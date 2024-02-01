55°F
Kats

Bono, The Edge party at off-Strip tiki bar

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2024 - 12:24 pm
 
Bono makes a night of it at The Golden Tiki at Chinatown on Spring Mountain Road. He is shown with club manager Hillary Hauf and server Angela Khounphithack. (The Golden Tiki)
Bono makes a night of it at The Golden Tiki at Chinatown on Spring Mountain Road. He is shown with club manager Hillary Hauf and server Angela Khounphithack. (The Golden Tiki)

Bono and The Edge moved from the Sphere to the land of shrunken heads Wednesday night.

The U2 stalwarts swung into The Golden Tiki at Chinatown on Spring Mountain Road. The duo checked in at about 1 a.m., club general manager General Manager Cesilia Berumen reports.

The rock stars posed for several photos; no other details were readily available. The band had just performed at the Sphere.

U2 is appearing on the first broadcast performance from the Sphere during the Grammy Awards show Sunday. The band’s “U2 UV: Achtung Baby” series continues through Super Bowl Weekend and closes March 1-2.

After opening in 2015, The Golden Tiki has hosted famous people previously, particularly for their famed shrunken-head unveilings. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul of “Breaking Bad” visited the club this past March during a Dos Hombres Mezcal event.

The club presented the duo with shrunken heads, to be displayed at the club alongside such honorees as Vince Neil, Sammy Hagar, Pauly Shore, former Review-Journal 3A columnist Norm Clarke, guitar great DJ Ashba, Playboy Playmate Claire Sinclair, UFC legend Randy Couture, the late celebrity journalist Robin Leach, Rod Stewart, Frank Marino, the late metal legend Vinnie Paul, Siegfried & Roy, Carrot Top, yours truly (for real) and many more.

There is no word if Bono and The Edge will be honored, but we are confident the offer is on the table.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

