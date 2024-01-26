60°F
Grammy history: U2 to perform first broadcast from the Sphere

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2024 - 12:39 pm
 
Updated January 26, 2024 - 1:13 pm
U2 is shown during the premiere of "U2 UV: Achtung Baby" at the Sphere on Friday, Sept. 29, 202 ...
U2 is shown during the premiere of "U2 UV: Achtung Baby" at the Sphere on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Lady Gaga appears with U2 at The Sphere on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Adan Jaramillo/Las Vegas ...
Lady Gaga appears with U2 at The Sphere on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Adan Jaramillo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: (Exclusive Coverage) Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Bram va ...
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: (Exclusive Coverage) Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Bram van den Berg of U2 perform during opening night of U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere on September 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Whether it’s inside the Sphere or outside on Fremont and Main streets, U2 makes history in Las Vegas.

The international rock stars are performing from the Sphere during the 66th Grammy Awards telecast, which airs 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Pacific time and streams live on Paramount+ at from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 4.

The performance is the first to be broadcast from the Sphere. The show itself originates from Crypto.com Arena in L.A., with performances from Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Travis Scott. Trevor Noah hosts.

“U2:UV Achtung Baby Live” resumes this weekend. The series is scheduled to run through March 2. The band recorded the video for its latest single, “Atomic City,” in downtown Las Vegas in September.

Prior to the Telecast, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT, streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com.

