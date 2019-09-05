Aerosmith adds 15 dates in 2020 ‘Deuces’ residency in Las Vegas

Aerosmith returns to Las Vegas Jan. 29 and has booked 15 dates through June 4 at Park Theater.

Aerosmith has added 15 dates in 2020 in its "Deuces Are Wild" residency at Park Theater. (Katarina Benzova)

Twenty-one years to the day after “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” from “Armageddon” hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts, Aerosmith is stacking the chips in its “Deuces Are Wild” residency at Park Theater.

A total of 15 shows are on the books for America’s top-selling rock band of all time, running from Jan. 29 through June 4. Tickets for the general public are on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 13 (go to ticketmaster.com/aerosmith for info).

The band is promoting its uniquely entertaining “VIP On-Stage THX-Perience,” where fans can sit and stand on either side of the Park Theater stage and listen to the band’s audio feed through iPods furnished at the show. Fans can keep the THX-certified Triple Driver Headphones (which are fine for working out), and have access to VIP bars onstage.

In an interview in the Worchester (Massachusetts) Telegram, guitar great Joe Perry said the band has effectively blended Vegas spectacle with unvarnished rock ‘n’ roll.

“Do you want to see a rock ‘n’ roll show in Vegas, instead of Cirque du Soleil or David Copperfield doing some magic?” Perry asked. “The new Aerosmith show has a lot of lights and flash that you would expect from a Vegas show but I don’t think you will walk away disappointed. We could have had a lot more moving elevators, dancing girls, juggling dogs, all kinds of things that we could have done in that direction, but we just knew if we messed around with what people would expect from Aerosmith, it wouldn’t work.”

There is such atmospheric entertainment as stilt-walkers and acrobats opening the show, and also a 30-minute biographical video, at Park Theater. The band is back for eight shows between Sept. 21 and Oct. 8, and returns once more for nine shows between Nov. 14 and Dec. 4.

