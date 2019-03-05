Beauty Bar hunkers down in downtown Las Vegas eviction fight

Beauty Bar is seen Tuesday, May 10, 2016, in downtown Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

A dispute is unfolding on Fremont East, and it’s a Beauty.

The future of Beauty Bar, a lively tavern and live-entertainment on Fremont East, is in doubt after the club was served an eviction notice on Friday because of what the document described as “multiple indecent and disorderly incidents.” Nonetheless, the club was in operation over the weekend and through Monday.

The club has most recently been under the ownership of Roxie Amaroso, who formally took over the establishment in August. She said she plans to go to court to fight the notice, which was a three-day order to vacate issued by landlord T-Breo II LLC, which is a subsidiary of Tamares Real Estate, which also owns the Plaza property.

Amaroso said Monday the business “will remain open as usual.” She added that despite reports of lax payments to vendors and performers, widespread mismanagement and visits from Metro Police, the club is on solid footing. She says, “The truth is that the Beauty Bar is financially strong, compliant with all of its legal obligations, and provides amazing experiences for its diverse customers.”

A longtime Las Vegas promoter and musician, Amaroso and her Las Vegas attorney Stephen Stubbs issued a news release Sunday to counter reports that the business was closing. Specifically, Amaroso is accusing the Plaza of illegally trying to force her out of business while attempting to combine the Beauty Bar parcel and neighboring Don’t Tell Mama’s property (which Tamares also owns) for a new venture.

Plaza officials respond that Amaroso’s claim is, simply, factually flawed.

“The Plaza Hotel & Casino is not the property owner of the building where the Beauty Bar is located,” a company spokeswoman said in an e-mail response to Amaroso’s allegations. “Tamares Real Estate is the property owner. The only connection between the Beauty Bar and the Plaza Hotel & Casino is that they both have the same landlord.”

Don’t Tell Mama’s 10-year lease expired in December. The piano bar re-opens March 19 at Neonopolis.

Amaroso had originally been in partnership in the business with Corey Harrison of “Pawn Stars” fame. But Harrison checked in Sunday to emphasize he had nothing to to with today’s Beauty Bar, having sold off his shares in the business in December. Last April, Las Vegas businessman Darin Feinstein also pulled off the business.

Harrison and Feinstein announced in June 2014 they had purchased the club from original owner and company founder Paul Devitt. Beauty Bar opened in June 2005, one of the early outcroppings of the Fremont East entertainment district.

Amaroso and her husband, Jesse, also operated Cowtown Guitars, which has closed, in the Arts District (she says the market has cratered for vintage guitars being sold a brick-and-mortar business). Amaroso has recently bought a home in Ashland, Oregon; but says she still maintains her primary residence in Las Vegas (she returned to town Saturday to oversee the concerns at the club).

The Amarosos have split up and are headed for divorce, and Jesse Amaroso is not formally involved with Beauty Bar’s business operations.

Amaroso showed that her frustration with issues dogging the club had spilled over in a post on her Facebook page on Thursday, posting, “Anyone want a bar in Vegas cheap? No, free… Wait! I’ll pay you!! Not much though cause I’m poor now. Seriously.” To paraphrase her sendoff, she said, “Forget. This. Stuff.”

But Sunday said that was not a formal, binding offer to sell the club.

“Basically, this is just wrong,” she said. “I’m not going to back down.”

