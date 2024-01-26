Grammy history: U2 to perform first broadcast from the Sphere

U2 is scheduled to perform from the Sphere during the Feb. 3 Grammy Awards telecast.

Whether it’s inside the Sphere or outside on Fremont and Main streets, U2 makes history in Las Vegas.

The international rock stars are performing from the Sphere during the 66th Grammy Awards telecast, which airs 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Pacific time and streams live on Paramount+ at from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 4.

The performance is the first to be broadcast from the Sphere. The show itself originates from Crypto.com Arena in L.A., with performances from Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Travis Scott. Trevor Noah hosts.

“U2:UV Achtung Baby Live” resumes this weekend. The series is scheduled to run through March 2. The band recorded the video for its latest single, “Atomic City,” in downtown Las Vegas in September.

Prior to the Telecast, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT, streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com.

