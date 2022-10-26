Adele drops new video amid 12-hour rehearsal days

Adele rejected the lake in her original Caesars Palace show, but is in the drink in her new video.

Adele was not a fan of the water effect in the first version of her show planned the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. She said in in August that the fake lake “looked great for a couple of songs, and then didn’t do anything. It was just there.”

But Adele is diving into an aquatic sequence in her new video. Some of the artistry would work well in “O,” actually.

In “I Drink Wine,” released Wednesday morning, the 34-year-old superstar glides casually along a creek on a red, floating chair. A pianist plays the song from a bridge above. A dozen dancers perform synchronized whimsy in the watery stage.

There is a stream of such images in the new video, arriving less than a month from the Nov. 18 opening of “Weekends With Adele.”

On Tuesday night, during a fan event in West Hollywood, Adele said she was hard at work rehearsing for her new Vegas show. The session was hosted by the social-media comedian Benito Skinner (known professionally as Benny Drama).

A fan asked if Adele had heard Taylor Swift’s latest album, “Midnights.” According to an account in the Independent, the superstar said, “I haven’t. But the only reason I haven’t listened is ‘cause I’ve been in rehearsals for like 12 hours a f***ing day.”

These rehearsals have reportedly been in L.A. Adele has not yet rehearsed in the Colossuem for the new show.

“I Drink Wine” is expected to be in the Colosseum show’s set list, given the timing of its release. Adele posted Tuesday, “The ‘I Drink Wine’ video was the first one I shot for this album. And it’s finally coming out tomorrow!! I’m excited for you to see it and I can’t wait to see some of you tonight!”

In the clip, Adele opens by pouring a glass of pink vino (seems to be rosé), then tosses the bottle into the water. As this happens, a formally dressed couple chats while seated on the bank.

Soon, an arm gripping a new bottle rises from the creek and refreshes Adele’s glass. At this, the star is surprised.

Adele sings, “We’re in love with the world, but the world just wants to bring us down/By putting ideas in our head that corrupt our hearts, somehow.”

A child drops a toy ship into the water, as an adult companion reads a book.

The scene then turns to an Esther Williams-style water number. A classic overhead shot shows a dozen artists, ringing the singer as she sings, “So I’m trying to get over myself/Stop trying to be somebody else.”

Adele’s river outfit is full glam, a gold-sequined gown fit for opening night or (in this instance) a rafting expedition.

Kendrick Sampson (Nathan on the HBO comedy-drama “Insecure”) appears as a fisherman in futile pursuit. Joe Talbot is the credited director. The 32-year-old filmmaker claimed the Best Director award at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival for “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.”

Adele reportedly intended to drop the video earlier but waited as “Weekends With Adele” was delayed and reset. The production opens a day before the one-year anniversary “30’s” release. Fans will lift a glass to that.

