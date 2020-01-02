61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

As Teller nears return, ‘Penn & Friends’ exceeds expectations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2020 - 1:00 pm
 

Penn Jillette has dressed in the satin dragon suit of Piff the Magic Dragon’s father, Pop, at the Flamingo. He has also slid into the famed Cloak of Invisibility, favored by Mac King when King needs to move unseen during his shows at Harrah’s.

Jillette commits, no question, a quality reinforced in “Penn & Friends” at the Rio’s Penn & Teller Theater. Jillette and co-stars Piff (played by John Van der Put) and King are filling the dates left open by Teller’s most recent back surgery. Matt Donnelly, creator of “The Mind Noodler” magic showcase, has also stepped into the “P&F” shows when Piff can’t make it.

Teller has set Feb. 1 as his return date at the Rio, where Penn & Teller opened in January 2001. The current lineup performs at 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Jillette, King and Donnelly have added dates for “P&F” Jan. 18-19.

If anything, “Penn & Friends” has exceeded expectations, as a performance and also at the box office. The show is routinely drawing about 1,100 to the 1,475-seat venue. The performances have been a relief to hotel officials, who were not eager to dump 20 dates and asked Jillette to come up with something suitable for the theater.

When faced with these jarring changes in plans, Jillette originally said he was “scared to death” of his partner’s absence. The idea was certainly an an odd fit of unlike personalities, led by Jillette’s dominant narration in his home theater.

The writing sketch for the performances happened quickly, and were headed up by P&T’s manager Glenn Alai during a late-night tavern hang in London, where Jillette was attending the opening of “Magic Goes Wrong” at Mischief Theater. The concept wasn’t drawn on a cocktail napkin, exactly, though it was a hasty blueprint of a show never attempted.

But the three are close, and the friendship is evident during the show’s first transition from Jillette to King. Jillette performs a rope trick, inviting an audience member to the stage and clipping away at the piece while showing the entire audience (aside from his onstage guest) how the trick is done.

Then King arrives, producing his own rope, saying, “Now I’m going to show you how this is supposed to look.”

King also summons a sidekick in the Cloak of Invisibility (actually a plain, yellow raincoat) carrying champagne glass with a goldfish swimming inside. This is to give the impression that the glass is floating across the stage; the 6-foot-6 Jillette barely fits into the jacket and giggles his way through the routine.

Piff is met by laughs instantly, showing up in the vast theater in his now-classic dragon suit. He called a woman to the stage wearing a large, white-furred jacket, saying, “I see you are wearing Mr. Piffles’ mother.” That’s a reference to his 10-year-old Chihuahua sidekick. He runs through the bit where Piffles seems to swallow the woman’s apparently expensive wedding ring, saying, “You will get that ring back in four to six hours, gift-wrapped!”

Initially, Jillette considered calling the show “Penn & Fellas,” but held off as that title was too satirical of “Penn & Teller,” which stands alone as a Vegas institution. Besides, it is not all fellas — showgirls Georgie Bernasek, who has partnered with P&T for 20 years; and Piff’s sidekick Jade Simone are also in the cast. Holding the role he assumed 18 years ago, jazz-piano master Mike “Jonesy” Jones supplies the music interludes.

The group met after the show in P&T’s Monkey Room, long the site of post-show confabs, with Piff spinning a Rubik’s Cube handed to him by Jillette’s daughter, Moxie CrimeFighter Jillette, and King jabbing jokingly at Piff that a routine he has added to the show might have ripped off his own goldfish bit. Jillette recalled avoiding the topic of “Star Wars” during a visit by George Lucas to the Monkey Room (Jillette famously hates the “Star Wars” franchise), focusing instead on “American Graffiti.” So awkward …

