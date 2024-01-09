A superstar’s last roll: Bryan salutes dice dealers in Vegas sendoff

Luke Bryan closed his show at Resorts World Theatre by shining the spotlight on the resorts’s swing-shift dice crew.

Luke Bryan is shown with Resorts World Floor Supervisor Beth Kavka; dealers Ralph Ciancio, Vivian Shih, Kremena Valkova and Brian Lee; and Casino Manager Patricia Carton during Bryan's final show at Resorts World Theater on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. (Eder Azevedo)

Gratuities are not just monetary. Not in Luke Bryan’s casino experience, at least.

The country superstar closed his show at Resorts World Theatre by shining the spotlight on the resorts’s swing-shift dice crew.

“We’ve had some bad nights,” Bryan said during his freewheeling finale, “but last night was a good night.”

The dice-throwing headliner then brought up those who made his ride in Vegas memorable, and occasionally profitable: Floor Supervisor Beth Kavka; dealers Ralph Ciancio, Vivian Shih, Kremena Valkova and Brian Lee; and Casino Manager Patricia Carton.

This bunch had been dealing to the country superstar and his band throughout the two-year residency. Those sessions characteristically strayed long after Bryan’s performances.

The crowd whooped it up when the group ambled to the stage and posed for a victory photo. Carton said the staff was thrilled to join Bryan, who was a high roller and casino favorite throughout his two-year run.

“Our team was hoping to express their admiration for what a wonderful man Luke is, as is his entire team,” Carton said. “We need more people like him in this world. Luke, his crew, and his fans will greatly be missed at Resorts World.”

An avid golfer, Bryan often drove it off the fairway in his show-closing performance. From the piano and joined by the great keyboardist Scotty Wilbanks, Byran unfurled a number off -the-set-list classics. He mixed in segments from Madonna’s “Like a Virgin,” the Lionel Richie/Commodores classic“Sail On,” Tim McGraw’s “Indian Outlaw,” and Elvis’ “The Wonder of You.”

“I’ve never played this song before,” Bryan said as he jumped into a few moments of, “We Are The World.” He uncorked a Ronnie Milsap medley. He sampled George Strait, too, remembering buying tickets (for $10 and $15) to see these artists even though they hadn’t played all of their No. 1 hits.

Bryan paid tribute anyway, singing Milsap’s “No Getting Over Me” and Strait’s “You Look So Good.”

The midshow acoustic medley brought to mind wide-ranging shows at lounges or honky-tonks, where requests are written on a cocktail napkin and dropped on the piano. Usually with a tip.

Bryan told me last month his favorite moments of the Resorts World shows were when he took it down at the piano or acoustic guitar. This extended jam might have been a test of a longer format. I couldn’t help but recall Garth Brooks’ soaring one-man show at Encore Theater, the model for loosely scripted superstar performances.

Bryan told me last month he wants to return, for fewer dates and a different style of production. Performing without all the pyro, flashing stage platforms and LED screens might seem a roll of the dice. But Bryan would be fine with that. He knows the game.

