All American Rejects, out of one Las Vegas gig, find another
All American Rejects and Plain White T’s have been added to the lineup for a music festival coming to town next month to coincide with the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
All American Rejects found a Las Vegas playground after all.
The rockers from Stillwater, Okla., have been added to the full lineup of the Neon City Festival, the free event Nov. 22-24 in downtown Las Vegas. The band had dropped out of When We Were Young at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds two weeks ago.
Veteran pop-rock quartet Plain White T’s are also added to the Neon City Festival’s headlining roster. Their “Hey There Delilah” went to No. 1 in 2008 and won the Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.
Both of the newly annonced bands play the Third Street Stage on Nov. 23.
Alison Wonderland, Neon Trees, Russell Dickerson and Seven Lions are the previously announced headliners. Rap star Macklemore was dropped from the event’s original headlining roster last month, after making an anti-America remark at a pro-Palestine festival in Seattle.
Lovelytheband, Restless Road, Cassadee Pope and Lit are among the event’s 23 support acts.
The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and the three Fremont Street Experience stages (activated nightly with free, live entertainment) are being used for the inaugural event.
The festival was an alternative for those not planning to attend that weekend’s F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. It is open to all ages. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has contributed a $1 million grant to help jump-start the event.
Along with live music, the event will showcase food and drink specials from Las Vegas restaurants and bars ranging from taco trucks to empanada carts, sushi stands and an Omaha Steaks pop-up. Laser art shows, strolling entertainers and a 3D graphic on FSE’s Viva Vision canopy are planned. So is a nightly fireworks show, courtesy of the Plaza. (Information at neoncityfestival.com.)
The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center lineup for Nov. 22 is to be announced, as are set times.
The Neon City Festival spreads from El Cortez Fremont Street Experience and the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, to Las Vegas Boulevard and The Strat.
Neon City Festival CEO Jeff Victor said in a statement, “The festival features a diverse range of genres and eras of music, where you might rediscover an artist you loved back in the day or get to know exciting up-and-coming talent.”
Neon City Festival Schedule
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Nov. 22 lineup, full set times to be announced:
**
Friday, Nov. 22
Third Street Stage – Alternative Rock
Neon Trees
American Mile
lovelytheband
Main Street Stage – R&B
Bubba Sparxxx
Landon Cube
Pertinence
First Street Stage – Female Pop
Charlotte Sands
Cassadee Pope
NO PROOF
408
Saturday, Nov. 23
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center – EDM
Seven Lions
Krewella
Third Street Stage – Rock
The All-American Rejects
Plain White T's
Main Street Stage – Hip Hop
Twista
Luniz
Violin on Fire
24hrs
First Street Stage – Hard Rock
Filter
Adelita's Way
Ekoh
Vampires Everywhere
Sunday, Nov. 24
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center – EDM
Alison Wonderland
Mr. Carmack
Third Street Stage – Country
Russell Dickerson
Kruse Brothers
Restless Road
Main Street Stage – Indie Rock
Beauty School Dropout
GOOD RZN
Pure Sport
First Street Stage – 2000's Rock
Lit
elijah
Kaleido
Thus Love