Barry Manilow ‘ready to go back to work’ in Vegas this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2022 - 10:13 am
 
Barry Manilow performs at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at The Great Lawn in Central Park ...
Barry Manilow performs at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at The Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Barry Manilow is cleared to return to the stage in Las Vegas.

Manilow has tested negative for COVID, and is set to resume his residency at Westgate’s International Theater on Thursday night. Manilow’s husband and manager, Garry Kief, said the superstar is “COVID-free, not contagious, and ready to go back to work.”

Because of a positive test result, Manilow missed Wednesday’s opening of his musical “Harmony” in New York City. He’d also cancelled his April 9 show at the Westgate within a half-hour of the performance, citing a cold. His next set of shows are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, returning May 5-7.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

