Blink-182 calls off another set of dates at Pearl Concert Theater

According to a news release issued today by the Palms, Travis Barker “has been ordered by his doctors to refrain from any activity that may cause further damage or cause the clots to travel.”

Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs as part of the band's residency at the Pearl at the Palms in Las Vegas on Friday, June 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Blink—182 won’t be back onstage at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms until Oct. 26, because of a condition to Travis Barker’s arms.

The band’s “Kings of the Weekend” performances set for June 23-24 have been called off because of blood clots inside both of Barker’s arms. The band also called off last weekend’s shows for the same reason.

“Drumming is my life and it kills me that I can’t perform for you guys this weekend,” Barker said in a statement after the first set of shows was canceled last week. “I hope to be back as soon as I can.”

Barker’s condition will be re-evaluated in early July. The band’s next performances at the Pearl are to be Oct. 26.

Tickets can be exchanged for future “Kings of the Weekend” performances. Refunds will be available at original point of purchase.