Davis, who was seated at Thompson’s table. His mouth dropped open in shock.

NBT co-founder Nancy Houssels took to the stage, in an unbilled appearance, and hugged Roy. She broke the embrace to tell the crowd, “This doesn’t happen every day in the world of dance.”

The money is being used in NBT’s general capital campaign.

Roy, the ex-wife of Switch technology company co-founder Rob Roy, said she had been planning the gift for months. She had conferred with Houssels and NBT Executive Director and CEO Beth Barbre on how to proceed.

“I actually decided in December,” Roy said from the stage, just after the gala concluded. “I had a conversation with Nancy and Beth and told them what I was going to do.”

The gift Roy is sharing her love for Las Vegas.

“Being in Las Vegas, being a part of the community and having a great life and family, it was time for me to give back to the community. We’ll get with the Board of Trustees for a plan on how to use it.”

Great Moments in Social Media

Adam Levine, Flavor Flav and UFC legend Frank Mir took in a Strip production last week. Which one? “Criss Angel Mindfreak.” My mind is freaked — freaked, I tell you! Catch the crew on Angel’s Twitter feed. Even in this famously odd configuration, your eye goes right to Flav.

What Works In Vegas

Dane Cook at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan. Cook returned to headlining status Saturday night. He was among Jerry Lewis’s favorite comics (a fact we can verify, personally) and has long been a strong draw in VegasVille. We hope for a return, soon. Until then, find his concert special “Above It All” and upcoming tour dates at danecook.com.

The Mouse House

“Disney Animation: Immersive Experience” opened Thursday at Lighthouse Artspace Las Vegas at The Shops at Crystals, next to Aria. Tickets run $39.99, $49.99 (Premium Plus) and $99.99 (VIP), not including fees.

The show runs in the same showcase space, if not head space, as “Immersive Van Gogh” and the seasonal “Immersive Nutcracker.” Walt Disney Animation Studios and Lighthouse Immersive Studios, creators of “Immersive Van Gogh” are partnering in the new multimedia attraction.

The experience samples such modern Disney favorites as “Encanto,” “Zootopia” and “Frozen,” along with such generation-spanning classics as “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan” and “Pinocchio.” The Disney show is set to run 12 weeks, with the vision to expand if it takes off. The immersive production will alternate with the Van Gogh show.

Jurassic Horseshoe

“Dino Safari,” a dinosaur-themed exhibit with nothing to do with Dean Martin, opens April 10 at the Horseshoe Las Vegas. This is on the hotel’s lower level next to Imagine’s other concepts, the Cabinet of Curiosities and The Lock bar and speakeasy, and “Real Bodies.” Look for 30 life-size, animatronic dinosaurs, educational facts and play areas.

This is a great option for dinosaur lovers of all ages, and they’ll even have a section dedicated to Nevada dinosaurs. There is a joke in here about some Vegas lounge acts, but I’m not making it. More to come on this attraction, brought to town by Imagine CEO Tom Zaller.

Cool Hang Alert

Anything happening, generally, at the Hard Hat Lounge. Column fave and reliable rocker Frank Sidoris co-owns the place. On Thursday, the scene was banging with Sidoris, Wolfgang Van Halen, Myles Kennedy and Kiss drummer Eric Singer all in the venue. It was a hang session, not a jam session, but the spot at 1675 Industrial Road is happening. As we say, try the pizza from co-owner Robby Cunningham’s Guerrilla Pizza.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.