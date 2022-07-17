Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reportedly married in Las Vegas

“Bennifer,” Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez picked up their marriage license at 11:32 p.m. Saturday at Clark County Marriage License Bureau.

Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Last Duel' during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

In this file photo, "Daredevil" star Ben Affleck and his fiancee', actress/singer Jennifer Lopez, arrive at the premiere of the film in the Westwood section of Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2003. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) CHRIS PIZZELLO

“Bennifer” have reportedly been married in an overnight ceremony in Las Vegas.

Entertainment superstars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez picked up their marriage license at 11:32 p.m. Saturday at Clark County Marriage License Bureau, as confirmed Sunday morning by Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya.

The license was issued to Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who is also identified as Jennifer Affleck.

A spokeswoman for Affleck said Sunday she had no information about the event other than what has been reported.

TMZ, citing a source close to the couple, has reported the couple followed through with the wedding ceremony in Las Vegas.

ET Online quoted an unnamed source, speaking about the cocuple, “Jen and Ben got married in Vegas. They have so much fun together and thought this would be a fun idea too. Ben is absolutely in love with Jen and feels loved by her too. They both feel so comfortable with each other and like they share history and know each other so well.”

Goya said her office has not yet received the document signed by the ceremony’s officiant to verify the service has been conducted. Goya said the marriage is not certified in Clark County until that document is certified.

Goya referred to picking up the marriage license is “the first — but telling — step.” An officiant has up to 10 days to return that document after it has been signed. The license itself is valid for one year after it has been issued.

Messages to several Las Vegas chapels have not turned up confirmation of where the ceremony was conducted.

Goya said several couples in the bureau’s lobby recognized Affleck, 49; and Lopez, 52. There were between six and eight couples in line. Affleck and Lopez had filled out their application online, and Affleck produced the confirmation number when stepping to the counter.

“The issuing clerk said that they were really nice,” Goya said. “They came in and waited in line like everyone else.”

The couple didn’t ask for special treatment, and declined to be photographed by those in the room.

Affleck and Lopez dated and became engaged in the early 2000s. The spent nearly two decades apart before restarting their relationship last year.

Lopez has been involved in a Vegas ceremony prior to Saturday night. In October 2008, she and recording star Mark Anthony renewed their wedding vows in the Forum Tower Penthouse at Caesars Palace.

The Marriage Bureau has redoubled efforts to present Las Vegas as an international wedding destination.

“This is the biggest couple we’ve had in a long time,” Goya said. “They are equal to any movie-star couple. They are A-list.”

Over the decades, such icons as Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, Ann-Margaret and Roger Smith, Kirk Douglas and Anne Buydens, and Francis Ford Coppola and Eleanor Jesse Neil have all been married in Las Vegas. All of those couples made it to their 50th anniversaries.

As Goya says, “We wish Mr. Affleck and Ms. Lopez the same enduring love.”

