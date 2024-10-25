84°F
All American Rejects, out of one Las Vegas gig, find another

Tyson Ritter from the group All American Rejects is seen performing on stage during the "All Am ...
Tyson Ritter from the group All American Rejects is seen performing on stage during the "All American Rejects Boys Like Girls Tour" at the Paramount in Huntington, N.Y., on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2012. (Donald Traill/Invision/AP)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2024 - 2:19 pm
 
Updated October 25, 2024 - 2:55 pm

All American Rejects found a Las Vegas playground after all.

The rockers from Stillwater, Okla., have been added to the full lineup of the Neon City Festival, the free event Nov. 22-24 in downtown Las Vegas. The band had dropped out of When We Were Young at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds two weeks ago.

Veteran pop-rock quartet Plain White T’s are also added to the Neon City Festival’s headlining roster. Their “Hey There Delilah” went to No. 1 in 2008 and won the Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

Both of the newly annonced bands play the Third Street Stage on Nov. 23.

Alison Wonderland, Neon Trees, Russell Dickerson and Seven Lions are the previously announced headliners. Rap star Macklemore was dropped from the event’s original headlining roster last month, after making an anti-America remark at a pro-Palestine festival in Seattle.

Lovelytheband, Restless Road, Cassadee Pope and Lit are among the event’s 23 support acts.

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and the three Fremont Street Experience stages (activated nightly with free, live entertainment) are being used for the inaugural event.

The festival was an alternative for those not planning to attend that weekend’s F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. It is open to all ages. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has contributed a $1 million grant to help jump-start the event.

Along with live music, the event will showcase food and drink specials from Las Vegas restaurants and bars ranging from taco trucks to empanada carts, sushi stands and an Omaha Steaks pop-up. Laser art shows, strolling entertainers and a 3D graphic on FSE’s Viva Vision canopy are planned. So is a nightly fireworks show, courtesy of the Plaza. (Information at neoncityfestival.com.)

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center lineup for Nov. 22 is to be announced, as are set times.

The Neon City Festival spreads from El Cortez Fremont Street Experience and the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, to Las Vegas Boulevard and The Strat.

Neon City Festival CEO Jeff Victor said in a statement, “The festival features a diverse range of genres and eras of music, where you might rediscover an artist you loved back in the day or get to know exciting up-and-coming talent.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

