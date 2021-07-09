Backstreet Boys prepping to chill in Vegas this winter

AJ McLean, from left, Joey Fatone, and Nick Carter attend Bingo Under the Stars on Friday, June 18, 2021, at The Grove in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Forget the torrid heat, for a moment. Nick Carter has.

‘There is a 99.9 percent chance that the weather is going to be perfect for the Backstreet Boys in Las Vegas,” Carter, a Las Vegas resident, says with a laugh. “Even though it’s hot right now, expect snow flurries by the end of the year.”

Carter was responding to a question about a possible BSB return residency in Las Vegas. We can say the guys are recording a Christmas album, their first in their nearly 30-year history, due out in November.

A residency run tied to the album would be a natural. BSB killed at Zappos Theater for for 80 shows from 2017-2019. BSB is also celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023, further bolstering the reasons for an extended Vegas residency.

“We had a amazing, amazing time at Zappos, and that would be our first choice, “Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean says. “But we’ll see. We just want to go where this makes the most sense.”

But until the BSB specifics are assembled and imparted, Carter and McLean are joining Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men and Joey Fatone of “N Sync in “After Party, The Ultimate Las Vegas Experience,” set for Aug. 19-22 at Sands Showroom at The Venetian. The show is presented as a modern-day adaptation of Rat Pack music and frivolity (tickets start at $65, minus fees, and are on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ticketmaster.com, Venetian.com or any Venetian box office).

The four gents will pluck from the classics from all three 1990s-era boy bands. The band will be live, the dance steps lively.

McLean says he is a “massive Frank Sinatra fan” and actually once met Sinatra.

“I was at a bar and restaurant in L.A., about one or two years before he passed,” McLean says. “I went to the bar, and ordered the exact Sinatra drink a Jack Daniel’s straight up with three ice cubes. Literally two chairs down from me I hear, ‘You know what? That drink’s on me!’ I went, ‘Oh my God! Frank Sinatra! What in the actual hell?’”

McLean didn’t explain to Sinatra who he was, and the two shared roughly the same profession.

“I was totally fan-girling it, and we hadn’t really blown up in the U.S.,” McLean says. “It was just in the moment. This was before smart phones, no selfies or anything like that.”

But it’s now a tale for all time, and something to toast on the Strip.

Angel’s return

Criss Angel is back onstage at Planet Hollywood. The veteran illusionist and (and new Southern Nevada restaurateur). Following his comeback to live performance, the “Mindfreak” star gave a shout to the fans who made it all possible.

“It’s the greatest feeling in the world to get up on that stage and perform again night after night,” Angel said in a statement. “I’m honored to share my vision and art again with the people who really made this possible, my amazing Loyals.”

Angel’s nightclub partnership with entertainment visionary Franco Dragone is expected to open at Angel’s theater before the end of the year. Originally titled “Mr. Smiles & Molly,” the experience should be renamed upon its launch.

Angel’s return fills out Caesars Entertainment’s headlining magicians’ roster. His show joins Penn & Teller (Rio), Matt Franco (Linq Hotel) and Piff the Magic Dragon (Flamingo Showroom) in the company’s current stable of magic men. That collection was shaken up as shows returned in June, with veteran headliner Mac King leaving Harrah’s for Excalibur, and Xavier Mortimer taking the 6 p.m. slot at The Strat Showroom.

Baz buzz

The recurring auditions in VegasVille and L.A. are leading to an original Baz Halpin production in Las Vegas, most likely at the former Le Reve Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Halpin’s Silent House Productions have helped realize shows by Pink, Calvin Harris, Khalid, Britney Spears, Jonas Brothers, Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, Imagine Dragons and Harry Styles, and also the “American Music Awards” telecast.

Asked if the Halpin show was indeed planned, and to also issue any denial about the developing show, Wynn/Encore spokesman Michael Weaver said,“Baz Halpin is an incredibly talented and creative individual and any resort working with him is lucky indeed.”

An audition call is seeking performers in multiple roles, including actors, dancers, vocalists, and multi-discipline performers. Dancers should know an array of styles. We anticipate high-platform and aerial numbers (performers cannot be afraid of heights). Contracts are for 18 months, with a starting salary of $1,650 per week (which is about in line with industry standards for this scale of show, based on a six-show schedule).

The Le Reve Theater has been drained and effectively gutted, and the hotel has confirmed there is a stage show being planned for the venue, which cuts off talk that it would be turned into retail space.

Cool Hang Alert

The Copa Room at Bootlegger Bistro continues to build its impressive roster of headliners. Season six “America’s Got Talent” champ Landau Murphy Jr. headlines Friday. Season 11 “AGT” finalist Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti is onstage Saturday. Dave Damiani and the No Vacancy Orchestra backs both shows. Damiani’s outfit is getting what the kids call “heavy airplay” on Siriusly Sinatra on Sirius XM. Doors are at 6 p.m., the show is 7:30, call 702.609.3390 for reservations.

