Aerosmith’s Joe Perry says Las Vegas Strip residency set for spring

Joe Perry is well-known for his soaring solos. This has been true on and off the stage.

Singer Steven Tyler, left, and guitarist Joe Perry perform during a concert of Aerosmith at the Koenigsplatz in Munich, Germany, Friday, May 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Lukas Barth)

Joe Perry is well-known for his soaring solos. This has been true on and off the stage.

The legendary lead guitarist for venerable rock band Aerosmith has struck again. Perry returned to the band’s long-anticipated Vegas residency during a live appearance Wednesday night on The Beatles Channel on Sirius XM.

In short, expect Aerosmith to play Vegas next spring, marking the band’s 50th anniversary. All indications are The Park Theater is the venue. The band was to announce the details next Wednesday on NBCs “Today” show, but Perry has already tipped off the masses.

Asked by Sirius XM’s Dennis Elsas what fans could expect from the “Today” announcement, Perry said, “We’re going to be doing a residency in Vegas starting next spring. What we want to do is something that I haven’t seen before – just downsizing our live show, just playing in a smaller place. We want to do something different. We’re in the middle of the production now.

“What we’re talking about is having an experience that you wouldn’t be able to see on a regular Aerosmith tour.”

In a text message, Larry Rudolph, manager of Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler, said he could not comment officially about Perry’s comments. He did say to keep our eyes and ears open for news next week.

Perry also referred to a Vegas residency in a December interview with Boston NBC television affiliate WBTS. Perry told “The Scene” interviewer Jackie Bruno that the band was developing a show for the Strip. “We’re gearing up for a stand in Vegas,” Perry said at the time. He also mentioned the fall as the Aerosmith’s debut on the Strip; later, internal issues in the band forced the dates back to next year.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.