The show after the show made it clear these performing buddies have fallen into some good fortune. It might have a brief history, but “Penn & Friends” is an example of classic Vegas showbiz camaraderie from three performers at the top of their game. Ropes, as always, are furnished.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Lady Gaga joins her band leader at his after-hours show - VIDEO
After finishing her “Jazz + Piano” show at Park Theater, Lady Gaga joined her band leader Brian Newman for a rousing version of "Fly Me to the Moon" during his show at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip after midnight on New Year's Day, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brian Newman rings in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM - VIDEO
Brian Newman, bandleader for Lady Gaga, performs at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year of 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hits Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve - VIDEO
Man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes covers entertainment on the Strip on New Year's Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Mayfair Supper Club overlooking Bellagio fountains. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
RJ LIVE from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Aaron Drawhorn live from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve.
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina talk about opening International Smoke
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina, partners in International Smoke, admit things don't always admit things don’t always work the first time. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unravel the story of House of Eternal Return at Meow Wolf - VIDEO
New Mexico art collective Meow Wolf created the House of Eternal Return in 2016. The group is opening an original immersive experience in Las Vegas next year. (Meow Wolf)
Story behind Spago’s two-pound truffle - VIDEO
Spago chef Mark Andelbradt shares the story of a truffle hunter who found the truffle. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ayesha Curry preps for International Smoke opening
Ayesha Curry talks about preparing for the opening of International Smoke, her collaboration with Michael Mina at MGM Grand in Las Vegas (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the French Onion Burger at Topgolf in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Kreg Klaver, executive chef at Topgolf at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, makes the French Onion Burger by topping a 7-ounce beef patty with horseradish-Dijon, caramelized onions, Gruyere and crispy onions, on a pretzel bun. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mayfair Supper Club preview
The finishing touches are still being put on Bellagio’s new Mayfair Supper club, which is set to open on New Year’s Eve. But the creative team behind the experience gave members of the media a little preview on Thursday in a rehearsal space they’ve been using at Park MGM. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday Honey Toast at Sake Rok in Las Vegas
Bill Lee, executive sous chef at Sake Rok at The Park in Las Vegas, makes Holiday Honey Toast by hollowing out soft white pain de mie bread, coating it in butter, honey and sugar, toasting it and topping with three scoops of mint-chocolate chip ice cream, more honey-butter, gumdrops, candy canes, powdered sugar and cinnamon. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New lunch menu at Momofuku Las Vegas
Chef Michael Rubinstein talks about the new lunch menu at Momofuku. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Cube by Nanotak at Intersect Festival - VIDEO
The cube synced with driving electronic music and glowed with LEDs that twinkled along the cube’s lines. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elvis Presley tribute artist Trent Carlini dies - VIDEO
Trent Carlini, a renowned Elvis Presley tribute artist who performed at several Las Vegas resorts for almost 30 years, has died. Clark County officials confirmed Carlini died on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at a Las Vegas hospital. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Intersect drone light show - VIDEO
The Intersect Music Festival in Las Vegas featured a special drone light show. (Samia DeCubas)
Shirley Chung is “coming home” for Paired dinner
Celebrity chef Shirley Chung is back in Las Vegas to co-host a sold out collaborative dinner Saturday night at Red Plate in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dandelion Chocolate opening at The Venetian
San Francisco’s Dandelion Chocolate will open its first Las Vegas café and retail store in The Venetian on Saturday. To celebrate, they’ll be offering guests free hot chocolate. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lbertine Social’s Pastrami Feast
Libertine Social's massive, house-made short-rib pastrami for $175 latter consists of three bones of short rib brined for seven days, smoked for six hours and cooked sous vide for two days before it’s finished in the restaurant’s pizza oven to give it a bark. It’s then carved and presented tableside with an assortment of sides and lettuce for making wraps. What’s “leftover” is then returned to the kitchen and prepared as Reuben sandwiches.
Ellis Island unveils The Front Yard
Ellis Island’s marketing director Christina Ellis talks about the new addition of the Front Yard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Double Down Saloon
The iconic Vegas dive bar turns 27 this weekend. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Elvis French Toast at Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Alfie Szeprethy, executive chef at Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas, makes Elvis French Toast by layering banana, peanut butter and bacon between brioche and grilling it in French toast batter. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cosmopolitan Tree Lighting Starts the Las Vegas Holiday Season - VIDEO
With a flip of an actual switch the Cosmopolitan lit their tree to signal the start of the Las Vegas holiday season. Golden Knights favorites Marc-Andre Fleury and Max Pacioretty were on hand to help with the event and skate around the rink with fans. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Views of the first Las Vegas Pizza Festival - VIDEO
The inaugural Las Vegas Pizza Festival, held Nov. 16 at the Industrial Event Space, drew 1,500 pizza lovers to sample the wares of 20 local pizza makers. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights documentary premiere brings out emotions - VIDEO
A couple of thousand ticket-holders braved marathon traffic and road closures to arrive at T-Mobile Arena three hours before game time to watch the long-in-the-works documentary. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon attracts 35,000-plus runners - VIDEO
More than 35,000 are registered to run in this year’s marathon or half-marathon. They’ll start their journey at 4:30 p.m. and conclude it under the neon lights on the Strip. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heather Bray, as Elvis, wins women’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon - VIDEO
Heather Bray completed the 26.2-mile course Sunday in 3 hours, 13 minutes for her first marathon victory. She had run in two others, posting faster times in both. But the costume was heavier than her usual workout garb. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bobby Flay Celebrates 15 Years Of Mesa Grill at Caesars Palace
Bobby Flay talks about his Mesa Grill restaurant at Caesars Palace celebrating e its 15th anniversary. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smoked Sazerac at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas
Chase Jefferies, a bartender at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas, makes a Smoked Sazerac by shaking Hennessy, Bulleit Rye, Pernod Absinthe, maple syrup and Peychaud’s Bitters with ice, then filling a snifter with applewood smoke and pouring the drink over an oversized ice cube. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST